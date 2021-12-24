US WELL : Earnings Release Q1 2020 12/24/2021 | 06:17am EST Send by mail :

NEWS RELEASE Contacts: U.S. Well Services Josh Shapiro, VP, Finance and Investor Relations (832) 562-3730 IR@uswellservices.com Dennard Lascar Investor Relations Ken Dennard / Lisa Elliott (713) 529-6600 USWS@dennardlascar.com U.S. Well Services Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial and Operational Results HOUSTON - May 11, 2020 - U.S. Well Services, Inc. (the "Company", "U.S. Well Services" or "we") (NASDAQ: USWS) today reported first quarter 2020 financial and operational results. First Quarter 2020 Highlights Finalized a long-term contract with EQT Corporation in April 2020 to provide electric fracturing services in the Northeast beginning in January 2020 for up to three years if all optional extensions are exercised

long-term contract with EQT Corporation in April 2020 to provide electric fracturing services in the Northeast beginning in January 2020 for up to three years if all optional extensions are exercised Raised $21 million of Series B Redeemable Convertible Preferred Equity issued on April 1, 2020

Amended terms of ABL Credit Facility and Senior Secured Term Loan, extending maturities by 12 months and 18 months, respectively, and eliminated scheduled principal amortization and interest payments on the Senior Secured Term Loan for 24 months

Proactively implemented cost cutting initiatives and recorded a $9.0 million provision for doubtful collections of accounts receivable in light of current market conditions

Averaged 8.9 fully-utilized fleets compared to 6.8 fully-utilized fleets during the fourth quarter of 2019

fully-utilized fleets compared to 6.8 fully-utilized fleets during the fourth quarter of 2019 Total revenue of $112.0 million compared to $92.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019

Net loss attributable to the Company of $172.4 million compared to net loss of $33.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $12.7 million, or $21.8 million as adjusted for the provision for doubtful collections, compared to $12.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019

of $12.7 million, or $21.8 million as adjusted for the provision for doubtful collections, compared to $12.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 Reported annualized Adjusted EBITDA per fully-utilized fleet of $5.7 million, or $9.8 million before provision for doubtful collections, compared to $7.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 (2)

fully-utilized fleet of $5.7 million, or $9.8 million before provision for doubtful collections, compared to $7.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 After deduction of fluid end maintenance capital expenditures, annualized Adjusted EBITDA per fully- utilized fleet was $4.3 million compared to $6.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019

Total liquidity, consisting of cash and availability under the Company's asset-backed revolving credit facility, was $22.4 million as of March 31, 2020 Each of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin is a Non-GAAP financial measure. Please read "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." Adjusted EBITDA per fully-utilized fleet equivalent is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by the product of average active fleets during the quarter and the utilization rate for active fleets during the quarter. "U.S. Well Services posted solid financial and operational performance in spite of the significant slowdown in activity that began in March due to onset of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Joel Broussard, President and CEO of U.S. Well Services. "I am pleased with the actions our team has taken to safeguard the wellbeing of our employees and help the Company weather the recent market turmoil, and I believe U.S. Well Services remains positioned to be an industry leader as market activity recovers. "Our ability to execute new contracts for electric hydraulic fracturing services in the midst of global economic turmoil is a testament to U.S. Well Services' differentiated hydraulic fracturing technology and demonstrated track record for operational excellence. We are continuing to work to deploy fleets at economical pricing while rationalizing costs." Outlook The rapid slowdown in global economic activity in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic has created both an unprecedented collapse in demand for crude oil and a deteriorating imbalance between global inventories and demand. In response, U.S. E&P companies have not only significantly reduced completions activity, but have also taken steps to shut in existing production. Although U.S. Well Services expects that demand and activity will recover from current levels, the duration of the current market turmoil remains uncertain. Beginning in late February, U.S. Well Services took proactive measures to ensure the safety of its employees and customers, as well as to reduce the Company's cost structure in order to preserve cash. During the first quarter, U.S. Well Services made substantial headcount reductions and furloughs where necessary, eliminated its 401(k) matching, and reduced compensation company-wide, including 20% salary cuts for our senior management and Board of Directors. Subsequent to the first quarter of 2020, U.S. Well Services completed an offering of 21,000 shares of Series B Redeemable Convertible Preferred Equity generating net proceeds of approximately $20.1 million. The Company also amended the terms of its ABL Credit Facility and Senior Secured Term Loan in order to maximize financial flexibility. Under the terms of the amendments, the ABL Credit Facility's maturity date was extended by 12 months, the Senior Secured Term Loan's maturity date was extended by 18 months and interest and scheduled principal repayments to the Senior Secured Term Loan lenders were suspended for 24 months. In exchange for these amendments to the Senior Secured Term Loan, U.S. Well Services paid a $20 million cash fee and issued 1,050 shares of Series B Redeemable Convertible Preferred Equity and 5.5 million shares of U.S. Well Services Class A Common Equity to lenders under the Term Loan Facility. 2 First Quarter 2020 Financial Summary Revenue for the first quarter of 2020 increased 21% to $112.0 million versus $92.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, driven by an increase in the number of active fleets. U.S. Well Services averaged 10.7 active fleets during the quarter, as compared to 8.0 for the fourth quarter of 2019. Utilization of the Company's active fleets averaged 84% during the first quarter, resulting in a fully-utilized equivalent of 8.9 fleets. This compares to 84% utilization and a fully-utilized equivalent of 6.8 fleets for the fourth quarter of 2019. Costs of services, excluding depreciation and amortization, for the first quarter of 2020 increased to $85.2 million from $76.1 million during the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily as a result of higher activity levels and an increase in consumables provided to customers, including sand, chemicals and sand transportation. Selling, general and administrative expense ("SG&A") increased to $19.1 million in the first quarter of 2020 from $7.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. In light of the recent collapse in crude oil pricing, U.S. Well Services recorded an expense of $9.0 million to reserve for doubtful collections of accounts receivable. Excluding severance, stock-based compensation and the provision for losses on accounts receivable, SG&A in the first quarter of 2020 was $8.4 million compared to $6.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. This sequential increase was primarily attributable to an increase in compensation and professional fees related to litigation. As a result of the significant deterioration in market conditions, U.S. Well Services performed an impairment test in the first quarter of 2020 and determined that the carrying value of long-lived assets exceeded their fair value. The Company recorded an impairment of $147.5 million, consisting of a $7.2 million charge to reduce the carrying value of intangible assets and a $140.3 million charge to reduce the carrying value of property and equipment. Net loss attributable to the Company increased sequentially to $172.4 million in the first quarter of 2020 from $33.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, driven primarily by the impairment of long-lived assets. Adjusted EBITDA increased 5% in the first quarter of 2020 to $12.7 million from $12.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA excluding provisions for doubtful collections of accounts receivable was $21.8 million, or $9.8 million per fully-utilized fleet. Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 11% from 13% in the fourth quarter of 2019.(1) Operational Highlights U.S. Well Services exited the first quarter with 4 active frac fleets, with two fleets in the Appalachian Basin, one fleet in the Eagle Ford and one fleet in the Permian Basin. U.S. Well Services' operating efficiency improved sequentially, with stage count per fully-utilized fleet increasing by approximately 2%, completing 5,006 frac stages during the first quarter of 2020, or 562 stages per fully-utilized fleet, as compared to 3,726 frac stages, or 548 stages per fully-utilized fleet, during the fourth 3 quarter of 2019. Pumping hours per day increased approximately 2% sequentially. USWS pumped for 9,361 hours during 742 frac days, as compared to 6,771 hours during 548 frac days in the fourth quarter of 2019. U.S. Well Services continues to be the market leader in electric fracturing, with 12,869 electric fracturing stages completed since the deployment of our first Clean Fleet® in 2014. The Company continued to expand its intellectual property portfolio during the first quarter, receiving a grant for one additional patent, bringing our total granted patent portfolio to 37 patents, with 129 patents pending. Balance Sheet and Capital Spending As of March 31, 2020, total liquidity was $22.4 million, consisting of $9.6 million of cash on the Company's balance sheet and $12.8 million of availability under the Company's asset-backed revolving credit facility, and net debt was $306.0 million. Capital expenditures, on an accrual basis, were $23.3 million during the first quarter of 2020. The capital expenditures consisted of $13.3 million for growth initiatives and $10.0 million for maintenance capital expenditures, which equates to an annualized rate of $4.5 million per fully-utilized fleet. Maintenance capital expenditures during the first quarter of 2020 included approximately $3.1 million for fluid ends. In connection with the Company's review of impairment of long-lived assets, U.S. Well Services determined that the useful life of its fluid ends and fuel injectors was less than one year. As a result, the costs associated with the replacement of these components will no longer be capitalized, but instead expensed as incurred. This change in accounting estimate was implemented in March 2020 and was accounted for prospectively. Conference Call Information The Company will host a conference call at 4:00 pm Central / 5:00 pm Eastern Time on Monday, May 11, 2020 to discuss financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2020 and recent developments. This call will also be webcast and an investor presentation will be available on U.S. Well Services' website at http://ir.uswellservices.com/events-and-presentations/events. To access the conference call, please dial 201- 389-0872 and ask for the U.S. Well Services call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time or listen to the call live over the Internet by logging on to the Company's website from the link above. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through May 18, 2020 and may be accessed by calling 201-612-7415 using passcode 13703536#. A webcast archive will also be available at the link above shortly after the call and will be accessible for approximately 90 days. About U.S. Well Services, Inc. U.S. Well Services, Inc. is a leading provider of hydraulic fracturing services and a market leader in electric fracture stimulation. The Company's patented electric frac technology provides one of the first fully electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly 4 from the wellhead. The Company's electric frac technology dramatically decreases emissions and sound pollution while generating exceptional operational efficiencies including significant customer fuel cost savings versus conventional diesel fleets. For more information visit: www.uswellservices.com. The information on our website is not part of this release. Forward-Looking Statements The information above includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein concerning, among other things, availability under the Company's credit facilities, benefits obtained from the Company's strategic financing transactions, the Company's financial position and liquidity, business strategy and objectives for future operations, results of discussions with potential customers, benefits obtained from the Company's patent-pending PowerPath technology, potential new contract opportunities and planned deployment and operation of fleets, are forward- looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "may," "expect," "guidance," "estimate," "project," "plan," "believe," "intend," "achievable," "anticipate," "will," "continue," "potential," "should," "could," "target" and similar terms and phrases. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's current expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those identified in this release or disclosed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Factors that could cause actual results to differ from the Company's expectations include changes in market conditions, changes in commodity prices, changes in supply and demand for oil and gas, changes in demand for our services, availability of financing and capital, the Company's liquidity, the Company's compliance with covenants under its credit agreements, actions by customers and potential customers, geopolitical events, availability of equipment and personnel and other factors described in the Company's public disclosures and filings with the SEC, including those described under "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K filed on March 14, 2019 and in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. As a result of these factors, actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward- looking statements. 