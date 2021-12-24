US WELL : Earnings Release Q2 2019 12/24/2021 | 06:17am EST Send by mail :

NEWS RELEASE Contacts: U.S. Well Services Josh Shapiro, VP, Finance and Investor Relations (832) 562-3730 IR@uswellservices.com Dennard Lascar Investor Relations Ken Dennard / Lisa Elliott (713) 529-6600 USWS@dennardlascar.com U.S. Well Services Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Results HOUSTON - August 6, 2019 - U.S. Well Services, Inc. (the "Company", "U.S. Well Services" or "we") (NASDAQ: USWS) today reported second quarter 2019 financial and operational results. Second Quarter 2019 Highlights Deployed two new electric fleets in April and June, respectively, bringing total fleets to 13, including four electric and nine conventional fleets, with an average of 10.4 fully-utilized equivalent fleets for the quarter

Total revenue increased 8% sequentially to $151.4 million from $139.8 million in the first quarter of 2019

Net loss attributable to the Company of $21.5 million compared to net loss of $22.3 million in the first quarter of 2019

Adjusted EBITDA (1) increased 52% to $42.6 million compared to $28.0 million in the first quarter of 2019

Reported annualized Adjusted EBITDA per fully-utilized fleet of $16.4 million compared to $11.4 million for the first quarter of 2019 (2)

Completed a $55.0 million convertible preferred equity offering in May to fund the purchase of certain long-leadtime equipment for electric fleet growth as well as general corporate purposes

Began work on a multi-pad project leveraging USWS' patent-pending PowerPath technology to distribute power from a fixed location located over one mile from the frac fleet using power lines

Extended exclusivity agreement with PW Power Systems and signed new exclusivity agreements with AmeriMex Motors & Controls, LLC and Gaumer Process

Awarded four new patents, bringing total granted patents to 22, with an additional 82 pending

Total liquidity, consisting of cash and availability under the Company's asset-backed revolving credit facility, was $86.7 million as of June 30, 2019 Each of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin is a Non-GAAP financial measure. Please read "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." Adjusted EBITDA per fully-utilized fleet equivalent is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by the product of average active fleets during the quarter and the utilization rate for active fleets during the quarter. "U.S. Well Services delivered strong operating performance in the second quarter of 2019 despite continued softness in the pressure pumping market," said Joel Broussard, President and CEO of U.S. Well Services. "During the quarter we deployed two new electric frac fleets, and we continue to experience strong customer demand for our electric frac services. "We remain focused on the execution of our long-term strategy, which centers on maintaining U.S. Well Services' leadership position in the electric fracturing market. Our team continues to demonstrate USWS' expertise and capabilities with electric frac fleets, and recently surpassed our 8,500th electric frac stage. We believe we are well positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for electric frac fleets, and will pursue disciplined growth to create value for our customers and shareholders," added Mr. Broussard. Outlook As previously announced, U.S. Well Services currently has one new electric fleet on order to begin working under contract for Shell beginning in the first quarter of 2020, bringing the Company's total electric fleet count to five. The Company continues to experience strong demand for electric frac services at premium pricing levels compared to conventional frac services, and is actively evaluating potential new contract opportunities. Oversupplied market conditions have led to sustained pressure on pricing for conventional frac services. As a result of this market dynamic, U.S. Well Services elected to idle one conventional fleet during the second quarter. Due to our track record for efficiency and best-in-class service quality, we continue to experience demand for U.S. Well Services fleets and will work with our customers to maintain the utilization and profitability of our fleets throughout the second half of 2019. We continue to monitor market conditions and will react swiftly to any deterioration in the operating environment. Second Quarter 2019 Financial Summary Revenue for the second quarter of 2019 increased 8% to $151.4 million versus $139.8 million in the first quarter of 2019, driven primarily by an increase in the number of active fleets working. During the quarter, two new electric fleets were deployed, bringing the Company's total available fleet count to 12.3 fleets on average from during the first quarter of 2019. Of the 12.3 available fleets, an average of 11.3 were active during the quarter with a utilization rate of 92%, resulting in a fully-utilized equivalent of 10.4 fleets. This compares to available fleets with an average of 11.0 active and a utilization rate of 89%, resulting in 9.8 fully-utilized equivalent fleets for the first quarter of 2019. 2 Costs of services, excluding depreciation and amortization, for the second quarter of 2019 decreased to $107.4 million from $109.7 million during the first quarter of 2019 as a result of cost reduction initiatives and lower repair and maintenance expenses. Selling, general and administrative expense ("SG&A") decreased to $7.6 million in the second quarter of 2019 from $8.6 million in the first quarter of 2019. Excluding stock-based compensation and transaction related costs, SG&A in the second quarter of 2019 was $5.9 million compared to $6.5 million in the first quarter of 2019. The decrease in SG&A was primarily attributable to a reduction in professional fees and the benefit of other cost reduction initiatives. Net loss attributable to the Company decreased approximately 4% sequentially to $21.5 million in the second quarter of 2019 from $22.3 million in the first quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA increased 52% in the second quarter to $42.6 million from $28.0 million in the first quarter as a result of increases in available fleets and utilization, as well as a reduction in operating expenses, driving Adjusted EBITDA margin to 28% from 20% in the first quarter of 2019.(1) Operational Highlights During the second quarter of 2019, the Company deployed one new electric frac fleet in the Permian Basin and one new electric frac fleet in the Appalachian Basin, bringing our total electric fleet count to four. U.S. Well Services exited the second quarter with 11 active frac fleets, with three fleets in the Appalachian Basin, four fleets in the Eagle Ford and four fleets in the Permian Basin. U.S. Well Services delivered increasing operating efficiency for its customers during the second quarter. The Company increased its stage count per fully-utilized fleet by approximately 15%, completing 5,658 frac stages during the second quarter, or 545 stages per fully-utilized fleet, as compared to 4,631 frac stages, or 474 stages per fully-utilized fleet, during the first quarter of 2019. Pumping hours per day increased approximately 4% sequentially. USWS pumped for 11,019 hours during 854 frac days, as compared to 9,659 hours during 779 frac days in the first quarter of 2019. U.S. Well Services continues to be the market leader in electric fracturing, with 8,590 electric fracturing stages completed since the deployment of our first Clean Fleet® in 2014. During the second quarter of 2019, the Company began work on a multi-pad project using patent-pending PowerPath technology to transmit electricity from a stationary position to electric fracturing fleets located over one mile from the power source. PowerPath enables the Company to reduce time and cost associated with mobilization, and helps the Company deliver best- in-class execution on behalf of its customers. Also during the second quarter, U.S. Well Services was granted four additional patents, bringing our total granted patent portfolio to 22 patents, with an additional 82 pending. 3 Balance Sheet and Capital Spending As of June 30, 2019, total liquidity was $86.7 million, consisting of $51.7 million of cash on the Company's balance sheet and $35.0 million of availability under the Company's asset-backed revolving credit facility, and net debt was $270.2 million. In May 2019, the Company completed three strategic financing transactions, including the closing of a $250 million senior secured term loan facility, a $75 million asset-backed revolving credit facility and a $55 million convertible preferred equity offering led by Crestview Partners, an owner of approximately 30% of U.S. Well Services' total outstanding shares. Capital expenditures, on an accrual basis, were $87.6 million during the second quarter of 2019. The capital expenditures consisted of $71.8 million for growth initiatives, $6.7 million for fleet enhancements and $9.1 million for maintenance capital expenditures, which equates to an annualized rate of $3.5 million per fully- utilized fleet. Maintenance capital expenditures during the second quarter of 2019 included approximately $3.8 million for fluid ends, which equates to an annualized rate of $1.5 million per fully-utilized fleet and 42% of total maintenance capital expenditures. Conference Call Information The Company will host a conference call at 9:00 am Central / 10:00 am Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 to discuss financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2019 and recent developments, that will also be webcast. To access the conference call, please dial 201-389-0872 and ask for the U.S. Well Services call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time or listen to the call live over the Internet by logging on to the Company's website at http://ir.uswellservices.com/events-and-presentations/events. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through August 14, 2019 and may be accessed by calling 201-612-7415 using passcode 13692172#. A webcast archive will also be available at the link above shortly after the call and will be accessible for approximately 90 days. About U.S. Well Services, Inc. U.S. Well Services, Inc. is a leading provider of hydraulic fracturing services and a market leader in electric fracture stimulation. The Company's patented electric frac technology provides one of the first fully electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. The Company's electric frac technology dramatically decreases emissions and sound pollution while generating exceptional operational efficiencies including significant customer fuel cost savings versus conventional diesel fleets. For more information visit: www.uswellservices.com. The information on our website is not part of this release. 4 Forward-Looking Statements The information above includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein concerning, among other things, availability under the Company's credit facilities, benefits obtained from the Company's strategic financing transactions, the Company's financial position and liquidity, business strategy and objectives for future operations, results of discussions with potential customers, benefits obtained from the Company's patent-pending PowerPath technology, potential new contract opportunities and planned deployment and operation of fleets, are forward- looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "may," "expect," "guidance," "estimate," "project," "plan," "believe," "intend," "achievable," "anticipate," "will," "continue," "potential," "should," "could," "target" and similar terms and phrases. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's current expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those identified in this release or disclosed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Factors that could cause actual results to differ from the Company's expectations include changes in market conditions, changes in commodity prices, changes in supply and demand for oil and gas, changes in demand for our services, availability of financing and capital, the Company's liquidity, the Company's compliance with covenants under its credit agreements, actions by customers and potential customers, geopolitical events, availability of equipment and personnel and other factors described in the Company's public disclosures and filings with the SEC, including those described under "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K filed on March 14, 2019 and in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. As a result of these factors, actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward- looking statements. 