US WELL : Earnings Release Q2 2020

NEWS RELEASE Contacts: U.S. Well Services Josh Shapiro, VP, Finance and Investor Relations (832) 562-3730 IR@uswellservices.com Dennard Lascar Investor Relations Ken Dennard / Lisa Elliott (713) 529-6600 USWS@dennardlascar.com U.S. Well Services Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial and Operational Results HOUSTON - August 5, 2020 - U.S. Well Services, Inc. (the "Company", "U.S. Well Services" or "we") (NASDAQ: USWS) today reported second quarter 2020 financial and operational results. Second Quarter 2020 Highlights Averaged 3.4 fully-utilized fleets compared to 8.9 fully-utilized fleets during the first quarter of 2020

fully-utilized fleets compared to 8.9 fully-utilized fleets during the first quarter of 2020 Total revenue of $39.8 million compared to $112.0 million in the first quarter of 2020

Net loss attributable to the Company of $18.1 million compared to net loss of $172.4 million in the first quarter of 2020

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $8.5 million compared to $12.7 million in the first quarter of 2020

of $8.5 million compared to $12.7 million in the first quarter of 2020 Reported annualized Adjusted EBITDA per fully-utilized fleet of $10.0 million compared to $4.3 million for the first quarter of 2020 (2)

fully-utilized fleet of $10.0 million compared to $4.3 million for the first quarter of 2020 Total liquidity, consisting of cash and availability under the Company's asset-backed revolving credit facility, was $13.4 million as of June 30, 2020 Each of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin is a Non-GAAP financial measure. Please read "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." Adjusted EBITDA per fully-utilized fleet equivalent is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by the product of average active fleets during the quarter and the utilization rate for active fleets during the quarter. "U.S. Well Services demonstrated its resiliency during the second quarter, posting solid results despite the unprecedented disruption of the global economy by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Joel Broussard, President and CEO of U.S. Well Services. "Our performance this quarter is a testament to both the hard work and dedication of the U.S. Well Services team as well as the superior value proposition we offer to our customers." "We responded rapidly to the deterioration in U.S. completion activity by rightsizing our business and working to reduce costs across the board, and as such, we believe U.S. Well Services is well positioned to capitalize on any market recovery. Moreover, the utilization of our all-electric frac fleets during the second quarter far surpassed industry-wide utilization of conventional diesel-powered frac fleets, evidencing the continued demand

for electric frac services. Our team will continue to be disciplined in evaluating opportunities to redeploy fleets on terms that offer attractive returns." Outlook While commodity prices have improved significantly from trough pricing experienced following the global economic shutdown early in the second quarter of 2020, the recovery in completion activity for U.S. producers has only just begun. We expect demand for frac services to increase in the second half of 2020, but to remain muted relative to historical levels. U.S. Well Services is well positioned to redeploy idled fleets in a recovering market environment, as customers high-grade their service providers to capitalize on best-in-class service quality, safety performance and technological innovation. The rationalization of the Company's cost structure over the last two quarters provides U.S. Well Services with significant flexibility as well as an improved ability to generate profits amidst challenging market conditions. Second Quarter 2020 Financial Summary Revenue for the second quarter of 2020 decreased 64% to $39.8 million versus $112.0 million in the first quarter of 2020, driven by a sharp decrease in activity levels resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. Well Services averaged 4.3 active fleets during the quarter, as compared to 10.7 for the first quarter of 2020. Utilization of the Company's active fleets averaged 79% during the second quarter, resulting in a fully-utilized equivalent of 3.4 fleets. This compares to 84% utilization and a fully-utilized equivalent of 8.9 fleets for the first quarter of 2020. Costs of services, excluding depreciation and amortization, for the second quarter of 2020 decreased to $29.0 million from $85.2 million during the first quarter of 2020, primarily as a result of reduced activity levels, continued customer self-sourcing of consumables and a benefit from the proactive cost cutting initiatives implemented by the Company beginning in the first quarter of 2020. Selling, general and administrative expense ("SG&A") decreased to $5.2 million in the second quarter of 2020 from $19.1 million in the first quarter of 2020. Excluding stock-based compensation and non-recurring transaction costs, SG&A in the second quarter of 2020 was $4.1 million compared to $8.4 million in the first quarter of 2020. This sequential decrease was primarily attributable to the reduction in compensation and professional fees. Net loss attributable to the Company decreased sequentially to $18.1 million in the second quarter of 2020 from $172.4 million in the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 34% in the second quarter of 2020 to $8.5 million from $12.7 million in the first quarter of 2020. Annualized Adjusted EBITDA per fully-utilized fleet was $10.0 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 21% from 11% in the first quarter of 2020.(1) 2

Operational Highlights U.S. Well Services exited the second quarter with 4 active frac fleets, of which three were new-generation electric fleets. Two of our fleets were working in the Appalachian Basin, one fleet was in the Eagle Ford and one fleet was in the Permian Basin. The Company recently redeployed a new-generation electric frac fleet to work for a previous customer in the Permian Basin, and now has all of its new-generation electric frac fleets working. U.S. Well Services' operating efficiency increased sequentially, with stage count per fully-utilized fleet increasing by approximately 2%, completing 1,957 frac stages during the second quarter of 2020, or 576 stages per fully-utilized fleet, as compared to 5,006 frac stages, or 562 stages per fully-utilized fleet, during the first quarter of 2020. Pumping hours per day decreased approximately 6% sequentially. USWS pumped for 3,158 hours during 267 frac days, as compared to 9,631 hours during 742 frac days in the first quarter of 2020. U.S. Well Services continues to be the market leader in electric fracturing, with 14,667 electric fracturing stages completed since the deployment of our first Clean Fleet® in 2014. The Company continued to expand its intellectual property portfolio during the second quarter, and currently has 38 patents, with 149 patents pending. Balance Sheet and Capital Spending As of June 30, 2020, total liquidity was $13.4 million, consisting of $3.9 million of cash on the Company's balance sheet and $9.5 million of availability under the Company's asset-backed revolving credit facility, and net debt was $261.3 million. Capital expenditures, on an accrual basis, were $4.0 million during the second quarter of 2020. The capital expenditures consisted of $0.5 million for growth initiatives and $3.5 million for maintenance capital expenditures, which equates to an annualized rate of $4.2 million per fully-utilized fleet. Conference Call Information The Company will host a conference call at 10:00 am Central / 11:00 am Eastern Time on Thursday, August 6, 2020 to discuss financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2020 and recent developments. This call will also be webcast and an investor presentation will be available on U.S. Well Services' website at http://ir.uswellservices.com/events-and-presentations/events. To access the conference call, please dial 201- 389-0872 and ask for the U.S. Well Services call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time or listen to the call live over the Internet by logging on to the Company's website from the link above. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through August 13, 2020 and may be accessed by calling 201-612-7415 using passcode 13707596#. A webcast archive will also be available at the link above shortly after the call and will be accessible for approximately 90 days. 3

About U.S. Well Services, Inc. U.S. Well Services, Inc. is a leading provider of hydraulic fracturing services and a market leader in electric fracture stimulation. The Company's patented electric frac technology provides one of the first fully electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. The Company's electric frac technology dramatically decreases emissions and sound pollution while generating exceptional operational efficiencies including significant customer fuel cost savings versus conventional diesel fleets. For more information visit: www.uswellservices.com. The information on our website is not part of this release. Forward-Looking Statements The information above includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein concerning, among other things, availability under the Company's credit facilities, benefits obtained from the Company's strategic financing transactions, the Company's financial position and liquidity, business strategy and objectives for future operations, results of discussions with potential customers, benefits obtained from the Company's patent-pending PowerPath technology, potential new contract opportunities and planned deployment and operation of fleets, are forward- looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "may," "expect," "guidance," "estimate," "project," "plan," "believe," "intend," "achievable," "anticipate," "will," "continue," "potential," "should," "could," "target" and similar terms and phrases. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's current expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those identified in this release or disclosed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Factors that could cause actual results to differ from the Company's expectations include changes in market conditions, changes in commodity prices, changes in supply and demand for oil and gas, changes in demand for our services, availability of financing and capital, the Company's liquidity, the Company's compliance with covenants under its credit agreements, actions by customers and potential customers, geopolitical events, availability of equipment and personnel and other factors described in the Company's public disclosures and filings with the SEC, including those described under "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K filed on March 5, 2020 and in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. As a result of these factors, actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward - looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. 4