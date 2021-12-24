US WELL : Earnings Release Q2 2021 12/24/2021 | 06:17am EST Send by mail :

NEWS RELEASE Contacts: U.S. Well Services Josh Shapiro, VP, Finance and Investor Relations (832) 562-3730 IR@uswellservices.com Dennard Lascar Investor Relations Ken Dennard / Lisa Elliott (713) 529-6600 USWS@dennardlascar.com U.S. Well Services Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Results HOUSTON - August 11, 2021 - U.S. Well Services, Inc. (the "Company", "U.S. Well Services" or "we") (NASDAQ: USWS) today reported second quarter 2021 financial and operational results. Second Quarter 2021 Highlights Issued $125.5 million of Convertible Senior Notes, raising $86.5 million of gross cash proceeds

Entered into license agreement with ProFrac Manufacturing, LLC ("ProFrac"), providing ProFrac with a five-year option to purchase up to 20 licenses to build electric fleets using Clean Fleet ® technology worth up to $165 million; as of June 30, 2021, three licenses were sold, generating $22.5 million of income

five-year option to purchase up to 20 licenses to build electric fleets using Clean Fleet technology worth up to $165 million; as of June 30, 2021, three licenses were sold, generating $22.5 million of income Announced plans to build four new all-electric Nyx Clean Fleets ® with delivery beginning in Q1 2022

all-electric Nyx Clean Fleets with delivery beginning in Q1 2022 Averaged 7.9 fully-utilized fleets compared to 8.8 fully-utilized fleets during the first quarter of 2021

fully-utilized fleets compared to 8.8 fully-utilized fleets during the first quarter of 2021 Total revenue of $78.8 million compared to $76.3 million in the first quarter of 2021

Net loss attributable to the Company of $17.7 million compared to net loss of $20.6 million in the first quarter of 2021

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $36.9 million, or $14.4 million when excluding income associated with licensing of Clean Fleet technology ® , compared to $11.5 million in the first quarter of 2021

of $36.9 million, or $14.4 million when excluding income associated with licensing of Clean Fleet technology , compared to $11.5 million in the first quarter of 2021 Reported annualized Adjusted EBITDA per fully-utilized fleet of $18.7 million compared to $5.2 million for the first quarter of 2021 (2)

fully-utilized fleet of $18.7 million compared to $5.2 million for the first quarter of 2021 Excluding income associated with licensing of Clean Fleet ® technology, annualized Adjusted EBITDA per fully-utilized fleet was $7.3 million for the second quarter of 2021 (2)

technology, annualized Adjusted EBITDA per fully-utilized fleet was $7.3 million for the second quarter of 2021 Maintenance capital expenditures were $4.8 million on an accrual basis

Total liquidity, consisting of cash and availability under the Company's asset-backed revolving credit facility, was $70.7 million as of June 30, 2021 Each of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin is a Non-GAAP financial measure. Please read "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." Adjusted EBITDA per fully-utilized fleet equivalent is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by the product of average active fleets during the quarter and the utilization rate for active fleets during the quarter. "The second quarter of 2021 marked a turning point for U.S. Well Services as we began our transition towards becoming a fully-electric frac services company," commented Joel Broussard, the Company's President and CEO. "I am proud of this organization's exceptional performance as we made tremendous progress on multiple strategic initiatives. During the quarter we finalized the design of our new 6,000 HHP Nyx Clean Fleet® pump, resolved outstanding litigation, began implementing a plan to reduce term loan borrowings and raised funds to grow our electric fleet. The fact that we were able to accomplish so much while maintaining the highest levels of service quality and posting strong financial results is a testament to the resolve, efficiency and capability of the U.S. Well Services team. "We believe U.S. Well Services is best positioned to satisfy the growing demand for clean completions as our Clean Fleet® technology offers reduced emissions, reduced fuel costs and reduced impacts on communities in which oil and gas is produced. The agreement we executed with ProFrac to license the Clean Fleet® design and technology is a critical milestone for the Company and is further evidence of the value of our intellectual property." Outlook Industry activity levels continued to improve throughout the second quarter, as E&P companies responded to rising commodity prices by reactivating completion crews. Although we were encouraged by the uptick in activity, pricing for diesel frac services has yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels. The combination of sustained, depressed pricing for legacy diesel fleets combined with a tight labor market, inflationary headwinds across the supply chain and the widening bifurcation in demand for next-generation and conventional diesel fleets led U.S. Well Services to announce its exit from the diesel frac services business to focus solely on the premium, electric market segment. Demand for all-electric fracturing fleets remains strong, as demonstrated by the industry utilization rate for electric fleets relative to the broader U.S. fracturing fleet. As previously announced, U.S. Well Services intends to build four new all-electric Nyx Clean Fleets® to help address the industry's need for next-generation fracturing solutions. Second Quarter 2021 Financial Summary Revenue for the second quarter of 2021 increased 3% to $78.8 million versus $76.3 million in the first quarter of 2021. The increase in revenue was driven primarily by higher sales of sand and sand transportation services. U.S. Well Services averaged 9.3 active fleets during the quarter, as compared to 10.0 for the first quarter of 2021. Utilization of the Company's active fleets averaged 85% during the second quarter, resulting in a fully-utilized equivalent of 7.9 fleets. This compares to 88% utilization and a fully-utilized equivalent of 8.8 fleets for the first quarter of 2021. 2 Costs of services, excluding depreciation and amortization, for the second quarter of 2021 decreased to $59.3 million from $62.6 million during the first quarter of 2021, driven by a reduction in chemical costs and repair and maintenance expenses. These cost reductions were partially offset by higher fuel and trucking prices. Selling, general and administrative expense ("SG&A") declined to $7.2 million in the second quarter of 2021 from $7.4 million in the first quarter of 2021. Excluding stock-based compensation, SG&A in the second quarter of 2021 was $5.5 million compared to $5.9 million in the first quarter of 2021. This sequential decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in professional fees. Net loss attributable to the Company decreased sequentially to $17.7 million in the second quarter of 2021 from $20.6 million in the first quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $36.9 million in the second quarter of 2021 from $11.5 million in the first quarter of 2021. Annualized Adjusted EBITDA per fully-utilized fleet was $18.7 million, or $7.3 million excluding income associated with licensing the Clean Fleet® technology. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 47%.(1) Operational Highlights U.S. Well Services exited the second quarter with seven active frac fleets, which includes all five of our Clean Fleets®. Three fleets were working in the Appalachian Basin, one fleet was in the Eagle Ford and three fleets were in the Permian Basin. The Company expects to average five to six active fleets in the third quarter as it continues to phase out diesel fleet operations. U.S. Well Services continues to be a market leader in electric fracturing, with 23,089 electric fracturing stages completed since the deployment of our first Clean Fleet® in 2014. The Company continued to expand its intellectual property portfolio during the second quarter, and currently has 47 patents, with 201 patents pending. Balance Sheet and Capital Spending As of June 30, 2021, total liquidity was $70.7 million, consisting of $58.1 million of cash on the Company's balance sheet and $12.6 million of availability under the Company's asset-backed revolving credit facility. The outstanding principal balance on the Company's senior secured term loan was reduced to $233.7 million at June 30, 2021 from $245.0 million at March 31, 2021. As previously announced, the Company expects to use proceeds from the sale of non-core assets to reduce outstanding borrowings on its senior secured term loan. As of July 31, 2021, the outstanding principal balance on the Company's senior secured term loan was further reduced to $208.5 million. Maintenance capital expenditures, on an accrual basis, were $4.8 million for the quarter. 3 Conference Call Information The Company will host a conference call at 10:00 am Central / 11:00 am Eastern Time on Thursday, August 12, 2021 to discuss financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2021 and recent developments. This call will also be webcast on U.S. Well Services' website at https://ir.uswellservices.com/news-events/ir-calendar. To access the conference call, please dial 201-389-0872 and ask for the U.S. Well Services call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time or listen to the call live over the Internet by logging on to the Company's website from the link above. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through August 19, 2021 and may be accessed by calling 201-612-7415 using passcode 13722260. A webcast archive will also be available at the link above shortly after the call and will be accessible for approximately 90 days. About U.S. Well Services, Inc. U.S. Well Services, Inc. is a leading provider of hydraulic fracturing services and a market leader in electric fracture stimulation. The Company's patented electric frac technology provides one of the first fully electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. The Company's electric frac technology dramatically decreases emissions and sound pollution while generating exceptional operational efficiencies including significant customer fuel cost savings versus conventional diesel fleets. For more information visit: www.uswellservices.com. The information on our website is not part of this release. Forward-Looking Statements The information above includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein concerning, among other things, industry activity levels, availability under the Company's credit facilities, benefits obtained from the Company's strategic financing transactions, the Company's financial position and liquidity, the Company's plan to repay indebtedness, business strategy and objectives for future operations, results of discussions with potential customers, potential new contract opportunities and planned construction, deployment and operation of fleets, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "may," "expect," "guidance," "estimate," "project," "plan," "believe," "intend," "achievable," "anticipate," "will," "continue," "potential," "should," "could," "target" and similar terms and phrases. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's current expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those identified in this release or disclosed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Factors that could cause actual results to differ from the Company's expectations include changes in market conditions, changes in commodity prices, 4 changes in supply and demand for oil and gas, changes in demand for our services, availability of financing and capital, the Company's liquidity, the Company's compliance with covenants under its credit agreements, actions by customers and potential customers, geopolitical events, public health crises, such as a pandemic, including the recent COVID-19 pandemic and new and potentially more contagious variants of COVID-19 such as the delta variant, availability of equipment and personnel and other factors described in the Company's public disclosures and filings with the SEC, including those described under "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Amendment No. 1 to our Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed on May 17, 2021 and in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. As a result of these factors, actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. - Tables to Follow - 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

