US WELL : Earnings Release Q3 2020

NEWS RELEASE

U.S. Well Services Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial and Operational Results

HOUSTON - November 5, 2020 - U.S. Well Services, Inc. (the "Company", "U.S. Well Services" or "we") (NASDAQ: USWS) today reported third quarter 2020 financial and operational results.

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights

Averaged 4.2 fully-utilized fleets compared to 3.4 fully-utilized fleets during the second quarter of 2020

Total revenue of $44.0 million compared to $39.8 million in the second quarter of 2020

Net loss attributable to the Company of $15.9 million compared to net loss of $18.1 million in the second quarter of 2020

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $7.9 million compared to $8.5 million in the second quarter of 2020

Reported annualized Adjusted EBITDA per fully-utilized fleet of $7.5 million compared to $10.0 million for the second quarter of 2020 (2)

Total liquidity, consisting of cash and availability under the Company's asset-backed revolving credit facility, was $11.8 million as of September 30, 2020

Each of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin is a Non-GAAP financial measure. Please read "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." Adjusted EBITDA per fully-utilized fleet equivalent is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by the product of average active fleets during the quarter and the utilization rate for active fleets during the quarter.

"U.S. Well Services once again posted solid financial results despite persistent market headwinds," said Joel Broussard, President and CEO of U.S. Well Services. "Our team remains focused on innovating and delivering results for our customers, which we believe is the foundation of the Company's strong performance in such a difficult business environment.

"The resumption of completions activity accelerated in third quarter of 2020, steadily rebounding off the recent historic low levels experienced during the first half of 2020. Although market conditions remain challenging, we are actively evaluating opportunities to return fleets to work and continue to benefit from strong demand for next-generation electric fracturing services."

Outlook The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to drive economic uncertainty and diminished global demand for crude oil. In light of this market backdrop, we expect that hydraulic fracturing activity will increase modestly during the fourth quarter of 2020 with no material improvement in service pricing, and that conditions will begin to improve in 2021. U.S. Well Services believes it is well positioned to benefit from a recovery in hydraulic fracturing activity. E&P operators currently face both a depressed commodity price environment as well as mounting pressure to demonstrate adherence to strong environmental, social and governance practices. As such, E&P customers seek partnerships with service companies that can provide advanced equipment and technology that enhance efficiency while reducing the environmental impact of hydraulic fracturing. Our next-generation electric fracturing technology and proprietary data analytics platform offer customers a unique value proposition that we believe will continue to drive demand for our services. Third Quarter 2020 Financial Summary Revenue for the third quarter of 2020 increased 11% to $44.0 million versus $39.8 million in the second quarter of 2020, driven by an increase in activity levels. U.S. Well Services averaged 5.0 active fleets during the quarter, as compared to 4.3 for the second quarter of 2020. Utilization of the Company's active fleets averaged 83% during the third quarter, resulting in a fully-utilized equivalent of 4.2 fleets. This compares to 79% utilization and a fully-utilized equivalent of 3.4 fleets for the second quarter of 2020. Costs of services, excluding depreciation and amortization, for the third quarter of 2020 increased to $31.2 million from $29.0 million during the second quarter of 2020, primarily as a result of higher activity levels. Selling, general and administrative expense ("SG&A") increased to $6.1 million in the third quarter of 2020 from $5.2 million in the second quarter of 2020. Excluding stock-based compensation and non-recurring transaction costs, SG&A in the third quarter of 2020 was $5.0 million compared to $4.1 million in the second quarter of 2020. This sequential increase was primarily attributable to an increase in professional fees. Net loss attributable to the Company decreased sequentially to $15.9 million in the third quarter of 2020 from $18.1 million in the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 7% in the third quarter of 2020 to $7.9 million from $8.5 million in the second quarter of 2020. Annualized Adjusted EBITDA per fully-utilized fleet was $7.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 18% from 21% in the second quarter of 2020.(1) 2

Operational Highlights U.S. Well Services exited the third quarter with five active frac fleets, of which three were new-generation electric fleets. Two of our fleets were working in the Appalachian Basin, one fleet was in the Eagle Ford and two fleets were in the Permian Basin. The Company expects to maintain five to six active frac fleets throughout the fourth quarter of 2020. U.S. Well Services continued to show strong operational results, completing 2,388 frac stages, or approximately 569 stages per fully-utilized fleet, compared to 1,957 frac stages during the second quarter of 2020, or 576 stages per fully-utilized fleet during the second quarter of 2020. Pumping hours per day increased approximately 5% sequentially. The Company pumped for 4,139 hours during 333 frac days, as compared to 3,158 hours during 267 frac days in the second quarter of 2020. U.S. Well Services continues to be the market leader in electric fracturing, with 16,460 electric fracturing stages completed since the deployment of our first Clean Fleet® in 2014. The Company continued to expand its intellectual property portfolio during the third quarter, and currently has 41 patents, with 165 patents pending. Balance Sheet and Capital Spending As of September 30, 2020, total liquidity was $11.8 million, consisting of $1.0 million of cash on the Company's balance sheet and $10.8 million of availability under the Company's asset-backed revolving credit facility, and net debt was $271.6 million. Capital expenditures, on an accrual basis, were $3.8 million during the third quarter of 2020. The capital expenditures consisted of $3.5 million for maintenance capital expenditures and $0.3 million for fleet enhancements. Conference Call Information The Company will host a conference call at 10:00 am Central / 11:00 am Eastern Time on Friday, November 6, 2020 to discuss financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2020 and recent developments. This call will also be webcast and an investor presentation will be available on U.S. Well Services' website at http://ir.uswellservices.com/events-and-presentations/events. To access the conference call, please dial 201- 389-0872 and ask for the U.S. Well Services call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time or listen to the call live over the Internet by logging on to the Company's website from the link above. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through November 13, 2020 and may be accessed by calling 201-612-7415 using passcode 13712348#. A webcast archive will also be available at the link above shortly after the call and will be accessible for approximately 90 days. 3

About U.S. Well Services, Inc. U.S. Well Services, Inc. is a leading provider of hydraulic fracturing services and a market leader in electric fracture stimulation. The Company's patented electric frac technology provides one of the first fully electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. The Company's electric frac technology dramatically decreases emissions and sound pollution while generating exceptional operational efficiencies including significant customer fuel cost savings versus conventional diesel fleets. For more information visit: www.uswellservices.com. The information on our website is not part of this release. Forward-Looking Statements The information above includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein concerning, among other things, availability under the Company's credit facilities, benefits obtained from the Company's strategic financing transactions, the Company's financial position and liquidity, business strategy and objectives for future operations, results of discussions with potential customers, benefits obtained from the Company's patent-pending PowerPath technology, potential new contract opportunities and planned deployment and operation of fleets, are forward- looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "may," "expect," "guidance," "estimate," "project," "plan," "believe," "intend," "achievable," "anticipate," "will," "continue," "potential," "should," "could," "target" and similar terms and phrases. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's current expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those identified in this release or disclosed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Factors that could cause actual results to differ from the Company's expectations include changes in market conditions, changes in commodity prices, changes in supply and demand for oil and gas, changes in demand for our services, availability of financing and capital, the Company's liquidity, the Company's compliance with covenants under its credit agreements, actions by customers and potential customers, geopolitical events, public health crises, such as a pandemic, including the recent COVID-19 pandemic, availability of equipment and personnel and other factors described in the Company's public disclosures and filings with the SEC, including those described under "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K filed on March 5, 2020 and in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. As a result of these factors, actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. 4