Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. USA Compression Partners, LP
  6. News
  7. Summary
    USAC   US90290N1090

USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP

(USAC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

USA Compression Partners Announces New Credit Facility

12/08/2021 | 05:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC) (“USA Compression” or the “Partnership”) announced today that it had entered into the Seventh Amended and Restated Credit Agreement effective today, December 8, 2021, extending the maturity of its senior secured credit facility until December 2026. The credit facility is led by J.P. Morgan and includes 17 additional financial institutions with a combined commitment of $1.6 billion.

Eric Long, President and CEO of USA Compression, commented, “This is the latest extension of our credit facility, which dates back over 15 years, with many of the same banks and financial institutions having participated continually at increasing levels of commitments since the inception. The Partnership decided to take advantage of a strong lending environment and opportunistically reset the tenor for another 5 years prior to the existing credit facility going current early next year. The new credit facility provides the Partnership with additional flexibility at lower interest margin spreads – consistent with the overall compression financing market and other industry peers. Given our current drawn balance of approximately $514 million, this new credit facility provides the Partnership ample capacity with which to grow and manage the business in the coming years to the benefit of all our stakeholders. We are very grateful for the long-term support of USA Compression by the entire bank group – and their continued votes of confidence in USA Compression’s stable, large horsepower, infrastructure focused business model.”

ABOUT USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP

USA Compression Partners, LP is a growth-oriented Delaware limited partnership that is one of the nation’s largest independent providers of natural gas compression services in terms of total compression fleet horsepower. USA Compression partners with a broad customer base composed of producers, processors, gatherers and transporters of natural gas and crude oil. USA Compression focuses on providing natural gas compression services to infrastructure applications primarily in high-volume gathering systems, processing facilities and transportation applications. More information is available at usacompression.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this press release may be forward-looking statements as defined under federal law. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and factors, many of which are outside the control of USA Compression, and a variety of risks that could cause results to differ materially from those expected by management of USA Compression. USA Compression undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP
05:37pUSA Compression Partners Announces New Credit Facility
BU
05:32pUSA COMPRESSION PARTNERS LP : Financial Obligation - Form 8-K
PU
05:25pUSA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation ..
AQ
09:32aUSA COMPRESSION PARTNERS LP : 2021 Wells Fargo Conf (12-8-21)
PU
12/03USA Compression Partners, LP to Participate in Wells Fargo Midstream, Utility & Renewab..
BU
12/03CenterPoint Energy Begins Exit of Midstream Following Energy Transfer's Completed Acqui..
AQ
11/16USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS LP : 2021 RBC Conf
PU
11/12USA Compression Partners, LP to Participate in RBC Capital Markets Midstream and Energy..
BU
11/02USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
11/02USA Compression Partners Posts Narrower Q3 Loss, Higher Revenue, Revises Full-Year Guid..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 633 M - -
Net income 2021 -30,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 189 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -42,7x
Yield 2021 13,9%
Capitalization 1 465 M 1 465 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,77x
EV / Sales 2022 5,26x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,4%
Chart USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP
Duration : Period :
USA Compression Partners, LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 15,09 $
Average target price 16,60 $
Spread / Average Target 10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric Dee Long President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew C. Liuzzi Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Eric A. Scheller Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Matthew Hartman Independent Director
William S. Waldheim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP10.96%1 465
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED37.47%43 145
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY17.12%21 862
HALLIBURTON COMPANY16.40%20 946
NOV INC.-5.10%5 091
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED21.76%4 630