USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC) (“USA Compression”) today announced a cash distribution of $0.525 per common unit ($2.10 on an annualized basis) for the second-quarter of 2023. The distribution will be paid on August 4, 2023, to unitholders of record as of the close of business on July 24, 2023.

Second-Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

In addition, USA Compression will release its second-quarter 2023 results prior to the opening of U.S. financial markets on Tuesday, August 1. Management will conduct an investor conference call the same day starting at 11 a.m. Eastern Time (10 a.m. Central Time) to discuss financial and operating results. The call will be broadcast live over the internet. Investors may participate by audio webcast, or if located in the U.S. or Canada, by phone. A replay will be available shortly after the call via the “Events” page of USA Compression’s Investor Relations website.

By Webcast: Connect to the webcast via the “Events” page of USA Compression’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.usacompression.com. Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software. By Phone: Dial (888) 440-5655 at least 10 minutes before the call and ask for the USA Compression Partners Earnings Call or conference ID 8970064.

ABOUT USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP

USA Compression Partners, LP is one of the nation’s largest independent providers of natural gas compression services in terms of total compression fleet horsepower. USA Compression partners with a broad customer base composed of producers, processors, gatherers, and transporters of natural gas and crude oil. USA Compression focuses on providing midstream natural gas compression services to infrastructure applications primarily in high-volume gathering systems, processing facilities, and transportation applications. More information is available at usacompression.com.

QUALIFIED NOTICE

This release serves as qualified notice to nominees as provided for under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b)(4) and (d). Please note that one hundred percent (100%) of USA Compression’s distributions to foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, all of USA Compression’s distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate. Nominees, and not USA Compression, are treated as withholding agents responsible for withholding distributions received by them on behalf of foreign investors. For purposes of Treasury Regulation section 1.1446(f)-4(c)(2)(iii), brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100%) of the distributions as being in excess of cumulative net income for purposes of determining the amount to withhold.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this press release may be forward-looking statements as defined under federal law. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and factors, many of which are outside the control of USA Compression, and a variety of risks that could cause results to differ materially from those expected by management of USA Compression. USA Compression undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or changes to future operating results over time.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230713862631/en/