    USAC   US90290N1090

USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP

(USAC)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-13 pm EDT
17.95 USD   +3.34%
USA Compression Partners Announces Third Quarter 2022 Distribution; Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for November 1
BU
09/06USA Compression Partners Announces 2021 K-3 Tax Package Availability
BU
08/16Usa Compression Partners Lp : 2022 Citi (8-16-22).pdf
PU
USA Compression Partners Announces Third Quarter 2022 Distribution; Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for November 1

10/13/2022 | 04:34pm EDT
USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC) (“USA Compression”) today announced a cash distribution of $0.525 per common unit ($2.10 on an annualized basis) for the third quarter of 2022. The distribution will be paid on November 4, 2022 to unitholders of record as of the close of business on October 24, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

In addition, USA Compression will release its third quarter 2022 results prior to the opening of U.S. financial markets on Tuesday, November 1. Management will conduct an investor conference call the same day starting at 11 a.m. Eastern Time (10 a.m. Central Time) to discuss financial and operating results. The call will be broadcast live over the internet. Investors may participate by audio webcast, or if located in the U.S. or Canada, by phone.

By Webcast:

 

Connect to the webcast via the “Events” page of USA Compression’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.usacompression.com. Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software. A replay will be available shortly after the call through November 11, 2022.

 

 

 

By Phone:

 

Dial 866-580-3963 at least 10 minutes before the call and ask for the USA Compression Partners Earnings Call, using the conference passcode 0839524. A replay of the call will be available through November 11, 2022. Callers can access the replay by dialing 866-583-1035 with the passcode 0839524#.

ABOUT USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP

USA Compression Partners, LP is a growth-oriented Delaware limited partnership that is one of the nation’s largest independent providers of natural gas compression services in terms of total compression fleet horsepower. USA Compression partners with a broad customer base composed of producers, processors, gatherers and transporters of natural gas and crude oil. USA Compression focuses on providing natural gas compression services to infrastructure applications primarily in high-volume gathering systems, processing facilities and transportation applications. More information is available at usacompression.com.

NON-U.S. WITHHOLDING INFORMATION

This release is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100.0%) of USA Compression’s distributions to non-U.S. investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, USA Compression’s distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this press release may be forward-looking statements as defined under federal law. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and factors, many of which are outside the control of USA Compression, and a variety of risks that could cause results to differ materially from those expected by management of USA Compression. USA Compression undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 692 M
Net income 2022 -9,05 M
Net Debt 2022 2 074 M
P/E ratio 2022 -83,8x
Yield 2022 12,1%
Capitalization 1 701 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,46x
EV / Sales 2023 5,00x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,2%
