Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. USA Compression Partners, LP
  6. News
  7. Summary
    USAC   US90290N1090

USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP

(USAC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-15 pm EST
18.39 USD   +0.88%
07:39aUsa Compression Partners Lp : 2022 RBC Conf (11-17-22)
PU
11/14USA Compression Partners to Participate in RBC Midstream and Energy Infrastructure Conference
BU
11/08Mizuho Raises Price Target on USA Compression Partners to $19 From $18, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

USA Compression Partners LP : 2022 RBC Conf (11-17-22)

11/16/2022 | 07:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

USA Compression Partners, LP

RBC Midstream and

Energy Infrastructure Conference

November 17, 2022

Forward-Looking Statements and Ownership Structure

This presentation contains forward-looking statements related to the operations of USA Compression Partners, LP (the "Partnership") that are based on management's current expectations, estimates, and projections about its operations. You can identify many of these forward-looking statements by words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "project," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "if," "outlook," "will," "could," "should," or similar words or the negatives thereof. You should consider these statements carefully because they discuss our plans, targets, strategies, prospects, and expectations concerning our business, operating results, financial condition, our ability to make distributions, and other similar matters. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and are difficult to predict. These include risks relating to changes in general economic conditions, including inflation or supply chain disruptions; changes in economic conditions of the crude oil and natural gas industries, including any impact from the ongoing military conflict involving Russia and Ukraine; changes in the long-term supply of and demand for crude oil and natural gas; competitive conditions in our industry, including competition for employees in a tight labor market; changes in the availability and cost of capital, including changes to interest rates; renegotiation of material terms of customer contracts; actions taken by our customers, competitors, and third-party operators; and the factors set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" or included elsewhere that are incorporated by reference herein from our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission; and if applicable, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. As a result of such risks and others, our business, financial condition and results of operations could differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Before you invest in our common units, you should be aware of such risks, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this presentation speaks only as of the date of this presentation. Unpredictable or unknown factors not discussed herein also could have material adverse effects on forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Important Note Regarding Non-Predecessor Information

On April 2, 2018, the Partnership completed the acquisition of CDM Resource Management LLC and CDM Environmental & Technical Services LLC, which together represent the CDM Compression Business

(the "USA Compression Predecessor"), from Energy Transfer, and other related transactions

(collectively, the "Transactions"). Following the Transactions, the USA Compression Predecessor has been determined to be the historical predecessor of the Partnership for financial reporting purposes. Therefore, the historical consolidated financial statements of the Partnership are comprised of the balance sheet and statement of operations of the USA Compression Predecessor as of and for periods prior to April 2, 2018. The historical consolidated financial statements of the Partnership also are comprised of the consolidated balance sheet and statement of operations of the Partnership, which includes the USA Compression Predecessor, as of and for all periods subsequent to April 2, 2018. The information shown in this presentation under the heading "Pre-CDM Acquisition Non-Predecessor" represents information of USA Compression Partners, LP, which is not the predecessor of the Partnership for financial reporting purposes, for periods prior to the Transactions and is presented for illustrative purposes only. Such information does not reflect the Partnership's historical results of operations and is not indicative of the results of operations of the Partnership's predecessor, the USA Compression Predecessor, for such periods.

USAC Ownership Structure

Energy Transfer LP

Public Unitholders

USA Compression

GP, LLC

(our general

partner) 39%1

Preferred

Unitholders

Non-econ GP;

53%2

8%1

Preferred

Units

USA Compression

Partners, LP

NYSE: USAC

1As of November 10, 2022, Energy Transfer LP held 46.1 million common units, including 8.0 million common units held by USA Compression GP, LLC (our general partner).

2As of November 10, 2022, public unitholders held 51.9 million common units.

1

© 2022 USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP | CONFIDENTIAL

USAC Overview

Large-Horsepower Strategy Vitalto Natural Gas Infrastructure, Production, and Delivery to Market Centers

Business / Strategy Overview

USAC Market Statistics

  • Compression services provided across geographically diversified operating areas
  • Strategic focus on large horsepower (1,000 HP+)
    • Secures stable cash flows
    • Provides durable returns on invested capital
  • IPO: 1/2013 (NYSE: USAC)
  • Current Unit Price: $18.38
  • Avg. Daily Trading Volume: ~123,000 units

Operating Areas and Concentration

  • Standardized assets and services to optimize utilization and minimize operating expense
  • Active fleet: ~3.1MM horsepower
    • ~77% greater than 1,000 HP
    • ~91% Fleet Utilization

Note: Market data as of November 10, 2022. Financial and operational data as of September 30, 2022.

2

© 2022 USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP | CONFIDENTIAL

Third-Quarter Highlights

Operational and Financial

Horsepower

Average $ Per HP

Utilization

Per Month

90.9%

$17.53

3% Q-o-Q

2% Q-o-Q

Revenue

Adjusted EBITDA

$179.6 MM

$109.2 MM

5% Q-o-Q

4% Q-o-Q

Accomplishments

  • 39 quarters of consecutive distributions (USAC has never cut its distribution)
  • Returned ~$1.5 billion in cash to unitholders since
    IPO
  • Improving distribution coverage
  • Q-o-Qleverage reductions
  • Capital-efficient,opportunistic, and accretive organic growth

Catalysts

  • Increased fleet utilization
  • Improved contract pricing and tenors
  • Consistently strong operating margins

3

© 2022 USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP | CONFIDENTIAL

Well-Positioned for Growth and Durable Returns

Operations

Customers

Stakeholders

Large-Horsepower Focus

Mission-criticalinfrastructure-oriented assets that feature long-term contracts and accretive returns

Operational Excellence

Increasing utilization with consistent and attractive operating

margins

Increasing Producer Volumes

Opportunistic fleet expansion and deployment to match increasing

demand

High-Quality Customers

Long-term relationships with strong, creditworthy customers

Improving Financial Position

Declining leverage, no near-term maturities, history of consistent

cash distributions

Capital Discipline

Highly accretive, flexible, and returns-based capital investing

4

© 2022 USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP | CONFIDENTIAL

Disclaimer

USA Compression Partners LP published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 12:38:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP
07:39aUsa Compression Partners Lp : 2022 RBC Conf (11-17-22)
PU
11/14USA Compression Partners to Participate in RBC Midstream and Energy Infrastructure Conf..
BU
11/08Mizuho Raises Price Target on USA Compression Partners to $19 From $18, Maintains Neutr..
MT
11/01USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
11/01Transcript : USA Compression Partners, LP, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 01, 202..
CI
11/01USA Compression Partners' Q3 Loss Narrows, Revenue Rises; Trims Full-Year 2022 Net Inco..
MT
11/01Usa Compression : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/01Earnings Flash (USAC) USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS LP Posts Q3 Revenue $179.6M, vs. Street ..
MT
11/01USA Compression Partners Reports Third-Quarter 2022 Results; Updates 2022 Outlook
BU
11/01USA Compression Partners, LP Updates Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 698 M - -
Net income 2022 -11,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 095 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -155x
Yield 2022 11,4%
Capitalization 1 802 M 1 802 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,58x
EV / Sales 2023 5,10x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,2%
Chart USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP
Duration : Period :
USA Compression Partners, LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 18,39 $
Average target price 18,25 $
Spread / Average Target -0,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric Dee Long President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael C. Pearl Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Thomas E. Long Chairman
Eric A. Scheller VP-Operations & Performance Management
Matthew S. Hartman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP4.47%1 802
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED82.54%77 522
HALLIBURTON COMPANY66.38%35 332
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY25.73%30 935
NOV INC.71.22%9 298
TECHNIPFMC PLC108.61%5 514