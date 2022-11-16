USA Compression Partners LP : 2022 RBC Conf (11-17-22)

This presentation contains forward-looking statements related to the operations of USA Compression Partners, LP (the "Partnership") that are based on management's current expectations, estimates, and projections about its operations. You can identify many of these forward-looking statements by words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "project," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "if," "outlook," "will," "could," "should," or similar words or the negatives thereof. You should consider these statements carefully because they discuss our plans, targets, strategies, prospects, and expectations concerning our business, operating results, financial condition, our ability to make distributions, and other similar matters. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and are difficult to predict. These include risks relating to changes in general economic conditions, including inflation or supply chain disruptions; changes in economic conditions of the crude oil and natural gas industries, including any impact from the ongoing military conflict involving Russia and Ukraine; changes in the long-term supply of and demand for crude oil and natural gas; competitive conditions in our industry, including competition for employees in a tight labor market; changes in the availability and cost of capital, including changes to interest rates; renegotiation of material terms of customer contracts; actions taken by our customers, competitors, and third-party operators; and the factors set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" or included elsewhere that are incorporated by reference herein from our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission; and if applicable, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. As a result of such risks and others, our business, financial condition and results of operations could differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Before you invest in our common units, you should be aware of such risks, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this presentation speaks only as of the date of this presentation. Unpredictable or unknown factors not discussed herein also could have material adverse effects on forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Important Note Regarding Non-Predecessor Information

On April 2, 2018, the Partnership completed the acquisition of CDM Resource Management LLC and CDM Environmental & Technical Services LLC, which together represent the CDM Compression Business

(the "USA Compression Predecessor"), from Energy Transfer, and other related transactions

(collectively, the "Transactions"). Following the Transactions, the USA Compression Predecessor has been determined to be the historical predecessor of the Partnership for financial reporting purposes. Therefore, the historical consolidated financial statements of the Partnership are comprised of the balance sheet and statement of operations of the USA Compression Predecessor as of and for periods prior to April 2, 2018. The historical consolidated financial statements of the Partnership also are comprised of the consolidated balance sheet and statement of operations of the Partnership, which includes the USA Compression Predecessor, as of and for all periods subsequent to April 2, 2018. The information shown in this presentation under the heading "Pre-CDM Acquisition Non-Predecessor" represents information of USA Compression Partners, LP, which is not the predecessor of the Partnership for financial reporting purposes, for periods prior to the Transactions and is presented for illustrative purposes only. Such information does not reflect the Partnership's historical results of operations and is not indicative of the results of operations of the Partnership's predecessor, the USA Compression Predecessor, for such periods.