Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  USA Compression Partners, LP    USAC

USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP

(USAC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

USA Compression Partners, LP : Announces Filing of 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K

02/16/2021 | 04:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC) (“USA Compression”) today announced that it filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). USA Compression’s Annual Report on Form 10-K is available through its website at www.usacompression.com in the Investor Relations section under SEC Filings, as well as on the SEC’s website at sec.gov. Interested investors may obtain a hard copy of the Annual Report on Form 10-K, including USA Compression's financial statements, free of charge by writing Investor Relations, USA Compression Partners, LP, 111 Congress Avenue, Suite 2400, Austin, TX 78701.

About USA Compression Partners, LP

USA Compression Partners, LP is a growth-oriented Delaware limited partnership that is one of the nation’s largest independent providers of natural gas compression services in terms of total compression fleet horsepower. USA Compression partners with a broad customer base composed of producers, processors, gatherers and transporters of natural gas and crude oil. USA Compression focuses on providing natural gas compression services to infrastructure applications primarily in high-volume gathering systems, processing facilities and transportation applications. More information is available at usacompression.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP
03:28aSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Rally Premarket Tuesday
MT
01:52aUSA COMPRESSION PARTNERS LP : Reports Q4 Net Losses, Lower Revenue, Sets Full Ye..
MT
01:41aUSA COMPRESSION : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01:07aUSA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fi..
AQ
01:01aUSA COMPRESSION PARTNERS LP : Earnings Flash (USAC) USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS LP ..
MT
02/10USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS LP : 2021 UBS Winter Infrastructure & Energy Virtual Co..
PU
01/22USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/14USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP : Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Distribution; Fourt..
BU
01/07USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP : to Participate in 2021 UBS Winter Infrastructure ..
BU
01/04USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS LP : UBS Adjusts Price Target on USA Compression Partne..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 670 M - -
Net income 2020 -639 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 115 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,28x
Yield 2020 13,9%
Capitalization 1 460 M 1 460 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,33x
EV / Sales 2021 5,30x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,3%
Chart USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP
Duration : Period :
USA Compression Partners, LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 14,80 $
Last Close Price 15,07 $
Spread / Highest target 19,4%
Spread / Average Target -1,79%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eric Dee Long President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew C. Liuzzi Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Thomas E. Long Chairman
Eric A. Scheller Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Matthew Hartman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP10.81%1 460
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED22.63%37 273
HALLIBURTON COMPANY6.72%17 924
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY8.87%16 431
TECHNIPFMC PLC9.68%4 634
DIALOG GROUP-4.35%4 406
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ