USA Compression Partners LP : 2021 JPM Energy Conf (6-23-21).pdf
06/23/2021 | 07:07am EDT
USA Compression Partners, LP
2021 J.P. Morgan Energy, Power
and Renewables Conference
June 23, 2021
Disclaimer
This presentation contains forward-looking statements relating to the operations of USA Compression Partners, LP (the "Partnership") that are based on management's current expectations, estimates and projections about its operations. You can identify many of these forward-looking statements by words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "project," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "if," "outlook," "will," "could," "should," or similar words or the negatives thereof. You
should consider these statements carefully because they discuss our plans, targets, strategies, prospects and expectations concerning our business, operating results, financial condition, our ability to make distributions and other similar matters. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and are difficult to predict. These include risks relating to changes in general economic conditions and changes in economic conditions of the crude oil and natural gas industries specifically, changes in the long-term supply of and demand for natural gas and crude oil, actions taken by our customers, competitors and third- party operators, our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions, competitive conditions in our industry, the severity and duration of world health events and the factors set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" or included elsewhere that are incorporated by reference herein from our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and if applicable, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. As a result of such risks and others, our business, financial condition and results of operations could differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Before you invest in our common units, you should be aware of such risks, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this presentation speaks only as of the date of this presentation. Unpredictable or unknown factors not discussed herein could also have material adverse effects on forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Important Note Regarding Non-Predecessor Information
On April 2, 2018, the Partnership consummated the acquisition of CDM Resource Management LLC and CDM Environmental & Technical Services LLC, which together represent the CDM Compression Business (the "USA Compression Predecessor"), from Energy Transfer, and other related transactions (collectively, the "Transactions"). Following the Transactions, the USA Compression Predecessor has been determined to be the historical predecessor of the Partnership for financial reporting purposes. Therefore, the historical consolidated financial statements of the Partnership are comprised of the balance sheet and statement of operations of the USA Compression Predecessor as of and for periods prior to April 2, 2018. The historical consolidated financial statements of the Partnership are also comprised of the consolidated balance sheet and statement of operations of the Partnership, which includes the USA Compression Predecessor, as of and for all periods subsequent to April 2, 2018. The information shown in this presentation under the heading "Pre-CDM Acquisition Non-Predecessor" represents information of USA Compression Partners, LP, which is not the predecessor of the Partnership for financial reporting purposes, for periods prior to the Transactions and is presented for illustrative purposes only. Such information does not reflect the Partnership's historical results of operations and is not indicative of the results of operations of the Partnership's predecessor, the USA Compression Predecessor, for such periods.
USA Compression Partners LP published this content on 23 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2021 11:06:05 UTC.