Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  USA Compression Partners, LP    USAC

USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP

(USAC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

USA Compression Partners, LP : to Participate in 2021 UBS Winter Infrastructure & Energy Virtual Conference

01/07/2021 | 05:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC) (“USA Compression”) today announced that its senior management will participate in the 2021 UBS Winter Infrastructure & Energy Virtual Conference. Senior management expects to participate in a series of virtual meetings with members of the investment community on January 12, and presentation materials used during these meetings will be posted to USA Compression’s website prior to the investor meetings. Please visit the Investor Relations section of the website at usacompression.com under “Presentations.”

About USA Compression Partners, LP

USA Compression Partners, LP is a growth-oriented Delaware limited partnership that is one of the nation’s largest independent providers of natural gas compression services in terms of total compression fleet horsepower. USA Compression partners with a broad customer base composed of producers, processors, gatherers and transporters of natural gas and crude oil. USA Compression focuses on providing natural gas compression services to infrastructure applications primarily in high-volume gathering systems, processing facilities and transportation applications. More information is available at usacompression.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP
05:22pUSA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP : to Participate in 2021 UBS Winter Infrastructure ..
BU
01/04USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS LP : UBS Adjusts Price Target on USA Compression Partne..
MT
2020USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP : to Participate in 2020 Wells Fargo Virtual Midstr..
BU
2020USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS LP : to Participate in 2020 RBC Capital Markets Midstre..
PU
2020USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP : to Participate in 2020 RBC Capital Markets Midstr..
BU
2020Energy Transfer Reports Solid Third Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
2020Leading Pipeline Company Energy Transfer to Purchase Low-Cost Power from Recu..
AQ
2020USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS LP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial ..
AQ
2020USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fi..
AQ
2020USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results; Updates 2020 ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 671 M - -
Net income 2020 -637 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 113 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,10x
Yield 2020 15,2%
Capitalization 1 343 M 1 343 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,15x
EV / Sales 2021 5,04x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,3%
Chart USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP
Duration : Period :
USA Compression Partners, LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 14,00 $
Last Close Price 13,86 $
Spread / Highest target 29,9%
Spread / Average Target 1,01%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eric Dee Long President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas E. Long Chairman
Eric A. Scheller Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Matthew C. Liuzzi Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Matthew Hartman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP1.91%1 343
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED5.96%33 979
HALLIBURTON COMPANY7.99%18 405
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY6.28%15 198
ENERGY ABSOLUTE25.89%7 725
TECHNIPFMC PLC15.74%4 890
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ