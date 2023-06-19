Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. USA Compression Partners, LP
  6. News
  7. Summary
    USAC   US90290N1090

USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP

(USAC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:03 2023-06-16 pm EDT
19.88 USD   -2.31%
04:31pUSA Compression Partners to Participate in J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference
BU
06/06Usa Compression Partners Lp : 2023 RBC Conf VF
PU
06/01USA Compression Partners to Participate in RBC Capital Markets Global Energy, Power and Infrastructure Conference
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

USA Compression Partners to Participate in J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference

06/19/2023 | 04:31pm EDT
USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC) (“USA Compression”) today announced that its senior management will attend the J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference in New York, New York. Senior management expects to participate in a series of meetings with members of the investment community on June 22, and presentation materials used during these meetings will be posted to USA Compression’s website prior to the investor meetings. Please visit the Investor Relations section of the website at usacompression.com under “Presentations.”

About USA Compression Partners, LP

USA Compression Partners, LP is one of the nation’s largest independent providers of natural gas compression services in terms of total compression fleet horsepower. USA Compression partners with a broad customer base composed of producers, processors, gatherers, and transporters of natural gas and crude oil. USA Compression focuses on providing midstream natural gas compression services to infrastructure applications primarily in high-volume gathering systems, processing facilities, and transportation applications. More information is available at usacompression.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 832 M - -
Net income 2023 75,6 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 300 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 94,3x
Yield 2023 10,6%
Capitalization 1 953 M 1 953 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,12x
EV / Sales 2024 4,87x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,1%
Chart USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP
Duration : Period :
USA Compression Partners, LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 19,88 $
Average target price 21,00 $
Spread / Average Target 5,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric Dee Long President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael C. Pearl Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Thomas E. Long Chairman
Eric A. Scheller VP-Operations & Performance Management
Matthew S. Hartman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP1.79%1 953
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-10.62%68 102
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY3.52%30 948
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-17.20%29 394
TECHNIPFMC PLC20.75%6 500
NOV INC.-25.37%6 138
