Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. USA Compression Partners, LP
  6. News
  7. Summary
    USAC   US90290N1090

USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP

(USAC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-09 pm EST
18.74 USD   +3.59%
04:32pUSA Compression Partners to be Added to Alerian MLP Indices
BU
12/07Usa Compression Partners Lp : 2022 WF Conf (12-07-22)
PU
12/02USA Compression Partners to Participate in Wells Fargo Midstream and Utilities Symposium
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

USA Compression Partners to be Added to Alerian MLP Indices

12/09/2022 | 04:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VettaFi announced today that USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC) (“USA Compression”) will be added to its Alerian MLP Index (AMZ) and Alerian MLP Equal Weight Index (AMZE) following the close of trading on Friday, December 16.

The Alerian MLP Index is a capped, float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index, whose constituents earn the majority of their cash flow from midstream activities involving energy commodities. The Alerian MLP Equal Weight Index includes the same companies as the Alerian MLP Index, but allocates the same weight to each constituent at each rebalancing. “USA Compression is extremely pleased with its near-term inclusion within the Alerian MLP indices, which is consistent with natural gas compression services’ status as a vital component within the broader midstream value chain,” commented Eric D. Long, USA Compression’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

The Alerian Index Series is widely used by industry executives, investment professionals, research analysts, and national media to analyze relative performance.

About USA Compression Partners, LP

USA Compression Partners, LP is a growth-oriented Delaware limited partnership that is one of the nation’s largest independent providers of natural gas compression services in terms of total compression fleet horsepower. USA Compression partners with a broad customer base composed of producers, processors, gatherers, and transporters of natural gas and crude oil. USA Compression focuses on providing natural gas compression services to infrastructure applications primarily in high-volume gathering systems, processing facilities, and transportation applications. More information is available at usacompression.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP
04:32pUSA Compression Partners to be Added to Alerian MLP Indices
BU
12/07Usa Compression Partners Lp : 2022 WF Conf (12-07-22)
PU
12/02USA Compression Partners to Participate in Wells Fargo Midstream and Utilities Symposiu..
BU
11/16Usa Compression Partners Lp : 2022 RBC Conf (11-17-22)
PU
11/14USA Compression Partners to Participate in RBC Midstream and Energy Infrastructure Conf..
BU
11/08Mizuho Raises Price Target on USA Compression Partners to $19 From $18, Maintains Neutr..
MT
11/01USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
11/01Transcript : USA Compression Partners, LP, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 01, 202..
CI
11/01USA Compression Partners' Q3 Loss Narrows, Revenue Rises; Trims Full-Year 2022 Net Inco..
MT
11/01Usa Compression : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 698 M - -
Net income 2022 -11,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 095 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -153x
Yield 2022 11,6%
Capitalization 1 773 M 1 773 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,54x
EV / Sales 2023 5,06x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,2%
Chart USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP
Duration : Period :
USA Compression Partners, LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 18,09 $
Average target price 18,25 $
Spread / Average Target 0,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric Dee Long President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael C. Pearl Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Thomas E. Long Chairman
Eric A. Scheller VP-Operations & Performance Management
Matthew S. Hartman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP3.61%1 773
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED66.68%70 786
HALLIBURTON COMPANY52.47%31 664
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY15.88%28 121
NOV INC.49.89%7 978
TECHNIPFMC PLC96.79%5 201