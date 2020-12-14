Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  USA Technologies, Inc.    USAT

USA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(USAT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

USA Technologies : Automatic Merchandiser and VendingMarketWatch Presents USA Technologies' Brian Fischer and Brian Whitaker with Pros To Know Award

12/14/2020 | 11:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAT) ("USAT"), a cashless payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the self-service retail market, today announced that both Brian Fischer, vice president of Sales, and Brian Whitaker, senior director of Business Operations, were both named an “Industry Pros to Know” by Automatic Merchandiser and VendingMarketWatch.com.

Mr. Fischer and Mr. Whitaker are individuals who are leading initiatives to help USA Technologies, its customers, as well as others in the industry overcome challenges and succeed in an ever-demanding marketplace. This award highlights, for both of them, their dedication to the growth of USA Technologies’ business, as well as to innovation for the cashless payments and software services innovation for the unattended retail markets.

Automatic Merchandiser is thrilled to announce our annual Pros To Know award recipients,” said Abby White, editor of Automatic Merchandiser and VendingMarketWatch.com. “In a year when COVID-19 cast a dark cloud over the world, it’s encouraging to acknowledge the individuals and teams in the convenience services industry who have overcome obstacles and driven innovation in challenging times.”

USAT’s vice president of sales, Brian Fischer, joined the Company through the acquisition of Cantaloupe Systems in 2017. He has served as an industry expert in the more than 13 years he has been in the vending industry. Mr. Fischer has an outstanding grasp on both strategic and tactical requirements of the sales role. He works hard at establishing and maintaining very strong relationships with his customers and is someone they trust. He has an innate understanding of the business and what is required of his team to build a successful sales channel and his insights on the industry are invaluable.

Brian Whitaker joined USAT in 2018, after spending more than 20 years with the Coca Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated, in North Carolina. He began his career with the company as an on-premise route salesman, working his way up to Director of Vending. He truly understands the industry from both sides, which makes him invaluable to colleagues and customers alike. As Senior Director of Business Operations, Mr. Whitaker appreciates how important data is to an operator, particularly in the age of COVID. Throughout the pandemic, he has helped many USAT customers adapt and adjust successfully.

“I am very proud of the team we have here at USAT, they are some of the most dedicated professionals in this industry,“ said Sean Feeney, chief executive officer, USA Technologies. “Both Brian Fischer and Brian Whitaker exemplify the type of employee that goes above and beyond every day, to ensure colleagues have what they need, and customers are happy and well cared for. I am delighted that the industry has recognized their success, hard work ethic, and professionalism. Congratulations to them both!”

The seventh annual Automatic Merchandiser and VendingMarketWatch.com Pros to Know Awards recognizes vending, micro market and office coffee service industry professionals who are leading initiatives to help prepare their company, organization and the industry for the significant challenges of today's business climate. This award highlights both individual and group achievements that promote industry innovation and future growth.

Useful Links

USA Technologies: https://usatech.com/
UR Tech Insiders Podcast: https://www.usatech.com/urtechinsiders/
Blog: https://www.usatech.com/blog/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/usa_tech/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/usa_tech
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/USATechnologies
Resource Center: https://www.usatech.com/resources/

About Automatic Merchandiser and VendingMarketWatch.com

Automatic Merchandiser and VendingMarketWatch.com’s mission is to facilitate the success and growth of the vending, micro market and office coffee service (OCS) industry by reporting on industry issues and providing actionable insight, future trending and “hands-on” information regarding products, technology, industry and operations management.

About USA Technologies, Inc.

USA Technologies, Inc. is a cashless payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the self-service retail market. USAT is transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company’s enterprise-wide platform is designed to increase consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising and customer loyalty programs, while providing retailers with control and visibility over their operations and inventory. As a result, customers ranging from vending machine companies, to operators of micro-markets, gas and car charging stations, laundromats, metered parking terminals, kiosks, amusements and more, can run their businesses more proactively, predictably, and competitively.

-- G-USAT


© Business Wire 2020
All news about USA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
11:16aUSA TECHNOLOGIES : Automatic Merchandiser and VendingMarketWatch Presents USA Te..
BU
12/09USA TECHNOLOGIES : rsquo; “UR Tech Insiders” Podcast Talks Latest Tr..
BU
12/03USA TECHNOLOGIES : USAT Appoints Ravi Venkatesan to Newly Created Chief Technolo..
AQ
12/02USA Technologies Appoints Chief Technology Officer
MT
12/01USA TECHNOLOGIES : names Ravi Venkatesen CTO
AQ
12/01USA TECHNOLOGIES : USAT Appoints Ravi Venkatesan to Newly Created Chief Technolo..
BU
11/24USA TECHNOLOGIES : Elyssa Steiner to Speak at madconNYC Digital Marketing Summit
BU
11/24USA TECHNOLOGIES : to Participate in the Wells Fargo TMT Summit 2020
BU
11/18USA TECHNOLOGIES : to rebrand as Cantaloupe
AQ
11/18USA TECHNOLOGIES : to rebrand as Cantaloupe
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 172 M - -
Net income 2021 -14,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -44,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 643 M 643 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,74x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,05x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,9%
Chart USA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
USA Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends USA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 10,75 $
Last Close Price 9,86 $
Spread / Highest target 11,6%
Spread / Average Target 9,03%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sean E. Feeney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas G. Bergeron Chairman
Jeff Vogt Chief Operating Officer
R. Wayne Jackson Chief Financial Officer
Ravi Venkatesan Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
USA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.33.24%643
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES6.28%91 724
ADYEN N.V.149.93%67 069
WORLDLINE22.72%26 197
STONECO LTD.88.29%23 188
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.19.50%17 069
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ