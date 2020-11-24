Log in
USA Technologies : Elyssa Steiner to Speak at madconNYC Digital Marketing Summit

11/24/2020 | 11:16am EST
USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAT) (“USAT” or the “Company”), a cashless payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the self-service retail market today announced its participation in the madconNYC Digital Marketing Summit.

Elyssa Steiner, USAT’s vice president of Marketing will be a featured speaker on the “What’s Working in Content Now” panel, which takes place virtually on December 1, 2020 at 12 PM ET. The panel will discuss how marketers are employing strategies such as virtual thought leadership, social media, email newsletters, and AR/VR. There will also be a candid conversation looking at what has delivered results in 2020—and what definitely hasn’t—as well as what they think will work going forward. Lastly, the panelists will dive into the sales funnel, discussing what kind of content works at every stage of a customer’s journey. Panelists include: Gary J. Nix, founder and chief strategist, BRANDarchist; Shachar Orren, chief marketing officer, EX.CO; and Joel Montagne, founder and CEO, Trivver. The session will be moderated by Monique Valeris, senior editor, Good Housekeeping.

The madconNYC Digital Marketing Summit is a unique event for brand marketers who want to learn about the latest tools, technologies, and trends that they can use to more effectively reach their target audience members and promote their business or products.

When:

 

December 1, 2020

 

 

12:00 P.M. - 12:45 P.M. Eastern Time

 

 

 

Where:

 

madconNYC is a virtual experience event

   
Registration:   For more details on the conference and for registration information, please visit https://virtual.madconnyc.com/.

About madconNYC and Reed Exhibitions

madconNYC is an all-virtual experience designed to help marketers traverse the dynamic landscape of brand marketing in a self-directed environment. Its live events and year-round resources are produced by Reed Exhibitions, a leading global events business that combines face-to-face with data and digital tools to help customers learn about markets, source products and complete transactions. Reed operates over 500 events in almost 30 countries across 43 industry sectors, attracting more than 7 million participants. madconnyc.com | reedexhibitions.com

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc. is a cashless payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the self-service retail market. USAT is transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The Company’s enterprise-wide platform is designed to increase consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising and customer loyalty programs, while providing retailers with control and visibility over their operations and inventory. As a result, customers ranging from vending machine companies, to operators of micro-markets, gas and car charging stations, laundromats, metered parking terminals, kiosks, amusements and more, can run their businesses more proactively, predictably, and competitively.

---


© Business Wire 2020
