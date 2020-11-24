Log in
USA Technologies : to Participate in the Wells Fargo TMT Summit 2020

11/24/2020
USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAT) (“USAT” or the “Company”), a cashless payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the self-service retail market, announced its management team will be conducting one-on-one and group meetings at the upcoming Wells Fargo TMT Summit 2020 on December 1, 2020.

USAT’s presentation materials will be posted on the Investor Relations portion of the company website. Interested parties may contact their representatives at Wells Fargo to arrange virtual 1x1 meetings with USAT’s management team.

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc. is a cashless payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the self-service retail market. USAT is transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The Company’s enterprise-wide platform is designed to increase consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising and customer loyalty programs, while providing retailers with control and visibility over their operations and inventory. As a result, customers ranging from vending machine companies, to operators of micro-markets, gas and car charging stations, laundromats, metered parking terminals, kiosks, amusements and more, can run their businesses more proactively, predictably, and competitively.

--- F-USAT


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 172 M - -
Net income 2021 -14,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -36,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 529 M 529 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,08x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,50x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,9%
Chart USA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
USA Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends USA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 10,75 $
Last Close Price 8,10 $
Spread / Highest target 35,8%
Spread / Average Target 32,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sean E. Feeney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas G. Bergeron Chairman
Jeff Vogt Chief Operating Officer
R. Wayne Jackson Chief Financial Officer
Lisa P. Baird Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
USA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.9.46%529
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES4.48%90 172
ADYEN N.V.118.74%57 250
WORLDLINE18.38%24 184
STONECO LTD.82.18%22 435
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.17.31%17 063
