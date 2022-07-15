Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  USA Truck, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    USAK   US9029251066

USA TRUCK, INC.

(USAK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-15 pm EDT
31.08 USD   -0.10%
USA TRUCK INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of USA Truck, Inc. - USAK
BU
USA TRUCK INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of USA Truck, Inc. - USAK
BU
Top Midday Gainers
MT
USA TRUCK INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of USA Truck, Inc. - USAK

07/15/2022 | 07:34pm EDT
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of USA Truck, Inc. (NasdaqGS: USAK) to DB Schenker. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of USA Truck will receive only $31.72 in cash for each share of USA Truck that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-usak/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 823 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,54x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 264 M 264 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,32x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 2 100
Free-Float 59,4%
USA Truck, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends USA TRUCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 31,08 $
Average target price 31,72 $
Spread / Average Target 2,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James D. Reed President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Zachary B. King Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP
Alexander David Greene Chairman
Kimberly K. Littlejohn Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
George T. Henry Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
USA TRUCK, INC.56.34%264
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.-28.76%28 440
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.-18.01%17 347
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.-22.41%7 674
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.-20.09%5 311
SAIA, INC.-42.23%5 126