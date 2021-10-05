Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. USA Truck, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    USAK   US9029251066

USA TRUCK, INC.

(USAK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

USA Truck : Presented with U.S. Department of Defense ESGR Awards

10/05/2021 | 02:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company News


|

10-05-2021

Van Buren, Ark. - October 5, 2021 - USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAK), a leading capacity solutions provider headquartered in Van Buren, AR, was presented with Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) awards. With the help of 188th Air Wing Commander - Colonel Jeremiah Gentry and Arkansas ESGR State Chair - M.G. (Ret) William Wofford, the ESGR presented USA Truck with the 2021 Extraordinary Employer Support Award in recognition of the organization's exemplary support for its National Guard and Reserve employees. In addition, the ESGR presented the ESGR Patriot Award to USA Truck driver managers Timothy Hicks and Greg Wilson. USA Truck concluded the event by committing and signing the Department of Defense "Statement of Support."

"What an honor and a privilege it is to have our colleagues recognized for the Patriot award and for USA Truck to receive the ESGR's Extraordinary Employer Support Award," said USA Truck President and CEO James Reed. "We are humbled for their recognition of our ongoing support of the military and veteran communities. The military is an important cornerstone of USA Truck's history and founding. Our founder, Mr. Bob Powell, was a Navy aviator, and his great love for that legacy led to the naming of our company and the selection of our logo."

ESGR is a Department of Defense program that develops and promotes supportive work environments for Service members in the Reserve Components through outreach, recognition, and educational opportunities that increase awareness of applicable laws. It also aids in resolving conflicts between Service members and their employers.

ESGR's Extraordinary Employer Support Award was created to recognize sustained employer support of the National Guard and Reserve service. Only prior recipients of the Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award or the Pro Patria Award, who have demonstrated sustained support for three years after receiving one of those awards, are eligible for consideration at the committee level. Subsequent awards may be given in three-year increments from the initial award.

The first in ESGR's series of awards is the Patriot Award. An employee serving in the National Guard or Reserve, or the spouse of a Guard or Reserve member, may nominate individual supervisors and bosses for support provided directly to the nominating Service member and their family. The Patriot Award reflects the efforts made to support citizen warriors through a wide range of measures, including flexible schedules, time off before and after deployment, caring for families, and granting leaves of absence if needed. Patriot Awards are awarded to individual supervisors, not to an entire staff or organization.

"The Arkansas Committee for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve is proud to present USA Truck the 2021 Extraordinary Employer Support Award in recognition of the organization's exemplary support for its National Guard and Reserve employees," said Arkansas ESGR State Chair - M.G. (Ret) William Wofford. "It is apparent that not only USA Truck's senior leadership is committed to supporting the men and women of their organization who serve in National Guard and Reserve component units, but that spirit of support permeates throughout the organization."

Recognizing supportive employers is vital to ESGR's mission. ESGR's 54 State Committees actively promote awards as a key element in furthering employer support while strengthening relationships between Service members and employers. These Department of Defense awards honor the sacrifices made by so many employers year after year.

For more information about the Freedom Award, visit www.FreedomAward.mil. To learn more about ESGR, a Defense Personnel and Family Support Office program, visit www.ESGR.mil.

ABOUT USA TRUCK

USA Truck provides comprehensive capacity solutions to a broad and diverse customer base throughout North America. Our Trucking and USAT Logistics divisions blend an extensive portfolio of asset and asset-light services, offering a balanced approach to supply chain management, including customized truckload, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal, and third-party logistics freight management services. For more information, visit usa-truck.com or call 800-643-2530.

ABOUT ESGR

ESGR is a Department of Defense program that develops and promotes supportive work environments for Service members in the Reserve Components through outreach, recognition, and educational opportunities that increase awareness of applicable laws. It also assists in resolving conflicts between Service members and their employers.

Disclaimer

USA Truck Inc. published this content on 05 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2021 18:58:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about USA TRUCK, INC.
09/28USA TRUCK : Named to 2021 Top 100 Truckers List by Inbound Logistics
PU
08/30FACTBOX-Stocks to watch as Ida takes toll on Louisiana, Mississippi
RE
08/30FACTBOX-Stocks to watch as Ida takes toll on Louisiana, Mississippi
RE
07/30USA TRUCK : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPE..
AQ
07/29USA TRUCK : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/29USA TRUCK : 2Q 2021 consolidated operating revenue increased 37.4% to a quarterly record o..
PU
07/29USA TRUCK : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
PU
07/29USA TRUCK INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
07/29Usa Truck, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
07/29USA TRUCK : Earnings Flash (USAK) USA TRUCK Posts Q2 EPS $0.50, vs. Street Est of $0.50
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 690 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,19x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 128 M 128 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,18x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 2 000
Free-Float 59,8%
Chart USA TRUCK, INC.
Duration : Period :
USA Truck, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends USA TRUCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 15,15 $
Average target price 23,00 $
Spread / Average Target 51,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James D. Reed President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Zachary B. King Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP
Alexander David Greene Chairman
Kimberly K. Littlejohn Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Robert E. Creager Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
USA TRUCK, INC.73.68%128
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.46.29%32 816
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.21.10%17 408
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.92.10%9 305
SAIA, INC.29.64%6 150
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.16.51%6 005