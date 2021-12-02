Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. USA Truck, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    USAK   US9029251066

USA TRUCK, INC.

(USAK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

USA Truck : Selected For FourKites' Q3 2021 Premier Carrier List

12/02/2021 | 02:41pm EST
FourKites' 11th Premier Carrier List showcases the carriers, brokers and 3PLs who are best leveraging visibility to provide critical business value to their customers

FourKites Premier Carrier List (PCL)

VAN BUREN, AK / ACCESSWIRE /December 2, 2021 / FourKites®, the world's leading real-time supply chain visibility platform,has named USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK), a leading capacity solutions provider headquartered in Van Buren, Ark., to its Premier Carrier List (PCL) for the third quarter of 2021. FourKites' 11th consecutive quarterly list showcases the hundreds of brokers, carriers and 3PLs worldwide who are achieving the highest standards of visibility-related operational excellence across all modes of transport, as demonstrated by their ability to provide high-quality, consistent, accurate data on the vast majority of their loads.

In addition, Premier Carriers' pervasive use of real-time visibility data provides their shipper customers and the broader supply chain ecosystem with the ability to streamline operations, increase the speed of shipping dock turn times, reduce inventory levels and optimize labor costs.

"We are happy to be recognized by FourKites by being included in their Q3 2021 Premier Carrier List again," said USA Truck Senior VP George Henry. "This recognition illustrates our commitment at USAT to visibility for all of our valued customers. In this unprecedented time of Supply Chain disruption, our customers having insights to the location of their freight is paramount."

"USA Truck is a valued visibility partner to FourKites, and their status on the Premier Carrier List shows their steadfast commitment to providing visibility information that improves supply chain operations for their customers at this incredibly critical time," said Jason Eversole, Vice President of Carrier Operations at FourKites.

A public-facing version of the Premier Carrier List is available here. Customers and the public can now access and search the list through an updated interface that filters carriers according to capabilities, transportation modes, geographies serviced and other relevant criteria. In addition, users can view carriers that are registered partners in the US Environmental Protection Agency's SmartWay® program, which helps companies advance supply chain sustainability by measuring, benchmarking and improving freight transportation efficiencies.

About USA Truck

USA Truck provides comprehensive capacity solutions to a broad and diverse customer base throughout North America. Our Trucking and USAT Logistics divisions blend an extensive portfolio of asset and asset-light services, offering a balanced approach to supply chain management, including customized truckload, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal, and third-party logistics freight management services. For more information, visit usa-truck.com or call 800-643-2530.

About FourKites

FourKites® is the #1 supply chain visibility platform in the world, extending visibility beyond transportation into yards, warehouses, stores and beyond. Tracking more than 2 million shipments daily across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel and courier, and reaching 176 countries, FourKites combines real-time data and powerful machine learning to help companies digitize their end-to-end supply chains. More than 750 of the world's most recognized brands - including 9 of the top-10 CPG and 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies - trust FourKites to transform their business and create more agile, efficient and sustainable supply chains. To learn more, visit https://www.fourkites.com.

SOURCE: USA Truck, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/675809/USA-Truck-Selected-For-FourKites-Q3-2021-Premier-Carrier-List

Disclaimer

USA Truck Inc. published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 19:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
