USA Truck : introduces Drive Your Plan company self-dispatch program

10/08/2020 | 03:35pm EDT

Van Buren, Ark. - October 7, 2020 - USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAK). In a move designed to offer company truck drivers more freedom and flexibility, USA Truck has introduced its unique Drive Your Plan self-dispatch system.

'We are excited about Drive Your Plan; it addresses the age-old issue between drivers and planning. By giving drivers control of their pre-plans, where they want to drive, and letting them choose when to take home time we are taking steps to improve their driving experience,' says Nick Wakefield, Vice President of Human Resources and Driver Recruiting & Retention. 'Drive Your Plan is not only great for our drivers experience but it is allowing us to enhance the career paths available for company drivers at USA Truck. We have the ability for a driver to go from just getting their CDL to becoming an owner of their own trucking company, or anything in between, without having to leave the company and the customers they are used to servicing. We feel this is a true win-win for our drivers and USA Truck.'

USA Truck's easy-to-use custom load board app allows drivers to see all available loads in a specific market, pre-plan themselves for the week, go anywhere they choose and then plan themselves home whenever they want as freight allows. 'Our drivers have loved the program during our internal roll-out. Drivers ran significantly more miles and the fleets on the program reported increased satisfaction scores as well,' commented Blair Ewell, SVP of Operations for USA Truck.

To qualify, company drivers need to have a minimum of 12 months' experience and no more than five jobs in three years. They must maintain a 2,000 mile per week rolling average over several weeks, with exceptions for vacation and breakdowns.

To get started, USA Truck company truck drivers complete 2-3 weeks of training with the extended orientation team to learn the equipment, planning boards, and the on-board computer system.

USA Truck has opportunities for local, shuttle, regional and dedicated drivers, transitioning military, team drivers, recent graduates, lease purchase drivers, owner operators, and carriers with their own authority. Currently Drive Your Plan self-dispatch is available for company drivers in a 75-mile radius of the following cities: Dallas and Houston, Texas; Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Okla.; West Memphis, Ark.; Kansas City and St. Louis, Mo.; Joliet, Ill.; Indianapolis and Fort Wayne, Ind.; Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio; Louisville, Ky.; Detroit, Mich.; and, Pittsburgh and Carlisle, Pa.

About USA Truck

USA Truck provides comprehensive capacity solutions to a broad and diverse customer base throughout North America. Our Trucking and USAT Logistics divisions blend an extensive portfolio of asset and asset-light services, offering a balanced approach to supply chain management including customized truckload, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal, and third-party logistics freight management services. For more information, visit usa-truck.com.

For more information visit driveUSATruck.com or call 800-649-2530.

Disclaimer

USA Truck Inc. published this content on 07 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 19:34:01 UTC

