Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  USA Truck, Inc.    USAK

USA TRUCK, INC.

(USAK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

USA Truck : to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 29, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 05:49pm EDT

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK), a leading capacity solutions provider headquartered in Van Buren, AR, today announced it will release its third quarter 2020 financial results after market close on Thursday, October 29, 2020, and will hold a conference call to discuss those results the following day, Friday, October 30, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. CT / 9:00 a.m. ET.

To participate in the call, please dial:

  • 1-844-824-3828 (U.S./Canada)
  • 1-412-317-5138 (International)

A live webcast of the conference call will be broadcast in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website www.usa-truck.com, under the “Events & Presentations” tab of the “Investor Relations” menu, or may be accessed using the following link: https://services.choruscall.com/links/usak201030.html

For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, an audio replay of the call will be available at our Investor Relations website. A telephone replay of the call will also be available through November 6, 2020 and may be accessed by calling 1‑877‑344‑7529 (U.S.), 855-669-9658 (Canada), or 1-412-317-0088 (International) and by referencing conference ID #10147739.

About USA Truck

USA Truck provides comprehensive capacity solutions to a broad and diverse customer base throughout North America. Our Trucking and USAT Logistics divisions blend an extensive portfolio of asset and asset-light services, offering a balanced approach to supply chain management including customized truckload, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal and third-party logistics freight management services. For more information, visit usa-truck.com or usatlogistics.com.

This press release and related information will be available to interested parties at our investor relations website, http://investor.usa-truck.com.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about USA TRUCK, INC.
05:49pUSA TRUCK : to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 29, 2020
BU
10/08USA TRUCK : introduces Drive Your Plan company self-dispatch program
PU
07/28USA TRUCK : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
07/27USA TRUCK : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/27USA TRUCK INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
07/27USA TRUCK : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
BU
07/06USA TRUCK : to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Results on July 27, 2020
BU
06/18IN THE HEADLIGHTS : Understanding The Pay For Performance Of USA Truck, Inc.
AQ
06/03USA TRUCK INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05/26USA TRUCK INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 517 M - -
Net income 2020 -1,00 M - -
Net Debt 2020 145 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -92,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 88,8 M 88,8 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,45x
EV / Sales 2021 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 2 050
Free-Float 57,3%
Chart USA TRUCK, INC.
Duration : Period :
USA Truck, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends USA TRUCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 12,25 $
Last Close Price 10,61 $
Spread / Highest target 32,0%
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James D. Reed President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alexander David Greene Chairman
Zachary B. King SVP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Kimberly K. Littlejohn Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Robert E. Creager Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
USA TRUCK, INC.42.42%89
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.57.89%23 555
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.17.97%14 536
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.16.52%5 092
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.43.34%4 468
SAIA, INC.56.11%3 762
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group