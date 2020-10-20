USANA Health Sciences : Management Commentary Q3 2020

USANA's strong third quarter results included double-digit sales growth, record earnings per share and record customer counts. During the quarter, we generated 16.5% growth in active Customers, with double-digit customer growth in both the Asia Pacific region and the Americas and Europe region. Our results were driven by strong demand for our high-quality nutritional products as well as successful incentive programs offered during the quarter. The primary incentive program we offered during the quarter was a global incentive, which commenced near the end of the second quarter and concluded during the third quarter. This program was designed to reward Associates for sales to new customers and contributed to our year-over-year customer growth for the quarter. Additionally, a market-specific incentive program offered in the Philippines also contributed to sales and customer growth for the quarter. This program is similar to another program that has been successful for several years in South Korea.

Safe Harbor

