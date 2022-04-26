Log in
USANA Health Sciences : Reports First Quarter Results - Form 8-K

04/26/2022 | 04:46pm EDT

04/26/2022 | 04:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
USANA Health Sciences Reports First Quarter Results

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--April 26, 2022--USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: USNA) today announced financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended April 2, 2022.

Key Financial & Operating Highlights

  • First quarter net sales were $273 million as compared with $308 million during the first quarter of the prior year.
  • First quarter diluted EPS totaled $1.15 versus $1.45 during the first quarter of 2021.
  • Company revises fiscal 2022 net sales and diluted EPS outlook to $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion and $5.00 to $5.70, respectively.

Q1 2022 Financial Performance

Consolidated Results

Net Sales

$272.9 million

  • -11% vs. prior-year quarter
  • -10% constant currency vs. prior-year quarter
  • +2% constant currency sequentially
  • -$2.8 million YOY FX impact, or -1%

Diluted EPS

$1.15

  • -21% vs. prior-year quarter
  • +12% sequentially
  • Diluted shares of 19.5 million, -8% year-over-year

Active Customers

552,000

  • -11% vs. prior-year quarter
  • -1% sequentially

"While the first quarter was a respectable start to the year for USANA, net sales were softer than anticipated, particularly around the Lunar New Year holiday in a few key Asia Pacific markets," said Kevin Guest, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. "That said, we made progress in executing our customer experience strategy by rolling out more Active Nutrition products in key markets and by enhancing onboarding programs and training tools."

Mr. Guest added, "The operating environment in Asia Pacific has become more challenging, particularly in China, where the escalation of COVID-19 has resulted in mass lockdowns, restrictions, and other disruptions. As we look ahead, we are adjusting our strategy to support our teams and Associates in these markets, and we remain optimistic about delivering results in the face of these challenges. We remain focused on executing our strategic initiatives, which we believe will deliver long-term, sustainable growth for all stakeholders."

Q1 2022 Regional Results:

Asia Pacific Region

Net Sales

$218.4 million

  • -13% vs. prior-year quarter
  • -12% constant currency vs. prior-year quarter
  • +3% constant currency sequentially
  • 80% of consolidated net sales

Active Customers

422,000

  • -11% vs. prior-year quarter
  • -1% sequentially

Asia Pacific Sub-Regions

Greater China

Net Sales

$133.7 million

  • -10% vs. prior-year quarter
  • Constant currency net sales: -12%

Active Customers

255,000

  • -8% vs. prior-year quarter
  • Flat sequentially

North Asia

Net Sales

$29.9 million

  • -1% vs. prior-year quarter
  • Constant currency net sales: +7%

Active Customers

57,000

  • -3% vs. prior-year quarter
  • -2% sequentially

Southeast Asia Pacific

Net Sales

$54.7 million

  • -24% vs. prior-year quarter
  • Constant currency net sales: -21%

Active Customers

110,000

  • -20% vs. prior-year quarter
  • -4% sequentially
Americas and Europe Region

Net Sales

$54.4 million

  • -4% vs. prior-year quarter
  • -3% constant currency vs. prior-year quarter
  • -1% constant currency sequentially
  • 20% of consolidated net sales

Active Customers

130,000

  • -10% vs. prior-year quarter
  • -2 % sequentially

Balance Sheet and Share Repurchase Activity

The Company ended the quarter with $238 million in cash and cash equivalents after repurchasing 288,000 shares during the quarter, for a total of $25 million. Diluted shares outstanding totaled 19.5 million during the first quarter of 2022. As of April 2, 2022, the Company had approximately $83 million remaining under the share repurchase authorization.

Fiscal 2022 Outlook

The Company is revising its net sales and earnings per share outlook for fiscal year 2022 as follows:

Fiscal Year 2022 Outlook

Revised Range

Previous Range

Consolidated Net Sales

$1.100 - $1.200 billion

$1.125 - $1.225 billion

Diluted EPS

$5.00 - $5.70

$5.25 - $6.00

Doug Hekking, Chief Financial Officer, said, "Despite some sales softness across a few key markets and ongoing inflationary pressures, our first quarter operating results were within the range reflected in our internal forecast. We are, however, reducing our net sales and diluted EPS outlook for fiscal 2022 due to the elevated uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 environment in China."

Management Commentary Document and Conference Call

For more information on the USANA's operating results, please see the Management Commentary document, which has been posted on the Company's website (http://ir.usana.com) under the Investor Relations section. USANA's management team will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss today's announcement with investors on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time. Investors may listen to the call by accessing USANA's website at http://ir.usana.com. The call will consist of brief opening remarks by the Company's management team, followed by a questions and answers session.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company prepares its financial statements using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Constant currency net sales, earnings, EPS and other currency-related financial information (collectively, "Financial Results") are non-GAAP financial measures that remove the impact of fluctuations in foreign-currency exchange rates ("FX") and help facilitate period-to-period comparisons of the Company's Financial Results that we believe provide investors an additional perspective on trends and underlying business results. Constant currency Financial Results are calculated by translating the current period's Financial Results at the same average exchange rates in effect during the applicable prior-year period and then comparing this amount to the prior-year period's Financial Results.

About USANA

USANA develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional supplements, functional foods and personal care products that are sold directly to Associates and Preferred Customers throughout the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, Mexico, Malaysia, the Philippines, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Thailand, France, Belgium, Colombia, Indonesia, Germany, Spain, Romania, and Italy. More information on USANA can be found at www.usana.com.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. Our actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including: uncertainty related to the magnitude, scope and duration of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic ("COVID-19") to our business, operations and financial results; the further spread of, and regulatory measures or voluntary actions that may be put in place to limit the spread of, COVID-19 in the markets where we operate, including restrictions on business operations, shelter at home, or social distancing requirements; the potential for a resurgence of COVID-19 spread in any of our markets in the future; the impact of COVID-19 on the domestic and world economies, including any negative impact on discretionary spending, consumer demand, and consumer behavior in general; regulatory risk in China in connection with the health products and direct selling business models; regulatory risk in the United States in connection with the direct selling business model; potential negative effects of deteriorating foreign and/or trade relations between the United States and China; potential negative effects from geopolitical relations and conflicts, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict; potential negative effects of material breaches of our information technology systems to the extent we experience a material breach; material failures of our information technology systems; global economic conditions generally; reliance upon our network of independent Associates; risk associated with governmental regulation of our products, manufacturing and direct selling business model; adverse publicity risks globally; risks associated with our international expansion and operations; and uncertainty relating to the fluctuation in U.S. and other international currencies. The contents of this release should be considered in conjunction with the risk factors, warnings, and cautionary statements that are contained in our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release set forth our beliefs as of the date hereof. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement after the date hereof or to conform such statements to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations, except as required by law.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)







Quarter Ended



2-Apr-22

3-Apr-21





Net sales

$

272,867


$

307,976

Cost of sales

51,383


57,651

Gross profit

221,484


250,325

Operating expenses:



Associate incentives

119,620


134,495

Selling, general and administrative

68,797


71,633

Earnings from operations

33,067


44,197

Other income (expense), net

220


139

Earnings before income taxes

33,287


44,336

Income taxes

10,818


13,715

NET EARNINGS

$

22,469


$

30,621









Earnings per share - diluted

$

1.15


$

1.45

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

19,481


21,096

USANA Health Sciences, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)







As of
As of


2-Apr-22
1-Jan-22
ASSETS



Current Assets



Cash and cash equivalents

$

237,753


$

239,832

Inventories

97,581


98,318

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

28,451


26,967

Total current assets

363,785


365,117





Property and equipment, net

100,792


101,780

Goodwill

17,661


17,668

Intangible assets, net

30,124


30,442

Deferred tax assets

4,542


4,839

Other assets

56,015


57,894

Total assets

$

572,919


$

577,740





LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



Current Liabilities



Accounts payable

$

11,248


$

13,508

Line of credit - short term

10,000


-

Other current liabilities

136,719


147,282

Total current liabilities

157,967


160,790





Deferred tax liabilities

11,419


7,497

Other long-term liabilities

13,587


14,329





Stockholders' equity

389,946


395,124

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

572,919


$

577,740

USANA Health Sciences, Inc.

Sales by Region

(unaudited)

(in thousands)



Quarter Ended









April 2, 2022
April 3, 2021
Change from prior year
Currency
impact on
sales
% change
excluding
currency
impact
Asia Pacific















Greater China

$

133,739


49.0

%


$

148,978


48.4

%


$

(15,239

)


(10.2

%)


$

2,530


(11.9

%)

Southeast Asia Pacific

54,742


20.0

%


72,148


23.4

%


(17,406

)


(24.1

%)


(2,596

)


(20.5

%)

North Asia

29,939


11.0

%


30,165


9.8

%


(226

)


(0.7

%)


(2,446

)


7.4

%

Asia Pacific Total

218,420


80.0

%


251,291


81.6

%


(32,871

)


(13.1

%)


(2,512

)


(12.1

%)

















Americas and Europe

54,447


20.0

%


56,685


18.4

%


(2,238

)


(3.9

%)


(293

)


(3.4

%)



$

272,867


100.0

%


$

307,976


100.0

%


$

(35,109

)


(11.4

%)


$

(2,805

)


(10.5

%)

Active Associates by Region(1)

(unaudited)



As of


April 2, 2022
April 3, 2021
Asia Pacific







Greater China

79,000


32.3

%


88,000


30.4

%

Southeast Asia Pacific

76,000


31.0

%


99,000


34.1

%

North Asia

36,000


14.7

%


38,000


13.1

%

Asia Pacific Total

191,000


78.0

%


225,000


77.6

%









Americas and Europe

54,000


22.0

%


65,000


22.4

%



245,000


100.0

%


290,000


100.0

%

















Active Preferred Customers by Region (2)

(unaudited)



As of


April 2, 2022
April 3, 2021
Asia Pacific







Greater China

176,000


57.3

%


188,000


57.5

%

Southeast Asia Pacific

34,000


11.1

%


38,000


11.6

%

North Asia

21,000


6.8

%


21,000


6.4

%

Asia Pacific Total

231,000


75.2

%


247,000


75.5

%









Americas and Europe

76,000


24.8

%


80,000


24.5

%



307,000


100.0

%


327,000


100.0

%

(1) Associates are independent distributors of our products who also purchase our products for their personal use. We only count as active those Associates who have purchased from us any time during the most recent three-month period, either for personal use or resale.

(2) Preferred Customers purchase our products strictly for their personal use and are not permitted to resell or to distribute the products. We only count as active those Preferred Customers who have purchased from us any time during the most recent three-month period. China utilizes a Preferred Customer program that has been implemented specifically for that market.

Contacts

Investor contact:
Patrique Richards
Investor Relations
(801) 954-7961
investor.relations@usanainc.com

Media contact:
Dan Macuga
Public Relations
(801) 954-7280

Disclaimer

USANA Health Sciences Inc. published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 20:44:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
