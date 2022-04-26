USANA Health Sciences : Reports First Quarter Results - Form 8-K

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--April 26, 2022--USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: USNA) today announced financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended April 2, 2022.

Key Financial & Operating Highlights

First quarter net sales were $273 million as compared with $308 million during the first quarter of the prior year.

First quarter diluted EPS totaled $1.15 versus $1.45 during the first quarter of 2021.

Company revises fiscal 2022 net sales and diluted EPS outlook to $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion and $5.00 to $5.70, respectively.

Q1 2022 Financial Performance

Consolidated Results Net Sales $272.9 million -11% vs. prior-year quarter

-10% constant currency vs. prior-year quarter

+2% constant currency sequentially

-$2.8 million YOY FX impact, or -1% Diluted EPS $1.15 -21% vs. prior-year quarter

+12% sequentially

Diluted shares of 19.5 million, -8% year-over-year Active Customers 552,000 -11% vs. prior-year quarter

-1% sequentially

"While the first quarter was a respectable start to the year for USANA, net sales were softer than anticipated, particularly around the Lunar New Year holiday in a few key Asia Pacific markets," said Kevin Guest, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. "That said, we made progress in executing our customer experience strategy by rolling out more Active Nutrition products in key markets and by enhancing onboarding programs and training tools."

Mr. Guest added, "The operating environment in Asia Pacific has become more challenging, particularly in China, where the escalation of COVID-19 has resulted in mass lockdowns, restrictions, and other disruptions. As we look ahead, we are adjusting our strategy to support our teams and Associates in these markets, and we remain optimistic about delivering results in the face of these challenges. We remain focused on executing our strategic initiatives, which we believe will deliver long-term, sustainable growth for all stakeholders."

Q1 2022 Regional Results:

Asia Pacific Region Net Sales $218.4 million -13% vs. prior-year quarter

-12% constant currency vs. prior-year quarter

+3% constant currency sequentially

80% of consolidated net sales Active Customers 422,000 -11% vs. prior-year quarter

-1% sequentially Asia Pacific Sub-Regions Greater China Net Sales $133.7 million -10% vs. prior-year quarter

Constant currency net sales: -12% Active Customers 255,000 -8% vs. prior-year quarter

Flat sequentially North Asia Net Sales $29.9 million -1% vs. prior-year quarter

Constant currency net sales: +7% Active Customers 57,000 -3% vs. prior-year quarter

-2% sequentially Southeast Asia Pacific Net Sales $54.7 million -24% vs. prior-year quarter

Constant currency net sales: -21% Active Customers 110,000 -20% vs. prior-year quarter

-4% sequentially

Americas and Europe Region Net Sales $54.4 million -4% vs. prior-year quarter

-3% constant currency vs. prior-year quarter

-1% constant currency sequentially

20% of consolidated net sales Active Customers 130,000 -10% vs. prior-year quarter

-2 % sequentially

Balance Sheet and Share Repurchase Activity

The Company ended the quarter with $238 million in cash and cash equivalents after repurchasing 288,000 shares during the quarter, for a total of $25 million. Diluted shares outstanding totaled 19.5 million during the first quarter of 2022. As of April 2, 2022, the Company had approximately $83 million remaining under the share repurchase authorization.

Fiscal 2022 Outlook

The Company is revising its net sales and earnings per share outlook for fiscal year 2022 as follows:

Fiscal Year 2022 Outlook Revised Range Previous Range Consolidated Net Sales $1.100 - $1.200 billion $1.125 - $1.225 billion Diluted EPS $5.00 - $5.70 $5.25 - $6.00

Doug Hekking, Chief Financial Officer, said, "Despite some sales softness across a few key markets and ongoing inflationary pressures, our first quarter operating results were within the range reflected in our internal forecast. We are, however, reducing our net sales and diluted EPS outlook for fiscal 2022 due to the elevated uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 environment in China."

Management Commentary Document and Conference Call

For more information on the USANA's operating results, please see the Management Commentary document, which has been posted on the Company's website (http://ir.usana.com) under the Investor Relations section. USANA's management team will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss today's announcement with investors on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time. Investors may listen to the call by accessing USANA's website at http://ir.usana.com. The call will consist of brief opening remarks by the Company's management team, followed by a questions and answers session.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company prepares its financial statements using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Constant currency net sales, earnings, EPS and other currency-related financial information (collectively, "Financial Results") are non-GAAP financial measures that remove the impact of fluctuations in foreign-currency exchange rates ("FX") and help facilitate period-to-period comparisons of the Company's Financial Results that we believe provide investors an additional perspective on trends and underlying business results. Constant currency Financial Results are calculated by translating the current period's Financial Results at the same average exchange rates in effect during the applicable prior-year period and then comparing this amount to the prior-year period's Financial Results.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)











Quarter Ended



2-Apr-22 3-Apr-21







Net sales

$ 272,867

$ 307,976 Cost of sales

51,383

57,651 Gross profit

221,484

250,325 Operating expenses:







Associate incentives

119,620

134,495 Selling, general and administrative

68,797

71,633 Earnings from operations

33,067

44,197 Other income (expense), net

220

139 Earnings before income taxes

33,287

44,336 Income taxes

10,818

13,715 NET EARNINGS

$ 22,469

$ 30,621















Earnings per share - diluted

$ 1.15

$ 1.45 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

19,481

21,096

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited)











As of

As of



2-Apr-22

1-Jan-22 ASSETS







Current Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 237,753

$ 239,832 Inventories

97,581

98,318 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

28,451

26,967 Total current assets

363,785

365,117







Property and equipment, net

100,792

101,780 Goodwill

17,661

17,668 Intangible assets, net

30,124

30,442 Deferred tax assets

4,542

4,839 Other assets

56,015

57,894 Total assets

$ 572,919

$ 577,740







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current Liabilities







Accounts payable

$ 11,248

$ 13,508 Line of credit - short term

10,000

- Other current liabilities

136,719

147,282 Total current liabilities

157,967

160,790







Deferred tax liabilities

11,419

7,497 Other long-term liabilities

13,587

14,329







Stockholders' equity

389,946

395,124 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 572,919

$ 577,740

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. Sales by Region (unaudited) (in thousands)



Quarter Ended



















April 2, 2022

April 3, 2021

Change from prior year

Currency

impact on

sales

% change

excluding

currency

impact Asia Pacific































Greater China

$ 133,739

49.0 %

$ 148,978

48.4 %

$ (15,239 )

(10.2 %)

$ 2,530

(11.9 %) Southeast Asia Pacific

54,742

20.0 %

72,148

23.4 %

(17,406 )

(24.1 %)

(2,596 )

(20.5 %) North Asia

29,939

11.0 %

30,165

9.8 %

(226 )

(0.7 %)

(2,446 )

7.4 % Asia Pacific Total

218,420

80.0 %

251,291

81.6 %

(32,871 )

(13.1 %)

(2,512 )

(12.1 %)































Americas and Europe

54,447

20.0 %

56,685

18.4 %

(2,238 )

(3.9 %)

(293 )

(3.4 %)



$ 272,867

100.0 %

$ 307,976

100.0 %

$ (35,109 )

(11.4 %)

$ (2,805 )

(10.5 %)

Active Associates by Region(1) (unaudited)



As of



April 2, 2022

April 3, 2021 Asia Pacific















Greater China

79,000

32.3 %

88,000

30.4 % Southeast Asia Pacific

76,000

31.0 %

99,000

34.1 % North Asia

36,000

14.7 %

38,000

13.1 % Asia Pacific Total

191,000

78.0 %

225,000

77.6 %















Americas and Europe

54,000

22.0 %

65,000

22.4 %



245,000

100.0 %

290,000

100.0 %































Active Preferred Customers by Region (2) (unaudited)



As of



April 2, 2022

April 3, 2021 Asia Pacific















Greater China

176,000

57.3 %

188,000

57.5 % Southeast Asia Pacific

34,000

11.1 %

38,000

11.6 % North Asia

21,000

6.8 %

21,000

6.4 % Asia Pacific Total

231,000

75.2 %

247,000

75.5 %















Americas and Europe

76,000

24.8 %

80,000

24.5 %



307,000

100.0 %

327,000

100.0 %