USANA Health Sciences Reports Second Quarter Results

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: USNA) today announced financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended July 2, 2022.

Key Financial & Operating Results

Second quarter net sales were $264 million as compared with $337 million during the second quarter of the prior year.

Second quarter diluted EPS totaled $1.00 versus $1.87 during the second quarter of 2021.

Company reiterates fiscal 2022 net sales and diluted EPS outlook of $1.015 billion to $1.065 billion and $3.85 to $4.45, respectively.

Q2 2022 Financial Performance

Consolidated Results Net Sales $264 million -21% vs. prior-year quarter

-18% constant currency vs. prior-year quarter

-$10.9 million YOY FX impact, or -3%

Flat sequentially in constant currency Diluted EPS $1.00 -47% vs. prior-year quarter

-13% sequentially

Diluted shares of 19.2 million, -6% year-over-year Active Customers 559,000 -14% vs. prior-year quarter

+1% sequentially

“As indicated in our preliminary results release on July 6th, we continue to experience COVID-related disruptions in several key markets, including mainland China. This caused participation in sales programs, Active Customer counts, and financial performance to come in lower than anticipated,” said Kevin Guest, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. “Although many of these disruptions were outside of our control, and while we faced a tough year-over year comparable due to the timing of a successful sales program in 2021, our second quarter results were not up to our standards. Nevertheless, we remain committed to our business strategy which we believe will deliver sustained, long-term growth in customer counts, net sales, and EPS. Important elements of this strategy include (1) enhancing digital experience for our customers to improve the overall online shopping experience; (2) improving Associate onboarding and training to help drive and sustain customer growth; (3) exploring additional promotions and incentives on a market-specific basis; (4) launching experience centers in mainland China to promote growth in this key market; and (5) pursuing accretive business development opportunities.

"During the quarter, we streamlined our Associate onboarding program and provided Associates with additional tools to help them more efficiently and effectively setup and operate their businesses. Our team also launched improvements to our China shopping app to further improve the online shopping experience in that market. Although it takes time to recapture momentum, we are confident these strategies will deliver long-term growth.”

Q2 2022 Regional Results:

Asia Pacific Region Net Sales $217 million -22% vs. prior-year quarter

-18% constant currency vs. prior-year quarter

+3% constant currency sequentially

82% of consolidated net sales Active Customers 438,000 -15% vs. prior-year quarter

+4% sequentially Asia Pacific Sub-Regions Greater China Net Sales $141 million -15% vs. prior-year quarter

-13% constant currency vs. prior-year quarter Active Customers 278,000 -8% vs. prior-year quarter

+9% sequentially North Asia Net Sales $29 million -23% vs. prior-year quarter

-13% constant currency vs. prior-year quarter Active Customers 57,000 -14% vs. prior-year quarter

Flat sequentially Southeast Asia Pacific Net Sales $48 million -37% vs. prior-year quarter

-33% constant currency vs. prior-year quarter Active Customers 103,000 -29% vs. prior-year quarter

-6% sequentially

Americas and Europe Region Net Sales $47 million -19% vs. prior-year quarter

-17% constant currency vs. prior-year quarter

-13% constant currency sequentially

18% of consolidated net sales Active Customers 121,000 -13% vs. prior-year quarter

-7 % sequentially

Balance Sheet and Share Repurchase Activity

The Company ended the quarter with $230 million in cash and cash equivalents and did not repurchase any shares during the quarter. As of July 2, 2022, the Company had approximately $83 million remaining under the share repurchase authorization.

Fiscal 2022 Outlook

The Company is reiterating its net sales and earnings per share outlook for fiscal year 2022, which was updated on July 6, 2022.

Fiscal Year 2022 Outlook Range Consolidated Net Sales $1.015 - $1.065 billion Diluted EPS $3.85 - $4.45

Doug Hekking, Chief Financial Officer, said, “While we remain optimistic that our strategies will generate future growth, we believe we will continue to face a challenging operating environment in the second half of the year. Moreover, we will do so with a lower-than-anticipated Active Customer base, which will impact our top and bottom-line results for the period. Although COVID-related disruptions and inflationary pressures remain difficult, we remain steadfast in pursing investments to deliver on our business objectives. We will also continue to align our cost structure with sales performance. Despite a challenging operating environment, our debt-free balance sheet remains healthy, and we are on pace to generate meaningful cash flow for the year.”

Management Commentary Document and Conference Call

For more information on the USANA’s operating results, please see the Management Commentary document, which has been posted on the Company’s website (http://ir.usana.com) under the Investor Relations section. USANA’s management team will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss today’s announcement with investors on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time. Investors may listen to the call by accessing USANA’s website at http://ir.usana.com. The call will consist of brief opening remarks by the Company’s management team, followed by a questions and answers session.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company prepares its financial statements using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Constant currency net sales, earnings, EPS and other currency-related financial information (collectively, “Financial Results”) are non-GAAP financial measures that remove the impact of fluctuations in foreign-currency exchange rates (“FX”) and help facilitate period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s Financial Results that we believe provide investors an additional perspective on trends and underlying business results. Constant currency Financial Results are calculated by translating the current period's Financial Results at the same average exchange rates in effect during the applicable prior-year period and then comparing this amount to the prior-year period's Financial Results.

About USANA

USANA develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional supplements, functional foods and personal care products that are sold directly to Associates and Preferred Customers throughout the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, Mexico, Malaysia, the Philippines, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Thailand, France, Belgium, Colombia, Indonesia, Germany, Spain, Romania, and Italy. More information on USANA can be found at www.usana.com.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. Our actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including: uncertainty related to the magnitude, scope and duration of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic (“COVID-19”) to our business, operations and financial results; the further spread of, and regulatory measures or voluntary actions that may be put in place to limit the spread of, COVID-19 in the markets where we operate, including restrictions on business operations, shelter at home, or social distancing requirements; the potential for a resurgence of COVID-19 spread in any of our markets in the future; the impact of COVID-19 on the domestic and world economies, including any negative impact on discretionary spending, consumer demand, and consumer behavior in general; regulatory risk in China in connection with the health products and direct selling business models; regulatory risk in the United States in connection with the direct selling business model; potential negative effects of deteriorating foreign and/or trade relations between the United States and China; potential negative effects from geopolitical relations and conflicts, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict; potential negative effects of material breaches of our information technology systems to the extent we experience a material breach; material failures of our information technology systems; global economic conditions generally, including increasing inflationary pressure around the world and any negative impact on our operating costs, consumer demand and consumer behavior in general; reliance upon our network of independent Associates; risk associated with governmental regulation of our products, manufacturing and direct selling business model; adverse publicity risks globally; risks associated with our international expansion and operations; and uncertainty relating to the fluctuation in U.S. and other international currencies. The contents of this release should be considered in conjunction with the risk factors, warnings, and cautionary statements that are contained in our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release set forth our beliefs as of the date hereof. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement after the date hereof or to conform such statements to actual results or changes in the Company’s expectations, except as required by law.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Six Months Ended 2-Jul-22 3-Jul-21 2-Jul-22 3-Jul-21 Net sales $ 264,474 $ 336,837 $ 537,341 $ 644,813 Cost of sales 49,517 57,014 100,900 114,665 Gross profit 214,957 279,823 436,441 530,148 Operating expenses: Associate incentives 119,204 153,863 238,824 288,358 Selling, general and administrative 66,387 72,240 135,184 143,873 Earnings from operations 29,366 53,720 62,433 97,917 Other income (expense), net (58 ) 590 162 729 Earnings before income taxes 29,308 54,310 62,595 98,646 Income taxes 10,151 16,076 20,969 29,791 NET EARNINGS $ 19,157 $ 38,234 $ 41,626 $ 68,855 Earnings per share - diluted $ 1.00 $ 1.87 $ 2.15 $ 3.31 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 19,244 20,446 19,362 20,771

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) As of As of 2-Jul-22 1-Jan-22 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 230,370 $ 239,832 Inventories 84,171 98,318 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 27,536 26,967 Total current assets 342,077 365,117 Property and equipment, net 97,827 101,780 Goodwill 17,402 17,668 Intangible assets, net 34,371 30,442 Deferred tax assets 11,265 4,839 Other assets 55,017 57,894 Total assets $ 557,959 $ 577,740 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 10,175 $ 13,508 Other current liabilities 123,419 147,282 Total current liabilities 133,594 160,790 Deferred tax liabilities 5,142 7,497 Other long-term liabilities 15,542 14,329 Stockholders' equity 403,681 395,124 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 557,959 $ 577,740

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. Sales by Region (In thousands) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended July 2, 2022 July 3, 2021 Change from prior year Currency impact on sales % change excluding currency impact Asia Pacific Greater China $ 140,775 53.2 % $ 165,416 49.1 % $ (24,641 ) (14.9 %) $ (3,062 ) (13.0 %) Southeast Asia Pacific 47,830 18.1 % 76,101 22.6 % (28,271 ) (37.1 %) (3,341 ) (32.8 %) North Asia 28,803 10.9 % 37,438 11.1 % (8,635 ) (23.1 %) (3,632 ) (13.4 %) Asia Pacific Total 217,408 82.2 % 278,955 82.8 % (61,547 ) (22.1 %) (10,035 ) (18.5 %) Americas and Europe 47,066 17.8 % 57,882 17.2 % (10,816 ) (18.7 %) (863 ) (17.2 %) $ 264,474 100.0 % $ 336,837 100.0 % $ (72,363 ) (21.5 %) $ (10,898 ) (18.2 %)

Active Associates by Region(1) (Unaudited) As of July 2, 2022 July 3, 2021 Asia Pacific Greater China 77,000 32.9 % 88,000 29.3 % Southeast Asia Pacific 69,000 29.5 % 104,000 34.7 % North Asia 36,000 15.4 % 42,000 14.0 % Asia Pacific Total 182,000 77.8 % 234,000 78.0 % Americas and Europe 52,000 22.2 % 66,000 22.0 % 234,000 100.0 % 300,000 100.0 % Active Preferred Customers by Region (2) (Unaudited) As of July 2, 2022 July 3, 2021 Asia Pacific Greater China 201,000 61.8 % 215,000 61.1 % Southeast Asia Pacific 34,000 10.5 % 40,000 11.4 % North Asia 21,000 6.5 % 24,000 6.8 % Asia Pacific Total 256,000 78.8 % 279,000 79.3 % Americas and Europe 69,000 21.2 % 73,000 20.7 % 325,000 100.0 % 352,000 100.0 %

(1) Associates are independent distributors of our products who also purchase our products for their personal use. We only count as active those Associates who have purchased from us any time during the most recent three-month period, either for personal use or resale. (2) Preferred Customers purchase our products strictly for their personal use and are not permitted to resell or to distribute the products. We only count as active those Preferred Customers who have purchased from us any time during the most recent three-month period. China utilizes a Preferred Customer program that has been implemented specifically for that market.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726006014/en/