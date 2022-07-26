USANA Health Sciences Reports Second Quarter Results
USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: USNA) today announced financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended July 2, 2022.
Key Financial & Operating Results
Second quarter net sales were $264 million as compared with $337 million during the second quarter of the prior year.
Second quarter diluted EPS totaled $1.00 versus $1.87 during the second quarter of 2021.
Company reiterates fiscal 2022 net sales and diluted EPS outlook of $1.015 billion to $1.065 billion and $3.85 to $4.45, respectively.
Q2 2022 Financial Performance
Consolidated Results
Net Sales
$264 million
-21% vs. prior-year quarter
-18% constant currency vs. prior-year quarter
-$10.9 million YOY FX impact, or -3%
Flat sequentially in constant currency
Diluted EPS
$1.00
-47% vs. prior-year quarter
-13% sequentially
Diluted shares of 19.2 million, -6% year-over-year
Active Customers
559,000
-14% vs. prior-year quarter
+1% sequentially
“As indicated in our preliminary results release on July 6th, we continue to experience COVID-related disruptions in several key markets, including mainland China. This caused participation in sales programs, Active Customer counts, and financial performance to come in lower than anticipated,” said Kevin Guest, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. “Although many of these disruptions were outside of our control, and while we faced a tough year-over year comparable due to the timing of a successful sales program in 2021, our second quarter results were not up to our standards. Nevertheless, we remain committed to our business strategy which we believe will deliver sustained, long-term growth in customer counts, net sales, and EPS. Important elements of this strategy include (1) enhancing digital experience for our customers to improve the overall online shopping experience; (2) improving Associate onboarding and training to help drive and sustain customer growth; (3) exploring additional promotions and incentives on a market-specific basis; (4) launching experience centers in mainland China to promote growth in this key market; and (5) pursuing accretive business development opportunities.
"During the quarter, we streamlined our Associate onboarding program and provided Associates with additional tools to help them more efficiently and effectively setup and operate their businesses. Our team also launched improvements to our China shopping app to further improve the online shopping experience in that market. Although it takes time to recapture momentum, we are confident these strategies will deliver long-term growth.”
Q2 2022 Regional Results:
Asia Pacific Region
Net Sales
$217 million
-22% vs. prior-year quarter
-18% constant currency vs. prior-year quarter
+3% constant currency sequentially
82% of consolidated net sales
Active Customers
438,000
-15% vs. prior-year quarter
+4% sequentially
Asia Pacific Sub-Regions
Greater China
Net Sales
$141 million
-15% vs. prior-year quarter
-13% constant currency vs. prior-year quarter
Active Customers
278,000
-8% vs. prior-year quarter
+9% sequentially
North Asia
Net Sales
$29 million
-23% vs. prior-year quarter
-13% constant currency vs. prior-year quarter
Active Customers
57,000
-14% vs. prior-year quarter
Flat sequentially
Southeast Asia Pacific
Net Sales
$48 million
-37% vs. prior-year quarter
-33% constant currency vs. prior-year quarter
Active Customers
103,000
-29% vs. prior-year quarter
-6% sequentially
Americas and Europe Region
Net Sales
$47 million
-19% vs. prior-year quarter
-17% constant currency vs. prior-year quarter
-13% constant currency sequentially
18% of consolidated net sales
Active Customers
121,000
-13% vs. prior-year quarter
-7 % sequentially
Balance Sheet and Share Repurchase Activity
The Company ended the quarter with $230 million in cash and cash equivalents and did not repurchase any shares during the quarter. As of July 2, 2022, the Company had approximately $83 million remaining under the share repurchase authorization.
Fiscal 2022 Outlook
The Company is reiterating its net sales and earnings per share outlook for fiscal year 2022, which was updated on July 6, 2022.
Fiscal Year 2022 Outlook
Range
Consolidated Net Sales
$1.015 - $1.065 billion
Diluted EPS
$3.85 - $4.45
Doug Hekking, Chief Financial Officer, said, “While we remain optimistic that our strategies will generate future growth, we believe we will continue to face a challenging operating environment in the second half of the year. Moreover, we will do so with a lower-than-anticipated Active Customer base, which will impact our top and bottom-line results for the period. Although COVID-related disruptions and inflationary pressures remain difficult, we remain steadfast in pursing investments to deliver on our business objectives. We will also continue to align our cost structure with sales performance. Despite a challenging operating environment, our debt-free balance sheet remains healthy, and we are on pace to generate meaningful cash flow for the year.”
Management Commentary Document and Conference Call
For more information on the USANA’s operating results, please see the Management Commentary document, which has been posted on the Company’s website (http://ir.usana.com) under the Investor Relations section. USANA’s management team will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss today’s announcement with investors on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time. Investors may listen to the call by accessing USANA’s website at http://ir.usana.com. The call will consist of brief opening remarks by the Company’s management team, followed by a questions and answers session.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company prepares its financial statements using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Constant currency net sales, earnings, EPS and other currency-related financial information (collectively, “Financial Results”) are non-GAAP financial measures that remove the impact of fluctuations in foreign-currency exchange rates (“FX”) and help facilitate period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s Financial Results that we believe provide investors an additional perspective on trends and underlying business results. Constant currency Financial Results are calculated by translating the current period's Financial Results at the same average exchange rates in effect during the applicable prior-year period and then comparing this amount to the prior-year period's Financial Results.
About USANA
USANA develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional supplements, functional foods and personal care products that are sold directly to Associates and Preferred Customers throughout the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, Mexico, Malaysia, the Philippines, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Thailand, France, Belgium, Colombia, Indonesia, Germany, Spain, Romania, and Italy. More information on USANA can be found at www.usana.com.
Safe Harbor
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. Our actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including: uncertainty related to the magnitude, scope and duration of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic (“COVID-19”) to our business, operations and financial results; the further spread of, and regulatory measures or voluntary actions that may be put in place to limit the spread of, COVID-19 in the markets where we operate, including restrictions on business operations, shelter at home, or social distancing requirements; the potential for a resurgence of COVID-19 spread in any of our markets in the future; the impact of COVID-19 on the domestic and world economies, including any negative impact on discretionary spending, consumer demand, and consumer behavior in general; regulatory risk in China in connection with the health products and direct selling business models; regulatory risk in the United States in connection with the direct selling business model; potential negative effects of deteriorating foreign and/or trade relations between the United States and China; potential negative effects from geopolitical relations and conflicts, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict; potential negative effects of material breaches of our information technology systems to the extent we experience a material breach; material failures of our information technology systems; global economic conditions generally, including increasing inflationary pressure around the world and any negative impact on our operating costs, consumer demand and consumer behavior in general; reliance upon our network of independent Associates; risk associated with governmental regulation of our products, manufacturing and direct selling business model; adverse publicity risks globally; risks associated with our international expansion and operations; and uncertainty relating to the fluctuation in U.S. and other international currencies. The contents of this release should be considered in conjunction with the risk factors, warnings, and cautionary statements that are contained in our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release set forth our beliefs as of the date hereof. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement after the date hereof or to conform such statements to actual results or changes in the Company’s expectations, except as required by law.
USANA Health Sciences, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
2-Jul-22
3-Jul-21
2-Jul-22
3-Jul-21
Net sales
$
264,474
$
336,837
$
537,341
$
644,813
Cost of sales
49,517
57,014
100,900
114,665
Gross profit
214,957
279,823
436,441
530,148
Operating expenses:
Associate incentives
119,204
153,863
238,824
288,358
Selling, general and administrative
66,387
72,240
135,184
143,873
Earnings from operations
29,366
53,720
62,433
97,917
Other income (expense), net
(58
)
590
162
729
Earnings before income taxes
29,308
54,310
62,595
98,646
Income taxes
10,151
16,076
20,969
29,791
NET EARNINGS
$
19,157
$
38,234
$
41,626
$
68,855
Earnings per share - diluted
$
1.00
$
1.87
$
2.15
$
3.31
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
19,244
20,446
19,362
20,771
USANA Health Sciences, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
As of
As of
2-Jul-22
1-Jan-22
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
230,370
$
239,832
Inventories
84,171
98,318
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
27,536
26,967
Total current assets
342,077
365,117
Property and equipment, net
97,827
101,780
Goodwill
17,402
17,668
Intangible assets, net
34,371
30,442
Deferred tax assets
11,265
4,839
Other assets
55,017
57,894
Total assets
$
557,959
$
577,740
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable
$
10,175
$
13,508
Other current liabilities
123,419
147,282
Total current liabilities
133,594
160,790
Deferred tax liabilities
5,142
7,497
Other long-term liabilities
15,542
14,329
Stockholders' equity
403,681
395,124
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
557,959
$
577,740
USANA Health Sciences, Inc.
Sales by Region
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
July 2, 2022
July 3, 2021
Change from prior year
Currency impact on sales
% change excluding currency impact
Asia Pacific
Greater China
$
140,775
53.2
%
$
165,416
49.1
%
$
(24,641
)
(14.9
%)
$
(3,062
)
(13.0
%)
Southeast Asia Pacific
47,830
18.1
%
76,101
22.6
%
(28,271
)
(37.1
%)
(3,341
)
(32.8
%)
North Asia
28,803
10.9
%
37,438
11.1
%
(8,635
)
(23.1
%)
(3,632
)
(13.4
%)
Asia Pacific Total
217,408
82.2
%
278,955
82.8
%
(61,547
)
(22.1
%)
(10,035
)
(18.5
%)
Americas and Europe
47,066
17.8
%
57,882
17.2
%
(10,816
)
(18.7
%)
(863
)
(17.2
%)
$
264,474
100.0
%
$
336,837
100.0
%
$
(72,363
)
(21.5
%)
$
(10,898
)
(18.2
%)
Active Associates by Region(1)
(Unaudited)
As of
July 2, 2022
July 3, 2021
Asia Pacific
Greater China
77,000
32.9
%
88,000
29.3
%
Southeast Asia Pacific
69,000
29.5
%
104,000
34.7
%
North Asia
36,000
15.4
%
42,000
14.0
%
Asia Pacific Total
182,000
77.8
%
234,000
78.0
%
Americas and Europe
52,000
22.2
%
66,000
22.0
%
234,000
100.0
%
300,000
100.0
%
Active Preferred Customers by Region (2)
(Unaudited)
As of
July 2, 2022
July 3, 2021
Asia Pacific
Greater China
201,000
61.8
%
215,000
61.1
%
Southeast Asia Pacific
34,000
10.5
%
40,000
11.4
%
North Asia
21,000
6.5
%
24,000
6.8
%
Asia Pacific Total
256,000
78.8
%
279,000
79.3
%
Americas and Europe
69,000
21.2
%
73,000
20.7
%
325,000
100.0
%
352,000
100.0
%
(1) Associates are independent distributors of our products who also purchase our products for their personal use. We only count as active those Associates who have purchased from us any time during the most recent three-month period, either for personal use or resale.
(2) Preferred Customers purchase our products strictly for their personal use and are not permitted to resell or to distribute the products. We only count as active those Preferred Customers who have purchased from us any time during the most recent three-month period. China utilizes a Preferred Customer program that has been implemented specifically for that market.