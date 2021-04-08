Log in
USANA HEALTH SCIENCES, INC.

USANA HEALTH SCIENCES, INC.

(USNA)
USANA Health Sciences : Schedules First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

04/08/2021 | 04:59pm EDT
USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) today announced that first quarter results will be released after the close of market Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Shortly following the issuance of the Company’s earnings release, the Company will post a “Management Commentary, Results and Outlook” document on the Company’s website (http://ir.usana.com) under the “Investor Relations” section of the site. The following morning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, USANA will hold a conference call to discuss this announcement with analysts and institutional investors.

The call will be broadcast over the Internet and can be accessed at http://ir.usana.com.

About USANA
USANA develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional supplements, healthy foods and personal care products that are sold directly to Associates and Preferred Customers throughout the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, Mexico, Malaysia, the Philippines, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Thailand, France, Belgium, Colombia, Indonesia, Italy, Romania, Spain, and Germany. More information on USANA can be found at www.usana.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 235 M - -
Net income 2021 129 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 059 M 2 059 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,67x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 1 943
Free-Float 58,0%
Technical analysis trends USANA HEALTH SCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 100,00 $
Last Close Price 99,84 $
Spread / Highest target 0,16%
Spread / Average Target 0,16%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kevin G. Guest Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jim Brown President
G. Douglas Hekking Chief Financial Officer
Myron W. Wentz Chairman-Emeritus
Robert Andrew Sinnott Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
USANA HEALTH SCIENCES, INC.29.49%2 059
BY-HEALTH CO., LTD.15.86%6 762
HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD.-5.99%5 338
BALCHEM CORPORATION4.90%3 915
THE SIMPLY GOOD FOODS COMPANY0.38%3 013
MEDIFAST, INC.13.90%2 555
