    USNA   US90328M1071

USANA HEALTH SCIENCES, INC.

(USNA)
  Report
USANA Health Sciences : Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

07/07/2021 | 05:33pm EDT
USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) today announced that second quarter results will be released after the close of market Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Shortly following the issuance of the Company’s earnings release, the Company will post its Management Commentary document on the Company’s website (http://ir.usana.com) under the Investor Relations section of the site. USANA will hold a conference call to discuss this announcement with analysts and institutional investors the following morning, Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The call will be broadcast over the Internet and can be accessed at http://ir.usana.com.

About USANA

USANA develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional supplements, healthy foods and personal care products that are sold directly to Associates and Preferred Customers throughout the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, Mexico, Malaysia, the Philippines, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Thailand, France, Belgium, Colombia, Indonesia, Italy, Romania, Spain, and Germany. More information on USANA can be found at www.usana.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 266 M - -
Net income 2021 130 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 041 M 2 041 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,61x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 1 943
Free-Float 60,4%
Managers and Directors
Kevin G. Guest Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jim Brown President
G. Douglas Hekking Chief Financial Officer
Myron W. Wentz Chairman-Emeritus
Robert Andrew Sinnott Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
USANA HEALTH SCIENCES, INC.30.83%2 054
BY-HEALTH CO., LTD.20.08%8 955
HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD.10.11%5 729
BALCHEM CORPORATION13.95%4 275
THE SIMPLY GOOD FOODS COMPANY18.14%3 434
MEDIFAST, INC.45.66%3 236