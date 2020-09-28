USANA : Philippines named number one vitamins and dietary supplements brand by world-leading market research company

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To be named the number one company in your industry is a feat few have accomplished—but USANA Philippines has now earned this title two years running.

USANA Philippines was recently recognized as the No. 1 Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Brand in The Philippines by Euromonitor International. This award is based on Euromonitor's market research of USANA's retail value share among all supplement brands in the country.*

"USANA's Philippines market is one of the company's most exciting and strongest regions, so it's not surprising to see them named as the top brand in the country," says David Mulham, USANA's chief sales officer. "It's amazing to have our company recognized by highly regarded, third-party research companies, because it validates what we've said all along—USANA is the best in the world at what we do. I would like to thank all our USANA employees and Associates in The Philippines for their hard work, and I wish them continued success."

To learn more about USANA, please visit USANA.com.

Euromonitor is the world's leading provider of independent market research. With a global network of analysts researching every key trend and driver, Euromonitor's market research reports provide strategic data, analysis, and consumer trends in a single, affordable resource to empower organizations and brands of all sizes.

"I am proud to see our market receive this incredible title for the second year in a row," says Aurora "Duday" Gaston, vice president of USANA's Philippines, Indonesia, and Thailand markets. "The Philippines has been part of USANA for 11 years, and it makes me so happy to see how much we've grown. This award is due to the hard work of our team here in The Philippines and the support we receive from the USANA home office. I would like to thank our Filipino Associates for trusting our products and helping us become one of the most successful direct selling companies in the country."

*Claim: "USANA – No. 1 Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Brand in Philippines"

Footnote: "Source Euromonitor International Limited, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements; % retail value share, 2020 data. CH2021ed."

About USANA

USANA (NYSE:USNA) prides itself in providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative skincare line, USANA has proven for more than 25 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more at whatsupUSANA.com.

