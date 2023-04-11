Advanced search
    USNA   US90328M1071

USANA HEALTH SCIENCES, INC.

(USNA)
04:00:02 2023-04-11 pm EDT
64.26 USD   +0.80%
USANA Schedules First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
04/04USANA Health - Kevin Guest Encourages Finding Harmony in Life through Music for April's International Guitar Month
AQ
04/03Kevin Guest Encourages Finding Harmony in Life Through Music For April's International Guitar Month
PR
USANA Schedules First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

04/11/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) today announced that first quarter results will be released after the close of market on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Shortly following the issuance of the Company’s earnings release, the Company will post its Management Commentary document on the Company’s Investor Relations website (http://ir.usana.com) under the News/Events section. USANA will hold a conference call to discuss this announcement with analysts and institutional investors the following morning, Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The call will be broadcast over the Internet and can be accessed at http://ir.usana.com.

About USANA

USANA develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional supplements, healthy foods and personal care products that are sold directly to Associates and Preferred Customers throughout the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, Mexico, Malaysia, the Philippines, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Thailand, France, Belgium, Colombia, Indonesia, Italy, Romania, Spain, and Germany. More information on USANA can be found at www.usana.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 935 M - -
Net income 2023 54,6 M - -
Net cash 2023 352 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 22,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 230 M 1 230 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,94x
EV / Sales 2024 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 1 900
Free-Float 57,9%
Technical analysis trends USANA HEALTH SCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 63,75 $
Average target price 52,50 $
Spread / Average Target -17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin G. Guest Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jim Brown President
G. Douglas Hekking Executive Vice President-Finance
Robert Andrew Sinnott Chief Scientific Officer
Walter Noot Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
USANA HEALTH SCIENCES, INC.19.83%1 230
ZHEJIANG NHU COMPANY LTD.-4.00%8 122
BYHEALTH CO.,LTD-0.09%5 654
BELLRING BRANDS, INC.34.75%4 643
BALCHEM CORPORATION2.90%4 098
THE SIMPLY GOOD FOODS COMPANY-2.87%3 676
