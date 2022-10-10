Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. USANA Health Sciences, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    USNA   US90328M1071

USANA HEALTH SCIENCES, INC.

(USNA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-10 pm EDT
56.41 USD   +1.38%
04:07pUSANA Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
10/06Kevin Guest Says Smile on World Smile Day, Increase Harmony, Relieve Stress, Boost Positive Feelings
PR
10/06Kevin Guest Says Smile on World Smile Day, Increase Harmony, Relieve Stress, Boost Positive Feelings
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

USANA Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

10/10/2022 | 04:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) today announced that third quarter results will be released after the close of market on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Shortly following the issuance of the Company’s earnings release, the Company will post its Management Commentary document on the Company’s website (http://ir.usana.com) under the Investor Relations section of the site. USANA will hold a conference call to discuss this announcement with analysts and institutional investors the following morning, Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The call will be broadcast over the Internet and can be accessed at http://ir.usana.com.

About USANA

USANA develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional supplements, healthy foods and personal care products that are sold directly to Associates and Preferred Customers throughout the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, Mexico, Malaysia, the Philippines, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Thailand, France, Belgium, Colombia, Indonesia, Italy, Romania, Spain, and Germany. More information on USANA can be found at www.usana.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about USANA HEALTH SCIENCES, INC.
04:07pUSANA Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
10/06Kevin Guest Says Smile on World Smile Day, Increase Harmony, Relieve Stress, Boost Posi..
PR
10/06Kevin Guest Says Smile on World Smile Day, Increase Harmony, Relieve Stress, Boost Posi..
AQ
09/21USANA Kids Eat Director Among Utah Women Making a Positive Impact
PR
09/12Celebrate National Day of Encouragement
PR
09/12Celebrate National Day of Encouragement
AQ
09/06USANA Health Sciences to Participate in the Jefferies Virtual Fitness & Wellness Summit
BU
08/23USANA Achieves 30,000 Garden Tower Goal for Those in Need
PR
08/18#StartSomething Amazing USANA's newest campaign inspires people to change their world--..
PR
08/18Kevin Guest Leads Global Company Out of Pandemic to Productivity
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on USANA HEALTH SCIENCES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 031 M - -
Net income 2022 76,6 M - -
Net cash 2022 225 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 068 M 1 068 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,82x
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 1 978
Free-Float 58,1%
Chart USANA HEALTH SCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
USANA Health Sciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends USANA HEALTH SCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 55,64 $
Average target price 55,00 $
Spread / Average Target -1,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin G. Guest Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jim Brown President
G. Douglas Hekking Executive Vice President-Finance
Robert Andrew Sinnott Chief Scientific Officer
Walter Noot Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
USANA HEALTH SCIENCES, INC.-45.02%1 068
ZHEJIANG NHU COMPANY LTD.-16.94%9 586
BY-HEALTH CO., LTD.-35.61%4 206
BALCHEM CORPORATION-27.68%3 917
THE SIMPLY GOOD FOODS COMPANY-21.51%3 275
BELLRING BRANDS, INC.-27.09%2 834