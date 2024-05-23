USANA Celavive Postbiotic Barrier Balm Named to Best in Skincare List

Barrier Balm awarded by BELLA Magazine

SALT LAKE CITY, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA Health Sciences, Inc., a leader in global nutrition, is proud to announce its Celavive Postbiotic Barrier Balm was recently named on BELLA magazine's 2024 Best in Skincare award list. This elite list features skincare products carefully selected to cater to all skin types and concerns and help transform skincare routines.

"I am so thrilled to see our Postbiotic Barrier Balm receive this level of recognition," said Brent Neidig, USANA's chief commercial officer. "Any time one of our products wins an award it's further proof of our products being among the best you can buy. This is great news for our company and our customers—it gives them yet another tool to show how USANA differs from the competition."

USANA Celavive's Postbiotic Barrier Balm is an ultra-hydrating cream with a balm-like finish to help soothe and visibly restore dry, visibly problematic skin. It's formulated with postbiotic Lactobacillus Ferment, cupuacu butter, and five different ceramides to promote a happy and balanced complexion.

"Barrier Balm is an amazing product that has been among our top sellers since it launched last year," said Ashley Collins, USANA's executive vice president of marketing. "Our teams worked tirelessly to create and deliver this truly standout product. Thank you and congratulations to everyone at USANA involved in making Barrer Balm such a success."

About USANA

USANA (NYSE: USNA) prides itself on providing the highest-quality nutritional products to consumers worldwide. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative Celavive skincare and Active Nutrition lines, USANA has proven for more than 30 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more about USANA's sustainability efforts here.

