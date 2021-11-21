Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Uscom Limited
  News
  Summary
    UCM   AU000000UCM2

USCOM LIMITED

(UCM)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/19
0.13 AUD   +4.00%
0.13 AUD   +4.00%
04:34pUSCOM : Proposed issue of securities - UCM
PU
11/09Amended Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report
PU
11/07Uscom Secures Chinese Patents for Cardiac Monitoring Technology; Shares Climb 17%
MT
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Uscom : Proposed issue of securities - UCM

11/21/2021 | 04:34pm EST
Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

USCOM LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

22/11/2021

The Proposed issue is:

A standard pro rata issue (including non-renounceable or renounceable)

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a standard pro rata issue (including non-renounceable or renounceable)

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

UCM

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

46,977,118

Ex date

24/11/2021

+Record date

25/11/2021

Offer closing date

10/12/2021

Issue date

16/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of +Entity

USCOM LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

35091028090

1.3

ASX issuer code

UCM

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

22/11/2021

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A standard +pro rata issue (non-renounceable or renounceable)

1.6a The proposed standard +pro rata issue is: + Non-renounceable

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Part 3 - Details of proposed entitlement offer issue

only

Part 3A - Conditions

3A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the entitlement offer can

proceed on an unconditional basis?

use

No

Part 3B - Offer details

Class or classes of +securities that will participate in the proposed issue and class or classes of +securities

personal

proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

UCM : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

If the entity has quoted company

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

options, do the terms entitle option

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

holders to participate on exercise?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

No

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

D tails of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

UCM : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

For

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

ISIN Code for the entitlement or right to participate in a non-renounceable

issue (if Issuer is foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Offer ratio (ratio to existing holdings at which the proposed +securities will be issued)

The quantity of additional +securities to be issued

For a given quantity of +securities held

3

10

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

What will be done with fractional entitlements?

Maximum number of +securities proposed to be issued (subject to rounding)

only

Fractions rounded up to the next

46,977,118

whole number

Offer price details for retail security holders

In what currency will the offer be

What is the offer price per +security

made?

for the retail offer?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.11000

use

Oversubscription & Scale back details

personal

Will individual +security holders be permitted to apply for more than their

entitlement (i.e. to over-subscribe)?

Yes

Describe the limits on over-subscription

Eligible Shareholders may also apply for "Additional New Shares" (i.e. New Shares in excess of their pro rata entitlement

under the Rights Issue (Entitlement)). The allocation of Additional New Shares and any scale back will be subject to

availability of Additional New Shares and will occur in the Company's absolute discretion.

Will a scale back be applied if the offer is over-subscribed?

Yes

Describe the scale back arrangements

Any scale back will be subject to availability of Additional New Shares and will occur in the Company's absolute discretion.

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with

the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

For

Part 3C - Timetable

3C.1 +Record date

25/11/2021

3C.2 Ex date

24/11/2021

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

3C.4 Record date 25/11/2021

3C.5 Date on which offer documents will be sent to +security holders entitled to participate in the +pro rata issue

26/11/2021

only

3C.6 Offer closing date

10/12/2021

3C.7 Last day to extend the offer closing date

7/12/2021

use

3C.9 Trading in new +securities commences on a deferred settlement basis

13/12/2021

3C.11 +Issue date and last day for entity to announce results of +pro rata

issue

16/12/2021

3C.12 Date trading starts on a normal T+2 basis

personal

17/12/2021

3C.13 First settlement date of trades conducted on a +deferred settlement

basis and on a normal T+2 basis

21/12/2021

Part 3E - Fees and expenses

3E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed offer?

No

3E.2 Is the proposed offer to be underwritten?

For

No

3E.3 Will brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of eligible +security holders be paid a

handling fee or commission? No

3E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed offer

Proposed issue of securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Uscom Limited published this content on 21 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2021 21:33:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
