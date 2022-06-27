USCorp : USCS 2022 Half Year Update

USCorp (OTC: USCS) is pleased to announce the complete revitalization of the Company and the business direction in the post-COVID era.

In February 2022, the management team of USCorp was reformed which included the onboarding of Chairman Mr. Hu Shutian (entrepreneur and Deputy Director of the China Art Festival Foundation), Chief Executive Officer Mr. Woo Chi Wai (formal underwriter and executive director of First Asia Capital Group Limited) and President Ms. Pan Xiaowei (expert in sales and marketing, having led marketing campaigns of major international brands in China). The management team will lead USCorp to undertake new business initiatives, which include, but is not limited to some of the following.

USCorp and Princess International Limited are in final discussions to enter into a MOU, to be formalized by a joint-venture agreement to build an internationally acclaimed brand in beauty and wellness called Princess Elite. Princess Elite plans to establish its first flagship store in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. As the heart of middle eastern finance and tourism, Dubai is the home of the Burj Al Arab Hotel Resort, a global icon of Arabian luxury, the Burj Khalifa Tower, the tallest tower in the world and featured in the film Mission Impossible Ghost Protocol, and the Palm Jumeirah, an archipelago of artificial islands considered to be the 8th Wonder of the world.

The Princess Elite initiative was met with warm welcomes by various stakeholders in the U.A.E. and had subsequently been invited to establish their first flagship store in the prestigious Dubai Mall, the worlds biggest shopping center situated in Downtown Dubai with over one million square meters of floor space, equivalent of 200 soccer fields. The Chinatown section of the Dubai Mall is scheduled for grand opening by the end of 2022, with Princess Elite, global giants XiaoMi Electronics and HaiDiLao Hotpot as anchor tenants. The Princess Elite Store plans to feature the biggest in-shop LED-Panel delivering 24-hour promotional and entertainment contents, while also premiering luxurious 24K-golden product display pedestals. The store interior design will be led by internationally acclaimed maestro Juan Paul Molyneux. USCorp and Princess International plans to jointly invest over 10 million dollars into the Princess Elite venture. Investors and strategic partners are invited to join USCorp in the celebration of this grand opening and crucial milestone in December 2022.

Additional information on the Princess Elite brand and future USCorp undertakings will be made accessible as they become available.

SOURCE : USCorp