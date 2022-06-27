Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. USCorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    USCS   US91730T2015

USCORP

(USCS)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  01:17 2022-06-27 pm EDT
0.0100 USD   +127.27%
12:45pUSCORP : USCS 2022 Half Year Update
PU
2021USCORP : Annual Reports for periods ending September 30, 2020, and September 30, 2021
PU
2021USCORP : Annual Reports for periods ending September 30, 2020, and September 30, 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

USCorp : USCS 2022 Half Year Update

06/27/2022 | 12:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

USCorp (OTC: USCS) is pleased to announce the complete revitalization of the Company and the business direction in the post-COVID era.

In February 2022, the management team of USCorp was reformed which included the onboarding of Chairman Mr. Hu Shutian (entrepreneur and Deputy Director of the China Art Festival Foundation), Chief Executive Officer Mr. Woo Chi Wai (formal underwriter and executive director of First Asia Capital Group Limited) and President Ms. Pan Xiaowei (expert in sales and marketing, having led marketing campaigns of major international brands in China). The management team will lead USCorp to undertake new business initiatives, which include, but is not limited to some of the following.

USCorp and Princess International Limited are in final discussions to enter into a MOU, to be formalized by a joint-venture agreement to build an internationally acclaimed brand in beauty and wellness called Princess Elite. Princess Elite plans to establish its first flagship store in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. As the heart of middle eastern finance and tourism, Dubai is the home of the Burj Al Arab Hotel Resort, a global icon of Arabian luxury, the Burj Khalifa Tower, the tallest tower in the world and featured in the film Mission Impossible Ghost Protocol, and the Palm Jumeirah, an archipelago of artificial islands considered to be the 8th Wonder of the world.

The Princess Elite initiative was met with warm welcomes by various stakeholders in the U.A.E. and had subsequently been invited to establish their first flagship store in the prestigious Dubai Mall, the worlds biggest shopping center situated in Downtown Dubai with over one million square meters of floor space, equivalent of 200 soccer fields. The Chinatown section of the Dubai Mall is scheduled for grand opening by the end of 2022, with Princess Elite, global giants XiaoMi Electronics and HaiDiLao Hotpot as anchor tenants. The Princess Elite Store plans to feature the biggest in-shop LED-Panel delivering 24-hour promotional and entertainment contents, while also premiering luxurious 24K-golden product display pedestals. The store interior design will be led by internationally acclaimed maestro Juan Paul Molyneux. USCorp and Princess International plans to jointly invest over 10 million dollars into the Princess Elite venture. Investors and strategic partners are invited to join USCorp in the celebration of this grand opening and crucial milestone in December 2022.

Additional information on the Princess Elite brand and future USCorp undertakings will be made accessible as they become available.

Forward-Looking Information

Cautionary Note:

This statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Such statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, such forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but not limited to, technical advances in the industry as well as political and economic conditions present within the industry. We do not take any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or developments after a forward-looking statement was made.

SOURCE : USCorp

Disclaimer

USCorp published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 16:44:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about USCORP
12:45pUSCORP : USCS 2022 Half Year Update
PU
2021USCORP : Annual Reports for periods ending September 30, 2020, and September 30, 2021
PU
2021USCORP : Annual Reports for periods ending September 30, 2020, and September 30, 2021
PU
2020USCORP : Tax Reform Presents Opportunities For Foreign Investors In U.S. Businesses
AQ
2017USCORP : Transitions to a Diversified Holding Company
MW
2013USCORP : USCorp's Subsidiary USMetals, Inc. Files S-1 Registration with the SEC
BU
2013USCorp cancelled the Spin-Off of Imperial Metals, Inc.
CI
2013USCorp Announces New High Grade Gold and Silver Ore Locations at Twin Peaks
CI
2013USCorp agreed to spin-off Southwest Resource Development Inc.
CI
2012USCorp Completes First Step in Phase 4 Exploration at Twin Peaks Project
CI
More news
Chart USCORP
Duration : Period :
USCorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Michael D. Love President
James Jensen Director
Patrick Lawler Secretary & Treasurer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
USCORP-86.25%3
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-23.39%52 218
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED5.07%25 818
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-17.87%12 395
HAL TRUST-13.40%11 548
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-20.91%9 693