    USDP   US9033181036

USD PARTNERS LP

(USDP)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-01 pm EDT
4.800 USD   -0.62%
08/15USD Partners to Attend 2022 Citi Investor Conference in Las Vegas
08/05USD PARTNERS LP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
08/04TRANSCRIPT : USD Partners LP, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 04, 2022
USD Partners Announces 2021 Schedule K-3 Availability

09/01/2022 | 04:18pm EDT
USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) (the “Partnership”) announced today that its 2021 Schedule K-3 is available online. Unitholders requiring this information may access their Schedule K-3 at www.taxpackagesupport.com/USDP. As previously announced the Partnership’s tax package, which included the Schedule K-1 (Form 1065) was made available in March of this year.

A limited number of unitholders (primarily foreign unitholders, unitholders computing a foreign tax credit on their tax return and certain corporate and/or partnership unitholders) may need the detailed information disclosed on Schedule K-3 for their specific reporting requirements. Unitholders should refer to the appropriate federal laws and guidance or consult with their tax advisors to determine whether the information contained in this form is applicable to them.

To receive an electronic copy of your Schedule K-3 via email, unitholders may call Tax Package Support toll free at (844) 275-9876.

About USD Partners LP

USD Partners LP is a fee-based, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed in 2014 by US Development Group, LLC (“USD”) to acquire, develop and operate midstream infrastructure and complementary logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels and other energy-related products. The Partnership generates substantially all of its operating cash flows from multi-year, take-or-pay contracts with primarily investment grade customers, including major integrated oil companies, refiners and marketers. The Partnership’s principal assets include a network of crude oil terminals that facilitate the transportation of heavy crude oil from Western Canada to key demand centers across North America. The Partnership’s operations include railcar loading and unloading, storage and blending in on-site tanks, inbound and outbound pipeline connectivity, truck transloading, as well as other related logistics services. In addition, the Partnership provides customers with leased railcars and fleet services to facilitate the transportation of liquid hydrocarbons and biofuels by rail.

USD, which owns the general partner of USD Partners LP, is engaged in designing, developing, owning, and managing large-scale multi-modal logistics centers and energy-related infrastructure across North America. USD’s solutions create flexible market access for customers in significant growth areas and key demand centers, including Western Canada, the U.S. Gulf Coast and Mexico. Among other projects, USD is currently pursuing the development of a premier energy logistics terminal on the Houston Ship Channel with capacity for substantial tank storage, multiple docks (including barge and deepwater), inbound and outbound pipeline connectivity, as well as a rail terminal with unit train capabilities. For additional information, please visit texasdeepwater.com. Information on websites referenced in this release is not part of this release.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 117 M - -
Net income 2022 21,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 215 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,71x
Yield 2022 10,2%
Capitalization 161 M 161 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,23x
EV / Sales 2023 2,59x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 43,6%
Managers and Directors
Daniel K. Borgen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Adam K. Altsuler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joshua Dean Ruple Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Jane A. O'Hagan Independent Director
Jeffrey P. Wood Independent Director
