  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  USD Partners LP
  News
  Summary
    USDP   US9033181036

USD PARTNERS LP

(USDP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-04-20 pm EDT
3.550 USD   -9.44%
04:23pUSD Partners Announces its First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date
BU
04/04Usd Partners Lp : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/03USD Partners Closes Sale of Casper Rail Terminal for $33 Million
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

USD Partners Announces its First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date

04/20/2023 | 04:23pm EDT
USD Partners LP (NYSE: USDP) (the “Partnership”) announced today that the Partnership plans to report first quarter 2023 financial and operating results after market close on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. The Partnership also expects to provide information regarding the quarterly distribution for the first quarter 2023 at that time.

The Partnership will host a conference call and webcast regarding first quarter 2023 results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) on Thursday, May 4, 2023. To listen live over the Internet, participants are advised to log on to the Partnership’s website at www.usdpartners.com and select the “Events & Presentations” sub-tab under the “Investors” tab. To join via telephone, participants may dial (800) 343-4849 domestically or +1 (203) 518-9783 internationally, conference ID 4524071. Participants are advised to dial in at least five minutes prior to the call.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available for thirty days by dialing (888) 566-0152 domestically or +1 (402) 220-9186 internationally, conference ID 4524071. In addition, a replay of the audio webcast will be available by accessing the Partnership's website after the call is concluded.

About USD Partners LP

USD Partners LP is a fee-based, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed in 2014 by US Development Group, LLC (“USD”) to acquire, develop and operate midstream infrastructure and complementary logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels and other energy-related products. The Partnership generates substantially all of its operating cash flows from multi-year, take-or-pay contracts with primarily investment grade customers, including major integrated oil companies, refiners and marketers. The Partnership’s principal assets include a network of crude oil terminals that facilitate the transportation of heavy crude oil from Western Canada to key demand centers across North America. The Partnership’s operations include railcar loading and unloading, storage and blending in on-site tanks, inbound and outbound pipeline connectivity, truck transloading, as well as other related logistics services. In addition, the Partnership provides customers with leased railcars and fleet services to facilitate the transportation of liquid hydrocarbons and biofuels by rail.

USD, which owns the general partner of USD Partners LP, is engaged in designing, developing, owning, and managing large-scale multi-modal logistics centers and energy-related infrastructure across North America. USD’s solutions create flexible market access for customers in significant growth areas and key demand centers, including Western Canada, the U.S. Gulf Coast and Mexico. Among other projects, USD is currently pursuing the development of a premier energy logistics terminal on the Houston Ship Channel with capacity for substantial tank storage, multiple docks (including barge and deepwater), inbound and outbound pipeline connectivity, as well as a rail terminal with unit train capabilities. For additional information, please visit texasdeepwater.com. Information on websites referenced in this release is not part of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws, including statements with respect to the timing of announcements by the Partnership. Words and phrases such as “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “will,” “anticipates,” and similar expressions are used to identify such forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements relating to the Partnership are based on management’s expectations, estimates and projections about the Partnership, its interests and the energy industry in general on the date this press release was issued. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include crude oil production levels, Canadian storage utilization levels, our ability to continue as a going concern, the impact of world health events, epidemics and pandemics, changes in general economic conditions and commodity prices, the Partnership’s ability to renew, extend or replace customer agreements on favorable terms, if at all, the Partnership’s ability and election to pay any cash distributions to its unitholders, and the Partnership’s ability comply with the terms of its senior secured credit facility and obtain any necessary waivers thereunder, as well as those factors set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Partnership’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Partnership’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (many of which may be amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic and the volatility in demand for and prices of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids). The Partnership is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Category: Earnings


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 102 M - -
Net income 2023 11,9 M - -
Net Debt 2023 178 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,2x
Yield 2023 12,6%
Capitalization 134 M 134 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,06x
EV / Sales 2024 2,24x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 43,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 3,92 $
Average target price 6,00 $
Spread / Average Target 53,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel K. Borgen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Adam K. Altsuler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joshua Dean Ruple Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Jane A. O'Hagan Independent Director
Jeffrey P. Wood Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
USD PARTNERS LP19.94%134
MUNDYS S.P.A.0.00%20 211
GETLINK SE1.77%9 034
JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED10.66%6 154
GUANGDONG PROVINCIAL EXPRESSWAY DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.7.45%2 211
ANHUI EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED24.32%1 964
