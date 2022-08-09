Log in
    3984   JP3944410004

USER LOCAL, INC.

(3984)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-09 am EDT
1665.00 JPY   +0.54%
USER LOCAL : Financial Results Briefing Materials for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2022
PU
Announcement regarding Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Stock as the Restricted Stock Compensation to Employee
PU
User Local Plans Stock Compensation
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

User Local : Financial Results Briefing Materials for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2022

08/09/2022 | 05:36am EDT
Financial Results Briefing Materials

for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2022

2021.07.01 - 2022.06.30

August 9, 2022

User Local, Inc.Securities Code3984 https://www.userlocal.jp/

Contents

1

2

3

4

Business Highlights (FY2022 )

Company ProfileBusiness

Financial Results for FY2022

Future Focus Areas

2

1 Business Highlights (FY2022 )

3

Highlights

Improve R&D Capabilities and DX Promotion lead to Record profits achieved

Net Sales

Operating Profits

EBITDA

EBITDAOperating Profits + Depreciation Costs

Profits

  • 2,683million

+28.5 YoY

  • 1,024million

+19.9 YoY

  • 1,048million

+19.0 YoY

  • 721 million

+17.3 YoY

4

Compared to Previous Period

Net sales increased 28.5% from the previous year, reaching a record high

(mn yen)

2,500+28.5%

2,000

1,500

1,000

2,088

2,683

500

0

FY 2021

FY 2022

Net Sales

Operating Profits

Profits

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

User Local Inc. published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 09:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
