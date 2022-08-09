|
User Local : Financial Results Briefing Materials for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2022
Financial Results Briefing Materials
for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2022
2021.07.01 - 2022.06.30
August 9, 2022
User Local, Inc.（Securities Code：3984）
Business Highlights (FY2022 )
Company Profile・Business
Financial Results for FY2022
Future Focus Areas
2
1 Business Highlights (FY2022 )
Highlights
Improve R&D Capabilities and DX Promotion lead to Record profits achieved
Net Sales
Operating Profits
EBITDA
※EBITDA＝Operating Profits + Depreciation Costs
Profits
+28.5 ％ YoY
+19.9 ％ YoY
+19.0 ％ YoY
+17.3 ％ YoY
Compared to Previous Period
Net sales increased 28.5% from the previous year, reaching a record high
(mn yen)
2,500+28.5%
|
2,000
|
|
|
1,500
|
|
|
1,000
|
2,088
|
2,683
|
|
500
0
|
FY 2021
|
|
FY 2022
|
|
Net Sales
|
|
Operating Profits
|
|
Profits
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
