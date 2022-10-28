Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  UserTesting, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    USER   US91734E1010

USERTESTING, INC.

(USER)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-28 pm EDT
7.400 USD    0.00%
10/28Usertesting Investor Alert By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of UserTesting, Inc. - USER
BU
10/28Truist Securities Downgrades UserTesting to Hold From Buy, Lowers Price Target to $7.50 From $8
MT
10/28Canaccord Genuity Downgrades UserTesting to Hold From Buy; Price Target is $7.50
MT
USERTESTING INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of UserTesting, Inc. - USER

10/28/2022 | 08:18pm EDT
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of UserTesting, Inc. (NYSE: USER) to Thoma Bravo and Sunstone Partners. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of UserTesting will receive only $7.50 in cash for each share of UserTesting that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-user/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 192 M - -
Net income 2022 -78,0 M - -
Net cash 2022 155 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -13,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 071 M 1 071 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,77x
EV / Sales 2023 4,13x
Nbr of Employees 426
Free-Float 85,8%
Chart USERTESTING, INC.
Duration : Period :
UserTesting, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends USERTESTING, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 7,40 $
Average target price 7,79 $
Spread / Average Target 5,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andy MacMillan President & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan Pexton Chief Financial Officer
Kaj van de Loo Chief Technology Officer
Matt Zelen Chief Operating Officer
Andrew G. Braccia Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
USERTESTING, INC.-12.11%1 071
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-32.58%1 690 302
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-47.33%50 478
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-34.08%45 481
SYNOPSYS INC.-19.72%44 220
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-18.71%40 692