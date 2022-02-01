UserTesting Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences

UserTesting (NYSE: USER), a leader in video-based human insight, today announced that management will participate in the following conferences:

Raymond James 43rd Institutional Investors Conference:

Monday, March 7th, 2022 at 11:35 a.m. ET, Orlando, FL

Morgan Stanley’s Technology, Media and Telecom Conference:

Wednesday, March 9th, 2022 at 3:35 p.m. PT, San Francisco, CA

A live and archived webcast of the presentations will be available in the Investor Relations section of UserTesting’s website https://ir.usertesting.com/news-events/events-presentations. Concurrently, UserTesting will be available to meet with interested investors at these conferences.

About UserTesting

UserTesting (NYSE: USER) has fundamentally changed the way organizations get insights from customers with fast, opt-in feedback and experience capture technology. The UserTesting Human Insight Platform taps into our global network of real people and generates video-based Customer Experience Narratives (CXNs)™, so anyone in an organization can directly ask questions, hear what users say, see what they mean, and understand what it’s actually like to be a customer. Unlike approaches that track user behavior then try to infer what that behavior means, UserTesting eliminates the guesswork and brings customer experience data to life with human insight. UserTesting has more than 2,100 customers, including more than half of the world’s top 100 most valuable brands according to Forbes. UserTesting is headquartered in San Francisco, Calif. To learn more, visit www.usertesting.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005551/en/