UserTesting Announces the illumi Award Winners at the Human Insight Summit 2022

The illumi Awards continue to recognize companies innovating with human insight to deliver exceptional customer experiences

UserTesting (NYSE: USER), a leader in video-based human insight, today announced the winners of the illumi Awards at The Human Insight Summit (#THiS22). The Human Insight Summit is UserTesting’s annual customer conference dedicated to helping organizations adapt their businesses to continual changes taking place, through the application of human insight. The event brings together some of the best minds in research, design, product, and marketing from around the globe from Fortune 500 companies to small and medium-sized businesses.

“The illumi Awards are a highlight of the year, as we learn the innovative strategies that companies employ for creating exceptional customer experiences,” said Andy MacMillan, CEO of UserTesting. “The stories coming from the illumi Awards are truly inspirational, as they showcase the most innovative ideas in providing exceptional customer experiences using the UserTesting Human Insight Platform, that all companies should emulate.”

Winning organizations demonstrated an ability to leverage human insight from UserTesting to achieve excellence in customer experience, improved product and marketing innovation, and heightened team productivity. Hundreds of organizations entered submissions to win this year, resulting in 10 category winners and 12 Distinguished Luminaries, each with remarkable stories of success and impact.

UserTesting congratulates all this year's illumi Award Winners and Distinguished Luminaries.

Category Winners:

Human Insight to Action Award: Tesco Bank

CommUnity Leader Award: EssilorLuxottica Group

Customer-Driven Evangelist Award: Deezer

Transformation Award: ADT Security

Outstanding Enterprise Success Story Award: Amazon Seller Services

Outstanding Emerging Business Award: Athletic Greens

Outstanding Collaborator Award: Spread Group (Spreadshirt)

Outstanding Innovator Award: ExxonMobil

Groundbreaker Award: Schell Games

Global Success Story Award: Costa Coffee

We also congratulate the Distinguished Luminaries: 1-800-PACK-RAT, Equinox, FanDuel, GSK, Philips Experience Design, RBC, Ring, SkipTheDishes, Tealium, UHG, Walmart, and Wayfair.

About UserTesting

UserTesting (NYSE: USER) has fundamentally changed the way organizations get insights from customers with fast, opt-in feedback and experience capture technology. The UserTesting® Human Insight Platform taps into our global network of real people and generates video-based recorded experiences, so anyone in an organization can directly ask questions, hear what users say, see what they mean, and understand what it’s actually like to be a customer. Unlike approaches that track user behavior then try to infer what that behavior means, UserTesting reduces guesswork and brings customer experience data to life with human insight. UserTesting has more than 2,500 customers, including more than half of the world’s top 100 most valuable brands according to Forbes. UserTesting is headquartered in San Francisco, California. To learn more, visit www.usertesting.com.

