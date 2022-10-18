Advanced search
    USER   US91734E1010

USERTESTING, INC.

(USER)
2022-10-18
3.945 USD   +0.64%
UserTesting Announces the illumi Award Winners at the Human Insight Summit 2022
BU
UserTesting to Announce Financial Results for Third Quarter 2022 on November 2, 2022
BU
UserTesting Announces Jon Picoult to Keynote Second Annual Human Insight Summit
BU
UserTesting Announces the illumi Award Winners at the Human Insight Summit 2022

10/18/2022 | 09:14am EDT
The illumi Awards continue to recognize companies innovating with human insight to deliver exceptional customer experiences

UserTesting (NYSE: USER), a leader in video-based human insight, today announced the winners of the illumi Awards at The Human Insight Summit (#THiS22). The Human Insight Summit is UserTesting’s annual customer conference dedicated to helping organizations adapt their businesses to continual changes taking place, through the application of human insight. The event brings together some of the best minds in research, design, product, and marketing from around the globe from Fortune 500 companies to small and medium-sized businesses.

“The illumi Awards are a highlight of the year, as we learn the innovative strategies that companies employ for creating exceptional customer experiences,” said Andy MacMillan, CEO of UserTesting. “The stories coming from the illumi Awards are truly inspirational, as they showcase the most innovative ideas in providing exceptional customer experiences using the UserTesting Human Insight Platform, that all companies should emulate.”

Winning organizations demonstrated an ability to leverage human insight from UserTesting to achieve excellence in customer experience, improved product and marketing innovation, and heightened team productivity. Hundreds of organizations entered submissions to win this year, resulting in 10 category winners and 12 Distinguished Luminaries, each with remarkable stories of success and impact.

UserTesting congratulates all this year's illumi Award Winners and Distinguished Luminaries.

Category Winners:

  • Human Insight to Action Award: Tesco Bank
  • CommUnity Leader Award: EssilorLuxottica Group
  • Customer-Driven Evangelist Award: Deezer
  • Transformation Award: ADT Security
  • Outstanding Enterprise Success Story Award: Amazon Seller Services
  • Outstanding Emerging Business Award: Athletic Greens
  • Outstanding Collaborator Award: Spread Group (Spreadshirt)
  • Outstanding Innovator Award: ExxonMobil
  • Groundbreaker Award: Schell Games
  • Global Success Story Award: Costa Coffee

We also congratulate the Distinguished Luminaries: 1-800-PACK-RAT, Equinox, FanDuel, GSK, Philips Experience Design, RBC, Ring, SkipTheDishes, Tealium, UHG, Walmart, and Wayfair.

About UserTesting
UserTesting (NYSE: USER) has fundamentally changed the way organizations get insights from customers with fast, opt-in feedback and experience capture technology. The UserTesting® Human Insight Platform taps into our global network of real people and generates video-based recorded experiences, so anyone in an organization can directly ask questions, hear what users say, see what they mean, and understand what it’s actually like to be a customer. Unlike approaches that track user behavior then try to infer what that behavior means, UserTesting reduces guesswork and brings customer experience data to life with human insight. UserTesting has more than 2,500 customers, including more than half of the world’s top 100 most valuable brands according to Forbes. UserTesting is headquartered in San Francisco, California. To learn more, visit www.usertesting.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 191 M - -
Net income 2022 -80,9 M - -
Net cash 2022 156 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,91x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 564 M 564 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,13x
EV / Sales 2023 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 426
Free-Float 85,8%
Managers and Directors
Andy MacMillan President & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan Pexton Chief Financial Officer
Kaj van de Loo Chief Technology Officer
Matt Zelen Chief Operating Officer
Andrew G. Braccia Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
USERTESTING, INC.-53.44%564
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-32.04%1 771 473
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-46.32%52 179
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-33.93%44 568
SYNOPSYS INC.-21.50%44 231
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-17.32%42 195