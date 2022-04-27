UserTesting Brings Greater Privacy and Confidentiality to a Growing List of Healthcare Industry Leaders with its New HIPAA Compliance

UserTesting provides healthcare organizations with a fast and easy way to secure video feedback to help improve patient experiences

UserTesting (NYSE: USER), a leader in video-based human insight, today announced that it is compliant with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), the U.S. law and associated regulations that set national standards for health information security and privacy. UserTesting’s HIPAA compliance meets the data security and protection needs of healthcare organizations looking to use real human insight to build patient-first digital experiences.

The healthcare industry is going through a significant digital transformation. Connecting with patients through online channels has become the new normal. In a 2020 McKinsey report, it was estimated that $250 billion of U.S. healthcare spending may be on virtual healthcare products and services. Securing first-party data from patients to understand how they interact with these new channels, services, and apps is a critical piece of these healthcare organizations' digital transformation journey. We are seeing more and more healthcare providers turning to the UserTesting® Human Insight Platform to capture video-first patient feedback as part of their efforts to drive innovation across their digital experiences.

UserTesting is committed to securing and protecting customer data and is now HIPAA compliant. Healthcare organizations that are covered entities can now gather feedback and insights from their own patients, as well as contributors on the UserTesting Human Insight Platform—this includes managing protected health information (PHI) to gather breakthrough perspectives on health-related information and experiences securely and confidently.

“The healthcare industry is evolving to meet rapidly changing patient needs. The ability for healthcare organizations to move and adapt to patient feedback with greater flexibility has never been more important,” said Kaj van de Loo, CTO at UserTesting. “The ability to connect with patients to understand their experiences can help create stronger, more empathy-based patient experiences.”

UserTesting’s HIPAA compliance underscores its commitment to retaining customer trust and confidence by providing products that protect sensitive customer information.

UserTesting is a trusted provider of human insight for more than 200 healthcare organizations.

About UserTesting

UserTesting (NYSE: USER) has fundamentally changed the way organizations get insights from customers with fast, opt-in feedback and experience capture technology. The UserTesting® Human Insight Platform taps into our global network of real people and generates video-based recorded experiences, so anyone in an organization can directly ask questions, hear what users say, see what they mean, and understand what it’s actually like to be a customer. Unlike approaches that track user behavior then try to infer what that behavior means, UserTesting reduces guesswork and brings customer experience data to life with human insight. UserTesting has more than 2,300 customers, including more than half of the world’s top 100 most valuable brands according to Forbes. UserTesting is headquartered in San Francisco, California. To learn more, visit www.usertesting.com.

