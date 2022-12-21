Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. UserTesting, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    USER   US91734E1010

USERTESTING, INC.

(USER)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:11 2022-12-21 am EST
7.460 USD    0.00%
09:03aUserTesting Joins Export Partner Hub by Google
BU
12/20This Holiday Season, 90% Of Singaporeans Choose International Over Domestic Travel : UserTesting Survey
BU
12/15Usertesting, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UserTesting Joins Export Partner Hub by Google

12/21/2022 | 09:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UserTesting is a Customer Experience Partner on the Export Partner Hub by Google

UserTesting (NYSE: USER), a leader in video-based human insight, today announced it has joined the Export Partner Hub by Google as a Customer Experience (CX) partner.

The Export Partner Hub by Google is designed to empower Google Ads clients’ export business by connecting them with trusted operational partners. It’s a one-stop-shop for all Google advertisers to explore and connect with bespoke international partners.

As a CX partner in the Hub, UserTesting helps companies gain valuable insight into what their customers want and why, understand their audiences, and validate business decisions before they are enacted.

“Human insights provide a competitive advantage for any company looking to innovate and grow, be it through new products, new positioning, new digital channels, or new markets,” said Rob Vandenberg, Head of Global Partnerships at UserTesting. “The Export Partner Hub by Google provides an opportunity for more companies around the globe to capitalize on the business advantages that anonymized and aggregated human insight at scale provides.”

As a video-first experience testing platform, UserTesting enables growing organizations to see and hear the experiences of real people as they engage with products, designs, apps, prototypes, and brands. It helps mitigate the risk of entering new markets and provides greater visibility into the needs and challenges of consumers in those regions. The UserTesting Human Insight Platform generates video-based Customer Experience Narratives (CxNs) that give companies access to global customer perspectives, and a vivid, first-person understanding of any experience, whether physical or digital, so that they can build for customer needs today, and tomorrow in any market they are targeting.

About UserTesting
UserTesting (NYSE: USER) has fundamentally changed the way organizations get insights from customers with fast, opt-in feedback and experience capture technology. The UserTesting Human Insight Platform taps into our global network of real people and generates video-based recorded experiences, so anyone in an organization can directly ask questions, hear what users say, see what they mean, and understand what it’s actually like to be a customer. Unlike approaches that track user behavior then try to infer what that behavior means, UserTesting reduces guesswork and brings customer experience data to life with human insight. UserTesting has more than 2,500 customers, including more than half of the world’s top 100 most valuable brands according to Forbes. UserTesting is headquartered in San Francisco, California. To learn more, visit www.usertesting.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about USERTESTING, INC.
09:03aUserTesting Joins Export Partner Hub by Google
BU
12/20This Holiday Season, 90% Of Singapor : UserTesting Survey
BU
12/15Usertesting, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12/14North American Morning Briefing: Investors Wary -2-
DJ
12/13Usertesting Investor Alert By The Fo : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Pri..
BU
12/13UserTesting Helps Companies to Safely Test Health and Wellness Experiences with HIPAA-C..
BU
12/13Raymond James Downgrades UserTesting to Market Perform From Strong Buy
MT
12/13UserTesting Says 'Go-Shop' Period in Merger Agreement with Thoma Bravo, Sunstone Partne..
MT
12/13Piper Sandler Downgrades UserTesting to Neutral From Overweight
MT
12/13UserTesting Announces Expiration of “Go-Shop” Period
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on USERTESTING, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 192 M - -
Net income 2022 -78,0 M - -
Net cash 2022 155 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -13,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 096 M 1 096 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,90x
EV / Sales 2023 4,23x
Nbr of Employees 810
Free-Float 84,5%
Chart USERTESTING, INC.
Duration : Period :
UserTesting, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends USERTESTING, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 7,46 $
Average target price 7,50 $
Spread / Average Target 0,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andy MacMillan President & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan Pexton Chief Financial Officer
Kaj van de Loo Chief Technology Officer
Matt Zelen Chief Operating Officer
Andrew G. Braccia Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
USERTESTING, INC.-11.40%1 096
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-28.10%1 802 982
SYNOPSYS INC.-12.24%49 449
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-36.20%46 628
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-13.63%44 538
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-63.80%35 267