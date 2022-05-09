Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. UserTesting, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    USER   US91734E1010

USERTESTING, INC.

(USER)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/09 01:37:29 pm EDT
5.495 USD   -5.09%
01:16pUserTesting Named to The Best Places to Work by the San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal for Third Consecutive Year
BU
05/05Piper Sandler Adjusts UserTesting's Price Target to $14 from $16, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
05/04Earnings Flash (USER) USERTESTING Posts Q1 Revenue $45.9M, vs. Street Est of $43.6M
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UserTesting Named to The Best Places to Work by the San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal for Third Consecutive Year

05/09/2022 | 01:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UserTesting ranked 16 in the Best Places to Work in the SF Bay Area, and the top honoree of the Workplace Wellness Award for Midsize Business

UserTesting (NYSE: USER), a leader in video-based human insight, today announced that it has been recognized by The San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal as one of the Best Places to Work in the Bay Area for 2022. The award honors organizations where voices are heard, cultures are thriving, and employees are engaged. UserTesting received a ranking of 16 out of 35, for companies with 100-199 employees in the Bay Area. Additionally, UserTesting was honored as the category leader for the health and wellness of employees in the Best Places to Work 2022, for companies with 100-199 employees in the Bay Area.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220509005858/en/

UserTesting honored as one of the Best Places to Work in the Bay Area 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)

UserTesting honored as one of the Best Places to Work in the Bay Area 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We strive to create an inclusive environment where employees feel empowered to do the best work of their lives. It’s an honor to be named for the third consecutive year as one of the San Francisco Business Times Best Places to Work in the Bay Area,” said Andy MacMillan, CEO of UserTesting. “Customer experience and employee experience go hand-in-hand, and at UserTesting we are building the platform to help organizations bring the valued voices of both employees and customers to the forefront, so organizations can make sound business decisions based on real human insight and not just data and analytics.”

UserTesting’s culture includes the belief that empathy is a core component of who the company and its employees are, that business is focused on the people (both customers and employees), and this helps the company deliver the best possible value for customers.

This award is presented by The San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal, and Quantum Workplace, a leader in data collection for the national Best Places to Work Programs. As a video-first experience testing platform, UserTesting enables organizations to see and hear the experiences of real people as they engage with products, designs, apps, prototypes, and brands. The UserTesting® Human Insight Platform helps organizations of all sizes get access to diverse customer perspectives.

UserTesting is growing, and new career opportunities can be found here.

About UserTesting
UserTesting (NYSE: USER) has fundamentally changed the way organizations get insights from customers with fast, opt-in feedback and experience capture technology. The UserTesting Human Insight Platform taps into our global network of real people and generates video-based recorded experiences, so anyone in an organization can directly ask questions, hear what users say, see what they mean, and understand what it’s actually like to be a customer. Unlike approaches that track user behavior then try to infer what that behavior means, UserTesting reduces guesswork and brings customer experience data to life with human insight. UserTesting has more than 2,500 customers, including more than half of the world’s top 100 most valuable brands according to Forbes. UserTesting is headquartered in San Francisco, California. To learn more, visit www.usertesting.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about USERTESTING, INC.
01:16pUserTesting Named to The Best Places to Work by the San Francisco Business Times and Si..
BU
05/05Piper Sandler Adjusts UserTesting's Price Target to $14 from $16, Keeps Overweight Rati..
MT
05/04Earnings Flash (USER) USERTESTING Posts Q1 Revenue $45.9M, vs. Street Est of $43.6M
MT
05/04Earnings Flash (USER) USERTESTING Reports Q1 Loss $-0.06, vs. Street Est of $-0.08
MT
05/04TRANSCRIPT : UserTesting, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 04, 2022
CI
05/04USERTESTING, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
05/04UserTesting Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
05/04UserTesting, Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Second Quarter and Full Year Endin..
CI
05/04UserTesting, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/0320 Percent of the Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies 2022 List Tap UserTe..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on USERTESTING, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 199 M - -
Net income 2022 -92,0 M - -
Net cash 2022 136 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -9,05x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 827 M 827 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,47x
EV / Sales 2023 2,77x
Nbr of Employees 424
Free-Float 82,6%
Chart USERTESTING, INC.
Duration : Period :
UserTesting, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends USERTESTING, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 5,79 $
Average target price 13,20 $
Spread / Average Target 128%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andy MacMillan President & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan Pexton Chief Financial Officer
Kaj van de Loo Chief Technology Officer
Matt Zelen Chief Operating Officer
Andrew G. Braccia Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
USERTESTING, INC.-31.24%907
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-18.31%2 074 310
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-24.50%57 798
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-46.95%54 075
SEA LIMITED-65.94%45 848
SYNOPSYS INC.-25.45%43 226