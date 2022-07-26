UserTesting and Startup Grind Scotland Join Forces to Discuss Importance of Empathetic Leadership

Renowned Silicon Valley SaaS technology leader discusses the value of empathy for business leaders to members of Scotland’s growing technology community in Edinburgh

UserTesting (NYSE: USER), a leader in video-based human insight, today announced that UserTesting CEO Andy MacMillan will be joining host Nick Murray, Co-Director Startup Grind Scotland and Strategic Partnerships Manager, Metanomic, for a discussion focused on topics that include empathy in leadership, and what makes Edinburgh an ideal location as a European headquarters for technology companies. This event is taking place on Thursday, August 4, at UserTesting’s European headquarters in Edinburgh.

Nick Murray, Host and Co-Director Startup Grind Scotland and Andy MacMillan, CEO of UserTesting (Photo: Business Wire)

Attendees also can hear what Scotland can learn from Silicon Valley’s mindset, the value of customer insights in helping to drive business decisions during challenging economic periods, and lessons learned from rapidly growing a SaaS company through an IPO.

Discussion Details:

Date: Thursday, August 4, 2022

Time: 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., BST

Location: UserTesting EMEA Headquarters, 2nd Floor, 7 Exchange Crescent, Edinburgh, EH3 8AN

Cost: 6 GBP public, Free for UserTesting team members (prior registration required)

Speakers: Andy MacMillan, CEO of UserTesting Nick Murray, Host and Co-Director Startup Grind Scotland



"Community gatherings with globally-proven industry experts are critical to developing Scotland's entrepreneurial ecosystem," said Nick Murray, Co-Director of Startup Grind Scotland. "Our first interview with Andy in Silicon Valley this April was a significant mindset shift for the 20 Scottish founders we took to the entrepreneurship mecca. With the Scottish Government announcing Scotland's Tech Scaler Hubs this month, now is the perfect time to look internationally to find best practices and learn from those who have been there before. This interview will broaden the horizons of what's possible for Scottish businesses through the eyes of someone who has had incredible success in scaling a SAAS business to a global entity."

“Selecting Edinburgh was the right choice for UserTesting’s European headquarters, and we are excited to be a part of this event, highlighting the value we have found in establishing offices here,” said Andy MacMillan, CEO of UserTesting. “UserTesting is proud to support Edinburgh’s, and Scotland’s, growing technology scene. There are great opportunities for companies in Scotland, due to the local education system, partnership opportunities with local government agencies, and the local talent, which is what global technology companies are looking for today.”

About UserTesting

UserTesting (NYSE: USER) has fundamentally changed the way organizations get insights from customers with fast, opt-in feedback and experience capture technology. The UserTesting Human Insight Platform taps into our global network of real people and generates video-based recorded experiences, so anyone in an organization can directly ask questions, hear what users say, see what they mean, and understand what it’s actually like to be a customer. Unlike approaches that track user behavior then try to infer what that behavior means, UserTesting reduces guesswork and brings customer experience data to life with human insight. UserTesting has approximately 2,500 customers, including more than half of the world’s top 100 most valuable brands according to Forbes. UserTesting is headquartered in San Francisco, California. To learn more, visit www.usertesting.com.

About Startup Grind Scotland

Startup Grind is the world's largest community of startups, founders, innovators, and creators based in 125+ countries with 600 chapters worldwide. Startup Grind Scotland is committed to supporting Scotland's vibrant entrepreneurial community, hosting fireside chats and panel conversations with some of Scotland's most influential and exciting business leaders. Past speakers include Mark Logan (Scotland's Chief Entrepreneur and ex-Skyscanner COO), Darina Garland (co-founder, Ooni) and Evelyn McDonald (CEO, Scottish EDGE).

