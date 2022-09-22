UserTesting's New Templates Help Companies Humanize Data Privacy and Security

Enables organizations to tap into the power of human insight to optimize data privacy communications and messaging for greater transparency, accessibility, and consumer trust

UserTesting (NYSE: USER), a leader in video-based human insight, today announced the availability of new test templates for the UserTesting® Human Insight Platform that helps businesses establish confidence with customers over privacy policies and protocols. As many consumers are concerned about how their data is being used, managed, and secured, companies need to look beyond only complying with government security regulations to provide greater confidence. UserTesting’s new templates can help organizations provide more transparency on their privacy protocols while instilling an added layer of trust with their customers. By using human insight, gathered from individuals who have opted-in to share their perspectives, organizations can optimize data privacy communications and messaging to dramatically improve customer engagement.

According to a recent McKinsey report, “85% of respondents said that knowing a company’s data privacy policies is important prior to making a purchase.” The report also states that “the organizations that are best positioned to build digital trust are also more likely than others to see annual growth rates of at least 10 percent on their top and bottom lines.” UserTesting’s video-first, opt-in format enables organizations to gain more insight into customer concerns around privacy issues, and provides a platform to understand the right approach to alleviate and assure customers’ concerns. Additionally, findings from an EY survey focused on the public sector, highlighted that while the pandemic increased the need for governments to offer more services remotely, more than half of the survey respondents, “think that privacy and security risks around how their data is shared outweigh the benefits.”

This UserTesting template bundle is designed to help organizations integrate customer perspectives into how they communicate their approach to data privacy. By doing so, they will build stronger consumer trust by establishing:

Effective data privacy communications that improve comprehension and trust

Straightforward privacy policy content and interactions in first visit prompts

Clear and easy-to-use data privacy settings

Organizations can use UserTesting’s pre-built questions as-is or customize the templates to address their specific business needs. Capturing feedback can be done by leveraging the UserTesting first-party, opt-in network of contributors or getting feedback directly from a company’s own network of customers, partners, and employees.

“UserTesting allows companies to go beyond the minimum requirements of privacy. As digital transformation continues to become the norm, the amount of customer data captured and stored is exploding, and customers want greater control over how their data is being collected and managed,” said Janelle Estes, Chief Insights Officer of UserTesting. “Through infusing human insight into privacy-related initiatives, UserTesting helps companies obtain a more complete picture of how they can manage the risks of data retention while ensuring customers are confident that their personal information is being handled securely, fairly, and transparently.”

The new templates focused on helping companies to best navigate the increasingly complex data privacy ecosystem add to the more than 100 pre-built testing templates available on the UserTesting Human Insight Platform.

