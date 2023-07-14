Unified
Unwavering
Upward
Usha Martin Limited
Annual Report 2022-23
Corporate snapshot Product portfolio Presence
Managing Director's message Key performance indicators Strategic priorities
ESG at Usha Martin Directors Report
Management Discussion & Analysis
Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report
Report on Corporate Governance Secretarial Audit Report Auditors' Report (Standalone) Standalone Accounts Auditors' Report (Consolidated) Consolidated Accounts
AGM Notice
Key highlights, FY 2022-23
Consolidated
REVENUE (Rs. in Crore)
3267.76
(21.6%)
EBITDA
(Rs. in Crore)
541.39
(29.2%)
PAT
(Rs. in Crore)
350.60
(20.3%)
ROCE
21.1%
Standalone
(Rs. in Crore)
2041.71
(12.8%)
(Rs. in Crore)
328.70
(15.4%)
(Rs. in Crore)
213.70
(1.1%)
25.9%
Unified.
Unwavering.
Upward.
At Usha Martin Limited, we embody the values of being Unified as a global business entity, Unwavering in our pursuit of excellence, and Upward in our growth trajectory. We achieve this by leveraging our core competencies, focusing on sustainable growth, expanding our presence globally, making value-accretive capital expenditures, and embracing innovation and digitalisation.
Through our commitment to research and development, we are expanding our specialty offerings across industry segments by creating new products and technologies that complement our existing portfolio.
We have embraced innovation and digitalisation to maximise automation coverage, reduce manual activity, enhance security and improve transparency. As we grow, we remain committed to sustainable growth, implementing sustainable practices throughout our value chain.
Our unwavering commitment to excellence and sustainability continue to attract global attention increasing our geographical spread in strategic markets through overseas subsidiaries.
We are on an upward growth trajectory of strategic transformation and continue to focus on a multi-faceted growth strategy to drive our performance to ensure we are able to deliver sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Corporate snapshot
Setting global benchmarks
Our journey towards excellence began over six decades ago in 1960, and today, we proudly hold our place among the top global manufacturers of wire ropes. With a wide array of quality-driven products and services offered by multiple units, we have earned the trust and admiration of customers worldwide.
Our manufacturing facilities spread across India, Dubai, Thailand and the United Kingdom produce a diverse range of steel wire and wire ropes. Supported by two state-of-the-art R&D centres in Italy and India, our dedicated team of professionals strive for continuous innovation and improvement in our products and processes. Our commitment to quality is reflected in our in-house software and process optimisation, which ensures our products meet global standards.
With a strong global presence in >70 countries and international sales contributing to over half of our turnover, we have established ourselves as a leading manufacturer of steel wire ropes worldwide. Our focus on customer satisfaction is evident in our quality service and global network of 250+ group distribution centres and channel partners. We are dedicated to the concept of "Globally Local" and are committed to providing our products and services to customers worldwide.
Vision
To be the global leader of the wire rope industry by delivering a complete solution, adopting modern technology, and ensuring sustainable and inclusive growth for all of its stakeholders
>60 years
6
2
6
INDUSTRY EXPERIENCE
TOTAL
R&D CENTRES
CONTINENTS
MANUFACTURING UNITS
>10,000
~3,100
>250
TOTAL CUSTOMERS
TOTAL EMPLOYEES
GROUP DISTRIBUTION
GLOBALLY
CENTRES & CHANNEL
PARTNERS
3
