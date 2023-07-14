To get a copy of this report online, please log on to: https:// ushamartin.com/

Unified.

Unwavering.

Upward.

At Usha Martin Limited, we embody the values of being Unified as a global business entity, Unwavering in our pursuit of excellence, and Upward in our growth trajectory. We achieve this by leveraging our core competencies, focusing on sustainable growth, expanding our presence globally, making value-accretive capital expenditures, and embracing innovation and digitalisation.

Through our commitment to research and development, we are expanding our specialty offerings across industry segments by creating new products and technologies that complement our existing portfolio.

We have embraced innovation and digitalisation to maximise automation coverage, reduce manual activity, enhance security and improve transparency. As we grow, we remain committed to sustainable growth, implementing sustainable practices throughout our value chain.

Our unwavering commitment to excellence and sustainability continue to attract global attention increasing our geographical spread in strategic markets through overseas subsidiaries.

We are on an upward growth trajectory of strategic transformation and continue to focus on a multi-faceted growth strategy to drive our performance to ensure we are able to deliver sustainable value to our stakeholders.