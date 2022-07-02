Usha Martin : Book Closure

The second and third waves of the pandemic during the year under review continued to pose a serious challenge to our daily lives. As a responsible organization, Usha Martin continued to prioritize the health and safety of its employees and their families, other stakeholders and the community at large.

We have had a pivotal year at Usha Martin, as we moved into a phase of growth after significantly deleveraging our balance sheet over the past three years. We are now poised for expansion - enhancing our product mix, focusing on building share in international markets and investing in capacity increase.

COVID-19 created significant supply chain disruptions resulting in high cost of logistics. Prices of many of our key raw materials were also at record highs. We, as an organisation, were quick to anticipate these challenges and undertook several mitigation measures to ensure our businesses remained resilient. We were successful in maintaining our margins and profitability by enriching our product mix to high- value products, and also by increasing our penetration in newer geographies like Australia and South Africa. Therefore, despite all the challenges, on consolidated basis, our revenue increased from Rs.2097.28 Crore to Rs.2688.07 Crore, an increase of 28.17% over the previous year. Our EBITDA and PAT stood at Rs. 450.09 Crore and Rs.291.43 Crore during the year under review, compared to Rs.312.56 Crore and Rs.151.50 Crore, respectively, for the previous year. Our focus on increasing exports by increasing market penetration

in newer geographies bore dividends, as our revenue from exports on consolidated basis grew from Rs.1034.26 Crore in the previous year, to Rs.1366.24 Crore during the year under review, an increase of 32.10%. Our strategic move of selling off our steel business to Tata Steel had enabled us to significantly deleverage our Balance Sheet and focus on our core competencies. This has already started yielding results and has placed us in a position of strength. We are in the process of expanding our capacities for rope production, focusing on high-end ropes, specialised wires and also LRPC. We have capital expenditure planned to the tune of approximately Rs.285 Crore and expect to complete our expansion programme over the next 12-15 months. More importantly, we will continue to focus on our biggest asset: our people. We will continue to recognise and groom