Date: 5th August 2023
The Manager
The Secretary
Societe de la Bourse de
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd
BSE Limited
Luxembourg
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
35A Bouleverd Joseph II
Plot No.C/1, G Block,
Dalal Street
L-1840, Luxembourg
Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)
Mumbai - 400 001
[Scrip Code: US9173002042]
Mumbai - 400 051
[Scrip Code: 517146]
[Scrip Code: USHAMART]
Dear Sirs,
Sub : Earning Presentation- Q1 FY24
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended), please find enclosed an Earning presentation for Q1 FY 2023-24 of the Company on the un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2023.
The presentation is also being hosted on the website of the Company i.e. www.ushamartin.com
You are requested to take the same on record.
Yours sincerely,
For Usha Martin Limited
SHAMPA GHOSH RAY
Digitally signed by
SHAMPA GHOSH RAY Date: 2023.08.05 17:03:40 +05'30'
Shampa Ghosh Ray Company Secretary
Encl: as above
Specialty Wire Rope Solutions Provider
Q1 FY24 Earnings Presentation
August 5, 2023
Disclaimer
This presentation and the accompanying slides (the "Presentation"), which have been prepared by Usha Martin Ltd. (the "Company"), have been prepared solely for information purposes and do not constitute any offer, recommendation or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities, and shall not form the basis or be relied on in connection with any contract or binding commitment whatsoever. No offering of securities of the Company will be made except by means of a statutory offering document containing detailed information about the Company.
This Presentation has been prepared by the Company based on information and data which the Company considers reliable, but the Company makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, whatsoever, and no reliance shall be placed on, the truth, accuracy, completeness, fairness and reasonableness of the contents of this Presentation. This Presentation may not be all inclusive and may not contain all of the information that you may consider material. Any liability in respect of the contents of, or any omission from, this Presentation is expressly excluded.
Certain matters discussed in this presentation may contains certain forward looking statements concerning the Company's future business prospects and business profitability. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to manage growth, the fluctuations in earnings, competition (both domestic and international), economic growth in India and abroad, ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost over runs on contracts, the Company's ability to manage its international operations, Government policies and actions regulations, interest and other fiscal costs generally prevailing in the economy. The Company does not undertake to make any announcement in case any of these forward looking statements become materially incorrect in future or update any forward looking statements made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.
2
Company Overview
3
Leading global and India's no.1 specialty steel wire rope solutions provider
Offering wide range of:
- Specialty wire ropes
- High-qualitywires
- Low relaxation prestressed concrete steel strand (LRPC)
- Bespoke end-fitments, accessories and related services
Rich Legacy Of
6
~60 years
Facilities
Manufacturing
Presence across
30+
6
Distribution
Continents
Centers
~3,100
Rs. 3,268 crore
Worldwide Employees
Consolidated Revenue
21.2%
Rs. 351crore
Consolidated ROCE
Consolidated PAT
Note: As on 31st March 2023
4
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Usha Martin Limited published this content on 05 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2023 13:07:07 UTC.