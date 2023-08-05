Date: 5th August 2023

The Manager

The Secretary

Societe de la Bourse de

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd

BSE Limited

Luxembourg

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

35A Bouleverd Joseph II

Plot No.C/1, G Block,

Dalal Street

L-1840, Luxembourg

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Mumbai - 400 001

[Scrip Code: US9173002042]

Mumbai - 400 051

[Scrip Code: 517146]

[Scrip Code: USHAMART]

Dear Sirs,

Sub : Earning Presentation- Q1 FY24

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended), please find enclosed an Earning presentation for Q1 FY 2023-24 of the Company on the un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2023.

The presentation is also being hosted on the website of the Company i.e. www.ushamartin.com

You are requested to take the same on record.

Yours sincerely,

For Usha Martin Limited

SHAMPA GHOSH RAY

Digitally signed by

SHAMPA GHOSH RAY Date: 2023.08.05 17:03:40 +05'30'

Shampa Ghosh Ray Company Secretary

Encl: as above

Specialty Wire Rope Solutions Provider

Q1 FY24 Earnings Presentation

August 5, 2023

Company Overview

Leading global and India's no.1 specialty steel wire rope solutions provider

Offering wide range of:

  • Specialty wire ropes
  • High-qualitywires
  • Low relaxation prestressed concrete steel strand (LRPC)
  • Bespoke end-fitments, accessories and related services

Rich Legacy Of

6

~60 years

Facilities

Manufacturing

Presence across

30+

6

Distribution

Continents

Centers

~3,100

Rs. 3,268 crore

Worldwide Employees

Consolidated Revenue

21.2%

Rs. 351crore

Consolidated ROCE

Consolidated PAT

Note: As on 31st March 2023

Attachments

Usha Martin Limited published this content on 05 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2023 13:07:07 UTC.