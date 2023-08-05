The press release is also being hosted on the website of the Company i.e.www.ushamartin.com.

Considering Other Income, the EBITDA margins for Q1FY24 stood at 18.3%, compared to 16.4% in Q1FY23.

During the quarter, the Operating EBITDA margin was recorded at 17.9%, reflecting an increase from 15.5% in Q1FY23.

Furthermore, the Company's Q1FY24 topline performance was also driven by its international operations, which registered a notable 13%

Commenting on the performance Mr. Tapas Gangopadhyay, Non-Executive Director said, "We are delighted to report a strongyear-on-yeargrowth in EBITDA and profitability for Q1FY24. During the quarter, our Operating EBITDA increased by 24.2%, with EBITDA margins showing a notableyear-on-yearincrease of 2.4 pps to 17.9%. This significant margin performance is attributed to our strong focus onvalue-addedproducts and the expansion of our international operations, which contributed 56% to our Q1FY24 revenue.

Our engagement with international customers for high-end wire ropes remained robust, underscoring the criticality of these products in various end-user industries. We have full confidence in the capabilities of our R&D team to develop suitable solutions, collaborating continuously with our customers.

Our capex initiatives are progressing smoothly. The increased capacities will predominantly cater to a diverse array of critical applications and value-added products, including mining ropes, non-rotating ropes, compacted ropes and plasticated ropes. Our wave1 expansion at Ranchi is on-track and is expected to be completed by end of Q3, supporting our revenue growth endeavours.

Moving forward, Usha Martin is focused on consolidating its position as one of the world's largest providers of specialty wire rope, while actively pursuing market share expansion. With six decades of invaluable experience in the industry, we are poised to leverage our expertise to offer unparalleled solutions. Through continuous investments in R&D and modernization, we are committed to providing cutting-edge solutions that cater to the evolving needs of our esteemed customers worldwide. Our vision is to strengthen our foothold in the industry and set new benchmarks for innovation and customer satisfaction."

About Us:

Established in the year 1960, Usha Martin is a leading global and India's No. 1 specialty steel wire rope solutions provider. The Company is also engaged in the manufacturing of high-quality wires, low relaxation prestressed concrete steel strand (LRPC), bespoke end-fitments, accessories and related services.

Usha Martin's wire rope manufacturing facilities in Ranchi, Hoshiarpur, Dubai, Bangkok and UK produce the widest range of wire ropes that find application in various industries across the world. All of the company's facilities are equipped with the latest state-of-the-arthigh-capacity machines to manufacture world-class products.

Usha Martin's global R&D center located in Italy is actively engaged in designing of wire ropes and uses proprietary design software to develop products that are the best in class. The Company also has an extensive and dedicated network of distribution centers located across the globe.

