Usha Martin : Shareholders meeting
General information about company
Scrip code
NSE Symbol
MSEI Symbol
ISIN
Name of the company
Type of meeting
Date of the meeting / last day of receipt of postal ballot forms (in case of Postal Ballot)
Start time of the meeting
End time of the meeting
517146
USHAMART
NotApplicable
INE228A01035
Usha Martin Limited
Court Convened Meeting
29-01-2022
11:00 AM
11:40 AM
Scrutinizer Details
Name of the Scrutinizer
Firms Name
Qualification
Membership Number
Date of Board Meeting in which appointed
Date of Issuance of Report to the company
ATUL KUMAR LABH
A K LABH & CO
CS
4848
12-11-2021
29-01-2022
Voting results
Record date
21-01-2022
Total number of shareholders on record date
64320
No. of shareholders present in the meeting either in person or through proxy
a) Promoters and Promoter group
0
b) Public
0
No. of shareholders attended the meeting through video conferencing
a) Promoters and Promoter group
13
b) Public
54
No. of resolution passed in the meeting
1
Disclosure of notes on voting results
28Notes
Resolution (1)
Resolution required: (Ordinary / Special)
Special
Whether promoter/promoter group are interested in the agenda/resolution?
No
Approval of the Scheme of Arrangement under Section 230 and other applicable provisions of the
Description of resolution considered
Companies Act, 2013 between the Company and its Equity Shareholders for reduction and re-
organisation
of capital of the
Company.
Category
Mode of voting
No. of shares held
No. of votes
% of Votes polled
No. of votes - in
No. of votes -
% of votes in
% of Votes
polled
on outstanding
favour
against
favour on votes
against on votes
shares
polled
polled
(1)
(2)
(3)=[(2)/(1)]*100
(4)
(5)
(6)=[(4)/(2)]*100
(7)=[(5)/(2)]*100
E-Voting
83000721
55.5421
83000721
0
100.0000
0.0000
Promoter and
Poll
149437507
0
0.0000
0
0
0
0
Promoter Group
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
0
0.0000
0
0
0
0
Total
149437507
83000721
55.5421
83000721
0
100.0000
0.0000
E-Voting
24617422
94.1401
24617422
0
100.0000
0.0000
Public-
Poll
26149765
0
0.0000
0
0
0
0
Institutions
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
0
0.0000
0
0
0
0
Total
26149765
24617422
94.1401
24617422
0
100.0000
0.0000
E-Voting
68072258
52.7060
68072083
175
99.9997
0.0003
Public- Non
Poll
129154738
0
0.0000
0
0
0
0
Institutions
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
0
0.0000
0
0
0
0
Total
129154738
68072258
52.7060
68072083
175
99.9997
0.0003
Total
Total
304742010
175690401
57.6522
175690226
175
99.9999
0.0001
Whether resolution is Pass or Not.
Yes
Disclosure of notes on resolution
Details of Invalid Votes
Category
No. of Votes
Promoter and Promoter Group
0
Public Insitutions
0
Public - Non Insitutions
690895
