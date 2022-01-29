Log in
    517146   INE228A01035

USHA MARTIN LIMITED

(517146)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 01/28
87.25 INR   +3.44%
01/07USHA MARTIN : Corporate Governance Report December 2021
PU
2021USHA MARTIN : Result Presentation – Q2 2021-22
PU
2021Usha Martin Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
Usha Martin : Shareholders meeting

01/29/2022
General information about company

Scrip code

NSE Symbol

MSEI Symbol

ISIN

Name of the company

Type of meeting

Date of the meeting / last day of receipt of postal ballot forms (in case of Postal Ballot)

Start time of the meeting

End time of the meeting

517146

USHAMART

NotApplicable

INE228A01035

Usha Martin Limited

Court Convened Meeting

29-01-2022

11:00 AM

11:40 AM

Scrutinizer Details

Name of the Scrutinizer

Firms Name

Qualification

Membership Number

Date of Board Meeting in which appointed

Date of Issuance of Report to the company

ATUL KUMAR LABH

A K LABH & CO

CS

4848

12-11-2021

29-01-2022

Voting results

Record date

21-01-2022

Total number of shareholders on record date

64320

No. of shareholders present in the meeting either in person or through proxy

a) Promoters and Promoter group

0

b) Public

0

No. of shareholders attended the meeting through video conferencing

a) Promoters and Promoter group

13

b) Public

54

No. of resolution passed in the meeting

1

Disclosure of notes on voting results

Add28Notes

Resolution (1)

Resolution required: (Ordinary / Special)

Special

Whether promoter/promoter group are interested in the agenda/resolution?

No

Approval of the Scheme of Arrangement under Section 230 and other applicable provisions of the

Description of resolution considered

Companies Act, 2013 between the Company and its Equity Shareholders for reduction and re-

organisation

of capital of the

Company.

Category

Mode of voting

No. of shares held

No. of votes

% of Votes polled

No. of votes - in

No. of votes -

% of votes in

% of Votes

polled

on outstanding

favour

against

favour on votes

against on votes

shares

polled

polled

(1)

(2)

(3)=[(2)/(1)]*100

(4)

(5)

(6)=[(4)/(2)]*100

(7)=[(5)/(2)]*100

E-Voting

83000721

55.5421

83000721

0

100.0000

0.0000

Promoter and

Poll

149437507

0

0.0000

0

0

0

0

Promoter Group

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

0

0.0000

0

0

0

0

Total

149437507

83000721

55.5421

83000721

0

100.0000

0.0000

E-Voting

24617422

94.1401

24617422

0

100.0000

0.0000

Public-

Poll

26149765

0

0.0000

0

0

0

0

Institutions

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

0

0.0000

0

0

0

0

Total

26149765

24617422

94.1401

24617422

0

100.0000

0.0000

E-Voting

68072258

52.7060

68072083

175

99.9997

0.0003

Public- Non

Poll

129154738

0

0.0000

0

0

0

0

Institutions

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

0

0.0000

0

0

0

0

Total

129154738

68072258

52.7060

68072083

175

99.9997

0.0003

Total

Total

304742010

175690401

57.6522

175690226

175

99.9999

0.0001

Whether resolution is Pass or Not.

Yes

Disclosure of notes on resolution

Add Notes

* this fields are optional

Details of Invalid Votes

Category

No. of Votes

Promoter and Promoter Group

0

Public Insitutions

0

Public - Non Insitutions

690895

Disclaimer

Usha Martin Limited published this content on 30 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2022 19:00:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
