Usha Martin Limited is an India-based specialty steel wire rope solutions provider. The Company is also engaged in the manufacturing of wires, low relaxation prestressed concrete steel strand (LRPC), bespoke end-fitments, accessories and related services. The Company's segments include Wire and Wire ropes, and Others. The Wire and Wire ropes segment is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of steel wires, strands, wire ropes, cord, related accessories, wire drawing and allied machine, among others. The Others segment is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of jelly filled and optical fiber telecommunication cables. It provides various wire ropes, such as crane rope, mining rope, elevator rope, oil and offshore rope, fishing rope, general engineering rope, aerial transportation rope, structural rope, and conveyor rope. The Company's LRPC strands products include unbonded polymer coated LRPC strand, bonded polymer coated LRPC strand and compacted LRPC strand.