USHA SIAM STEEL INDUSTRIES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARY

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT MARCH 31, 2024

A S S E T S

In Baht

Consolidated

Financial Statements

Financial

In Which The Equity

Statements

Method Is Applied

Separate Financial Statements

Notes

2024

2023

2024

2023

CURRENT ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

68,039,979

16,799,809

43,365,738

16,799,809

Trade receivables - net

5

- Subsidiary and related parties

4

247,077,923

322,065,779

256,102,247

322,065,779

-

Other companies

113,154,622

103,968,383

112,131,221

103,968,383

Inventories - net

6

439,706,678

385,004,975

422,269,811

385,004,975

Other current assets

-

Prepaid expenses

3,098,019

2,834,420

2,698,954

2,834,420

-

Value added tax

12,022,961

41,671,186

4,939,588

41,671,186

- Advance to purchase raw materials

8,328,305

7,495,284

8,328,305

7,495,284

-

Others

4

940,525

1,244,883

1,371,579

1,244,883

Total Current Assets

892,369,012

881,084,719

851,207,443

881,084,719

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Restricted deposits at financial institutions

10, 12, 14, 26, 27

35,824,795

37,139,335

35,824,795

37,139,335

Investments in subsidiary (formally is jointly controlled entity)

1

-

84,352,901

199,452,327

124,999,900

Advance to purchase machinery

10,638,358

1,383,225

10,638,358

1,383,225

Property, plant and equipment - net

1, 7, 8, 12, 14, 26

554,619,001

415,387,609

401,760,600

415,387,609

Right-of-use assets - net

1, 7, 8, 15

42,802,575

4,505,542

15,773,651

4,505,542

Computer softwares - net

1, 9

13,228,479

1,519,569

13,200,242

1,519,569

Deferred tax assets

11

9,133,236

8,707,861

9,133,236

8,707,861

Other non-current assets

23

654,333

1,093,553

637,520

1,093,553

Total Non-Current Assets

666,900,777

554,089,595

686,420,729

594,736,594

TOTAL ASSETS

1,559,269,789

1,435,174,314

1,537,628,172

1,475,821,313

The accompanying notes to financial statements are an integral part of these financial statements.

3

USHA SIAM STEEL INDUSTRIES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARY

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Continued)

AS AT MARCH 31, 2024

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

In Baht

Consolidated

Financial Statements

Financial

In Which The Equity

Statements

Method Is Applied

Separate Financial Statements

Notes

2024

2023

2024

2023

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Bank overdrafts and short-term borrowings from

financial institutions

7, 10, 12

314,249,884

366,863,557

314,249,884

366,863,557

Trade payables

-

Related parties

4

23,804,170

4,363,624

22,517,894

4,363,624

-

Other companies

155,187,562

220,936,991

154,999,874

220,936,991

Current portion of long-term borrowings from

financial institutions

7, 10, 14

11,887,284

3,077,760

4,744,427

3,077,760

Current portion of lease liabilities

8, 15

8,680,043

1,061,471

4,264,303

1,061,471

Current portion of borrowings from parent

4

12,000,000

12,000,000

12,000,000

12,000,000

Advance received for purchase goods from related party

4

100,187,466

-

100,187,466

-

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

4, 13

56,808,708

60,511,405

52,796,962

60,511,405

Total Current Liabilities

682,805,117

668,814,808

665,760,810

668,814,808

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Lease liabilities - net

8, 15

22,609,342

2,482,266

8,708,590

2,482,266

Long-term borrowings from financial institution - net

7, 10, 14

86,409,796

28,297,080

43,552,653

28,297,080

Long-term borrowings from parent - net

4

18,000,000

30,000,000

18,000,000

30,000,000

Provision liability for post-employee benefits

1, 16

45,706,082

41,557,148

45,554,503

41,557,148

Total Non-Current Liabilities

172,725,220

102,336,494

115,815,746

102,336,494

Total Liabilities

855,530,337

771,151,302

781,576,556

771,151,302

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital

- Authorized share capital, ordinary share

14,300,000 shares at Baht 10 par value

143,000,000

143,000,000

143,000,000

143,000,000

- Issued and paid share capital, ordinary share

14,300,000 shares at Baht 10 per share

143,000,000

143,000,000

143,000,000

143,000,000

Share premium on ordinary shares

118,052,025

118,052,025

118,052,025

118,052,025

Retained earnings

- Appropriated for legal reserve

18

14,300,000

14,300,000

14,300,000

14,300,000

-

Unappropriated

428,387,427

388,670,987

480,699,591

429,317,986

Total Shareholders' Equity

703,739,452

664,023,012

756,051,616

704,670,011

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

1,559,269,789

1,435,174,314

1,537,628,172

1,475,821,313

The accompanying notes to financial statements are an integral part of these financial statements.

4

USHA SIAM STEEL INDUSTRIES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARY

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

In Baht

Consolidated

Financial Statements

Financial

In Which The Equity

Statements

Method Is Applied

Separate Financial Statements

Notes

2024

2023

2024

2023

REVENUES

Net sales

4, 19

1,492,052,583

1,785,505,428

1,496,963,971

1,785,505,428

Sales of defects and scraps from production

31,672,167

35,699,184

31,671,292

35,699,184

Gain on exchange rate - net

7,559,818

-

7,536,122

-

Other income

4

1,772,355

1,104,497

2,158,591

1,104,497

Total Revenues

1,533,056,923

1,822,309,109

1,538,329,976

1,822,309,109

EXPENSES

Costs of sales

4

1,337,884,197

1,535,217,800

1,343,657,314

1,535,217,800

Distribution costs

45,914,114

83,849,449

46,141,083

83,849,449

Administrative expenses

4, 27

44,963,708

35,760,081

42,794,580

35,760,081

Loss on exchange rate - net

-

4,232,883

-

4,232,883

Finance costs

4

34,049,587

33,101,266

33,727,056

33,101,266

Total Expenses

20

1,462,811,606

1,692,161,479

1,466,320,033

1,692,161,479

Profit before Share of Profit from

Jointly Controlled Entity and Tax

70,245,317

130,147,630

72,009,943

130,147,630

Share of profit (loss) from jointly controlled entity

1

(9,900,539)

3,621,308

-

-

Profit before Tax

60,344,778

133,768,938

72,009,943

130,147,630

Tax expense

11

(15,832,143)

(25,913,557)

(15,832,143)

(25,913,557)

PROFIT FOR THE YEAR

44,512,635

107,855,381

56,177,800

104,234,073

Other Comprehensive Loss:

Item that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Actuarial losses - net of tax

16

(1,936,195)

-

(1,936,195)

-

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEAR

42,576,440

107,855,381

54,241,605

104,234,073

Basic Earnings per Share

3.11

7.54

3.93

7.29

The accompanying notes to financial statements are an integral part of these financial statements.

5

USHA SIAM STEEL INDUSTRIES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARY

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

Consolidated Financial Statements /

Financial Statements In Which The Equity Method Is Applied (In Baht)

Retained earnings

Issued

Share

Appropriated

and paid-up

premium on

for

Note

share capital

ordinary shares

legal reserve

Unappropriated

Total Equity

Balance as at April 1, 2022

143,000,000

118,052,025

14,300,000

282,960,606

558,312,631

Total comprehensive income for the year

-

-

-

107,855,381

107,855,381

Dividend payment

17

-

-

-

(2,145,000)

(2,145,000)

Balance as at March 31, 2023

143,000,000

118,052,025

14,300,000

388,670,987

664,023,012

Total comprehensive income for the year

-

-

-

42,576,440

42,576,440

Dividend payment

17

-

-

-

(2,860,000)

(2,860,000)

Balance as at March 31, 2024

143,000,000

118,052,025

14,300,000

428,387,427

703,739,452

The accompanying notes to financial statements are an integral part of these financial statements.

6

USHA SIAM STEEL INDUSTRIES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARY

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (Continued)

FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

Separate Financial Statements (In Baht)

Issued

Share

Retained earnings

Total

and paid-up

premium on

Appropriated for

shareholders'

Note

share capital

ordinary shares

legal reserve

Unappropriated

equity

Balance as at April 1, 2022

143,000,000

118,052,025

14,300,000

327,228,913

602,580,938

Total comprehensive income for the year

-

-

-

104,234,073

104,234,073

Dividend payment

17

-

-

-

(2,145,000)

(2,145,000)

Balance as at March 31, 2023

143,000,000

118,052,025

14,300,000

429,317,986

704,670,011

Total comprehensive income for the year

-

-

-

54,241,605

54,241,605

Dividend payment

17

-

-

-

(2,860,000)

(2,860,000)

Balance as at March 31, 2024

143,000,000

118,052,025

14,300,000

480,699,591

756,051,616

The accompanying notes to financial statements are an integral part of these financial statements.

7

USHA SIAM STEEL INDUSTRIES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARY

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

In Baht

Consolidated

Financial Statements

Financial

In Which The Equity

Statements

Method Is Applied

Separate Financial Statements

2024

2023

2024

2023

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

Profit for the year

44,512,635

107,855,381

56,177,800

104,234,073

Adjustments to reconcile profit for the year to

net cash provided by operating activities:

Share of (profit) loss from jointly controlled entity

9,900,539

(3,621,308)

-

-

Depreciation and amortization

49,361,854

44,119,033

46,769,624

44,119,033

Allowance for expected credit losses

-

861

-

861

Unrealized (gain) loss on exchange rate

(4,573,936)

4,714,961

(4,539,833)

4,714,961

Provision liability for post-employee benefits

7,145,733

9,553,981

7,133,312

9,553,981

Gain on sales of fixed assets

(682,443)

-

(682,443)

-

Write-off fixed assets

2,008

253,879

2,008

253,879

Interest income

(883,848)

(702,962)

(1,270,084)

(702,962)

Finance costs

34,049,587

33,101,266

33,727,056

33,101,266

Tax expense

15,832,143

25,913,557

15,832,143

25,913,557

Decrease (Increase) in Operating Assets:

Trade receivables

87,549,498

(35,520,763)

62,386,509

(35,520,763)

Inventories

(49,005,048)

6,291,275

(37,264,836)

6,291,275

Other current assets

35,715,392

(12,468,502)

36,729,404

(12,468,502)

Other non-current assets

456,033

(166,477)

456,033

(166,477)

Increase (Decrease) in Operating Liabilities:

Trade payables

(73,976,016)

24,252,006

(48,213,384)

24,252,006

Advance received for purchase goods from related party

100,187,466

-

100,187,466

-

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

67,372

260,236

(1,590,995)

260,236

Post-employee benefits paid

(5,556,201)

(6,310,160)

(5,556,201)

(6,310,160)

Tax paid

(21,677,676)

(16,463,941)

(21,677,676)

(16,463,941)

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

228,425,092

181,062,323

238,605,903

181,062,323

The accompanying notes to financial statements are an integral part of these financial statements.

8

USHA SIAM STEEL INDUSTRIES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARY

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Continued)

FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

In Baht

Consolidated

Financial Statements

Financial

In Which The Equity

Statements

Method Is Applied

Separate Financial Statements

2024

2023

2024

2023

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

(Increase) decrease in restricted deposits at financial institutions

1,314,540

(250,626)

1,314,540

(250,626)

(Increase) decrease in advance for purchase machinery

(9,255,133)

2,630,182

(9,255,133)

2,630,182

Proceeds from sale of fixed assets

985,980

-

985,980

-

Purchases of fixed assets

(31,266,874)

(34,766,311)

(31,262,273)

(34,766,311)

Purchases of computer softwares

(11,757,679)

(1,003,660)

(11,757,679)

(1,003,660)

Cash paid for investment in subsidiary

(70,997,700)

-

(74,452,427)

-

Interest received

877,400

703,186

832,582

703,186

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

(120,099,466)

(32,687,229)

(123,594,410)

(32,687,229)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

Decrease in bank overdrafts and short-term borrowings

from financial institutions

(69,571,273)

(104,744,391)

(52,613,673)

(104,744,391)

Repayment of lease liabilities

(5,007,961)

(1,694,421)

(3,947,834)

(1,694,421)

Cash receipt from long-term borrowings from financial institutions

70,000,000

6,090,000

20,000,000

6,090,000

Repayment of long-term borrowings from financial institutions

(3,077,760)

(2,785,160)

(3,077,760)

(2,785,160)

Repayment of Long-term borrowings from related party

(12,000,000)

(8,000,000)

(12,000,000)

(8,000,000)

Dividend payments

(2,860,000)

(2,145,000)

(2,860,000)

(2,145,000)

Finance costs paid

(34,568,462)

(32,540,848)

(33,946,297)

(32,540,848)

Net Cash Used in Financing Activities

(57,085,456)

(145,819,820)

(88,445,564)

(145,819,820)

NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

51,240,170

2,555,274

26,565,929

2,555,274

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF YEAR

16,799,809

14,244,535

16,799,809

14,244,535

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF YEAR

68,039,979

16,799,809

43,365,738

16,799,809

The accompanying notes to financial statements are an integral part of these financial statements.

9

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Usha Martin Limited published this content on 18 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2024 07:53:04 UTC.