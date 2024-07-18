USHA SIAM STEEL INDUSTRIES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARY
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT MARCH 31, 2024
A S S E T S
In Baht
Consolidated
Financial Statements
Financial
In Which The Equity
Statements
Method Is Applied
Separate Financial Statements
Notes
2024
2023
2024
2023
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
68,039,979
16,799,809
43,365,738
16,799,809
Trade receivables - net
5
- Subsidiary and related parties
4
247,077,923
322,065,779
256,102,247
322,065,779
-
Other companies
113,154,622
103,968,383
112,131,221
103,968,383
Inventories - net
6
439,706,678
385,004,975
422,269,811
385,004,975
Other current assets
-
Prepaid expenses
3,098,019
2,834,420
2,698,954
2,834,420
-
Value added tax
12,022,961
41,671,186
4,939,588
41,671,186
- Advance to purchase raw materials
8,328,305
7,495,284
8,328,305
7,495,284
-
Others
4
940,525
1,244,883
1,371,579
1,244,883
Total Current Assets
892,369,012
881,084,719
851,207,443
881,084,719
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Restricted deposits at financial institutions
10, 12, 14, 26, 27
35,824,795
37,139,335
35,824,795
37,139,335
Investments in subsidiary (formally is jointly controlled entity)
1
-
84,352,901
199,452,327
124,999,900
Advance to purchase machinery
10,638,358
1,383,225
10,638,358
1,383,225
Property, plant and equipment - net
1, 7, 8, 12, 14, 26
554,619,001
415,387,609
401,760,600
415,387,609
Right-of-use assets - net
1, 7, 8, 15
42,802,575
4,505,542
15,773,651
4,505,542
Computer softwares - net
1, 9
13,228,479
1,519,569
13,200,242
1,519,569
Deferred tax assets
11
9,133,236
8,707,861
9,133,236
8,707,861
Other non-current assets
23
654,333
1,093,553
637,520
1,093,553
Total Non-Current Assets
666,900,777
554,089,595
686,420,729
594,736,594
TOTAL ASSETS
1,559,269,789
1,435,174,314
1,537,628,172
1,475,821,313
The accompanying notes to financial statements are an integral part of these financial statements.
3
USHA SIAM STEEL INDUSTRIES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARY
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Continued)
AS AT MARCH 31, 2024
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
In Baht
Consolidated
Financial Statements
Financial
In Which The Equity
Statements
Method Is Applied
Separate Financial Statements
Notes
2024
2023
2024
2023
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Bank overdrafts and short-term borrowings from
financial institutions
7, 10, 12
314,249,884
366,863,557
314,249,884
366,863,557
Trade payables
-
Related parties
4
23,804,170
4,363,624
22,517,894
4,363,624
-
Other companies
155,187,562
220,936,991
154,999,874
220,936,991
Current portion of long-term borrowings from
financial institutions
7, 10, 14
11,887,284
3,077,760
4,744,427
3,077,760
Current portion of lease liabilities
8, 15
8,680,043
1,061,471
4,264,303
1,061,471
Current portion of borrowings from parent
4
12,000,000
12,000,000
12,000,000
12,000,000
Advance received for purchase goods from related party
4
100,187,466
-
100,187,466
-
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
4, 13
56,808,708
60,511,405
52,796,962
60,511,405
Total Current Liabilities
682,805,117
668,814,808
665,760,810
668,814,808
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Lease liabilities - net
8, 15
22,609,342
2,482,266
8,708,590
2,482,266
Long-term borrowings from financial institution - net
7, 10, 14
86,409,796
28,297,080
43,552,653
28,297,080
Long-term borrowings from parent - net
4
18,000,000
30,000,000
18,000,000
30,000,000
Provision liability for post-employee benefits
1, 16
45,706,082
41,557,148
45,554,503
41,557,148
Total Non-Current Liabilities
172,725,220
102,336,494
115,815,746
102,336,494
Total Liabilities
855,530,337
771,151,302
781,576,556
771,151,302
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital
- Authorized share capital, ordinary share
14,300,000 shares at Baht 10 par value
143,000,000
143,000,000
143,000,000
143,000,000
- Issued and paid share capital, ordinary share
14,300,000 shares at Baht 10 per share
143,000,000
143,000,000
143,000,000
143,000,000
Share premium on ordinary shares
118,052,025
118,052,025
118,052,025
118,052,025
Retained earnings
- Appropriated for legal reserve
18
14,300,000
14,300,000
14,300,000
14,300,000
-
Unappropriated
428,387,427
388,670,987
480,699,591
429,317,986
Total Shareholders' Equity
703,739,452
664,023,012
756,051,616
704,670,011
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
1,559,269,789
1,435,174,314
1,537,628,172
1,475,821,313
The accompanying notes to financial statements are an integral part of these financial statements.
4
USHA SIAM STEEL INDUSTRIES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARY
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2024
In Baht
Consolidated
Financial Statements
Financial
In Which The Equity
Statements
Method Is Applied
Separate Financial Statements
Notes
2024
2023
2024
2023
REVENUES
Net sales
4, 19
1,492,052,583
1,785,505,428
1,496,963,971
1,785,505,428
Sales of defects and scraps from production
31,672,167
35,699,184
31,671,292
35,699,184
Gain on exchange rate - net
7,559,818
-
7,536,122
-
Other income
4
1,772,355
1,104,497
2,158,591
1,104,497
Total Revenues
1,533,056,923
1,822,309,109
1,538,329,976
1,822,309,109
EXPENSES
Costs of sales
4
1,337,884,197
1,535,217,800
1,343,657,314
1,535,217,800
Distribution costs
45,914,114
83,849,449
46,141,083
83,849,449
Administrative expenses
4, 27
44,963,708
35,760,081
42,794,580
35,760,081
Loss on exchange rate - net
-
4,232,883
-
4,232,883
Finance costs
4
34,049,587
33,101,266
33,727,056
33,101,266
Total Expenses
20
1,462,811,606
1,692,161,479
1,466,320,033
1,692,161,479
Profit before Share of Profit from
Jointly Controlled Entity and Tax
70,245,317
130,147,630
72,009,943
130,147,630
Share of profit (loss) from jointly controlled entity
1
(9,900,539)
3,621,308
-
-
Profit before Tax
60,344,778
133,768,938
72,009,943
130,147,630
Tax expense
11
(15,832,143)
(25,913,557)
(15,832,143)
(25,913,557)
PROFIT FOR THE YEAR
44,512,635
107,855,381
56,177,800
104,234,073
Other Comprehensive Loss:
Item that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Actuarial losses - net of tax
16
(1,936,195)
-
(1,936,195)
-
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE YEAR
42,576,440
107,855,381
54,241,605
104,234,073
Basic Earnings per Share
3.11
7.54
3.93
7.29
The accompanying notes to financial statements are an integral part of these financial statements.
5
USHA SIAM STEEL INDUSTRIES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARY
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2024
Consolidated Financial Statements /
Financial Statements In Which The Equity Method Is Applied (In Baht)
Retained earnings
Issued
Share
Appropriated
and paid-up
premium on
for
Note
share capital
ordinary shares
legal reserve
Unappropriated
Total Equity
Balance as at April 1, 2022
143,000,000
118,052,025
14,300,000
282,960,606
558,312,631
Total comprehensive income for the year
-
-
-
107,855,381
107,855,381
Dividend payment
17
-
-
-
(2,145,000)
(2,145,000)
Balance as at March 31, 2023
143,000,000
118,052,025
14,300,000
388,670,987
664,023,012
Total comprehensive income for the year
-
-
-
42,576,440
42,576,440
Dividend payment
17
-
-
-
(2,860,000)
(2,860,000)
Balance as at March 31, 2024
143,000,000
118,052,025
14,300,000
428,387,427
703,739,452
The accompanying notes to financial statements are an integral part of these financial statements.
6
USHA SIAM STEEL INDUSTRIES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARY
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (Continued)
FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2024
Separate Financial Statements (In Baht)
Issued
Share
Retained earnings
Total
and paid-up
premium on
Appropriated for
shareholders'
Note
share capital
ordinary shares
legal reserve
Unappropriated
equity
Balance as at April 1, 2022
143,000,000
118,052,025
14,300,000
327,228,913
602,580,938
Total comprehensive income for the year
-
-
-
104,234,073
104,234,073
Dividend payment
17
-
-
-
(2,145,000)
(2,145,000)
Balance as at March 31, 2023
143,000,000
118,052,025
14,300,000
429,317,986
704,670,011
Total comprehensive income for the year
-
-
-
54,241,605
54,241,605
Dividend payment
17
-
-
-
(2,860,000)
(2,860,000)
Balance as at March 31, 2024
143,000,000
118,052,025
14,300,000
480,699,591
756,051,616
The accompanying notes to financial statements are an integral part of these financial statements.
7
USHA SIAM STEEL INDUSTRIES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARY
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2024
In Baht
Consolidated
Financial Statements
Financial
In Which The Equity
Statements
Method Is Applied
Separate Financial Statements
2024
2023
2024
2023
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Profit for the year
44,512,635
107,855,381
56,177,800
104,234,073
Adjustments to reconcile profit for the year to
net cash provided by operating activities:
Share of (profit) loss from jointly controlled entity
9,900,539
(3,621,308)
-
-
Depreciation and amortization
49,361,854
44,119,033
46,769,624
44,119,033
Allowance for expected credit losses
-
861
-
861
Unrealized (gain) loss on exchange rate
(4,573,936)
4,714,961
(4,539,833)
4,714,961
Provision liability for post-employee benefits
7,145,733
9,553,981
7,133,312
9,553,981
Gain on sales of fixed assets
(682,443)
-
(682,443)
-
Write-off fixed assets
2,008
253,879
2,008
253,879
Interest income
(883,848)
(702,962)
(1,270,084)
(702,962)
Finance costs
34,049,587
33,101,266
33,727,056
33,101,266
Tax expense
15,832,143
25,913,557
15,832,143
25,913,557
Decrease (Increase) in Operating Assets:
Trade receivables
87,549,498
(35,520,763)
62,386,509
(35,520,763)
Inventories
(49,005,048)
6,291,275
(37,264,836)
6,291,275
Other current assets
35,715,392
(12,468,502)
36,729,404
(12,468,502)
Other non-current assets
456,033
(166,477)
456,033
(166,477)
Increase (Decrease) in Operating Liabilities:
Trade payables
(73,976,016)
24,252,006
(48,213,384)
24,252,006
Advance received for purchase goods from related party
100,187,466
-
100,187,466
-
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
67,372
260,236
(1,590,995)
260,236
Post-employee benefits paid
(5,556,201)
(6,310,160)
(5,556,201)
(6,310,160)
Tax paid
(21,677,676)
(16,463,941)
(21,677,676)
(16,463,941)
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
228,425,092
181,062,323
238,605,903
181,062,323
The accompanying notes to financial statements are an integral part of these financial statements.
8
USHA SIAM STEEL INDUSTRIES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARY
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Continued)
FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2024
In Baht
Consolidated
Financial Statements
Financial
In Which The Equity
Statements
Method Is Applied
Separate Financial Statements
2024
2023
2024
2023
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
(Increase) decrease in restricted deposits at financial institutions
1,314,540
(250,626)
1,314,540
(250,626)
(Increase) decrease in advance for purchase machinery
(9,255,133)
2,630,182
(9,255,133)
2,630,182
Proceeds from sale of fixed assets
985,980
-
985,980
-
Purchases of fixed assets
(31,266,874)
(34,766,311)
(31,262,273)
(34,766,311)
Purchases of computer softwares
(11,757,679)
(1,003,660)
(11,757,679)
(1,003,660)
Cash paid for investment in subsidiary
(70,997,700)
-
(74,452,427)
-
Interest received
877,400
703,186
832,582
703,186
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
(120,099,466)
(32,687,229)
(123,594,410)
(32,687,229)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Decrease in bank overdrafts and short-term borrowings
from financial institutions
(69,571,273)
(104,744,391)
(52,613,673)
(104,744,391)
Repayment of lease liabilities
(5,007,961)
(1,694,421)
(3,947,834)
(1,694,421)
Cash receipt from long-term borrowings from financial institutions
70,000,000
6,090,000
20,000,000
6,090,000
Repayment of long-term borrowings from financial institutions
(3,077,760)
(2,785,160)
(3,077,760)
(2,785,160)
Repayment of Long-term borrowings from related party
(12,000,000)
(8,000,000)
(12,000,000)
(8,000,000)
Dividend payments
(2,860,000)
(2,145,000)
(2,860,000)
(2,145,000)
Finance costs paid
(34,568,462)
(32,540,848)
(33,946,297)
(32,540,848)
Net Cash Used in Financing Activities
(57,085,456)
(145,819,820)
(88,445,564)
(145,819,820)
NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
51,240,170
2,555,274
26,565,929
2,555,274
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF YEAR
16,799,809
14,244,535
16,799,809
14,244,535
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF YEAR
68,039,979
16,799,809
43,365,738
16,799,809
The accompanying notes to financial statements are an integral part of these financial statements.
9
